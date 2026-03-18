تتجه الأنظار إلى الصراع التهديفي المشتعل قبل انطلاق الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الملك، حيث يبرز التنافس بين نجوم الخط الأمامي في الأندية المتأهلة، في سباق خاص على لقب هداف البطولة.


وقبل صافرة نصف النهائي، يتصدر مهاجم الأهلي إيفان توني قائمة هدافي المسابقة حتى الآن برصيد خمسة أهداف، بعدما قدم مستويات لافتة وأسهم بشكل مباشر في وصول فريقه إلى دور نصف النهائي.


وفي المقابل، يلاحقه مهاجم الهلال كريم بنزيما برصيد أربعة أهداف، ليبقى الصراع مفتوحاً بين النجمي.


كما يضيف صراع الهدافين بعداً آخر للإثارة في الدور نصف النهائي، إذ يسعى كل من توني وبنزيما إلى مواصلة التسجيل وقيادة فريقه نحو النهائي، إلى جانب تعزيز رصيده الشخصي في سباق الهدافين.


ومع اقتراب الحسم، تبقى الأنظار موجهة نحو المهاجمين في هذه المرحلة المفصلية من البطولة، حيث قد يكون هدف واحد كفيلاً بتغيير مسار المنافسة، سواء في طريق اللقب أو في سباق الهدافين في أغلى البطولات المحلية.


القيمة الفنية:


1- إيفان توني 28 سنة


- مهاجم صندوق قوي بدنيًا.


- يجيد الكرات الهوائية والالتحامات.


- يجيد تنفيذ ركلات الجزاء.


- يلعب كمهاجم صريح داخل المنطقة.


2- كريم بنزيما 37 سنة


- يمتلك مهارة عالية وذكاء تكتيكي.


- مهاجم شامل وليس فقط هداف.


- يجيد صناعة اللعب والتمرير.


- يمتلك مهارة عالية وذكاء تكتيكي.