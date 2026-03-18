All eyes are on the fierce goal-scoring battle ahead of the semi-finals of the King’s Cup, where the competition between the front-line stars of the qualified clubs stands out in a special race for the title of top scorer of the tournament.



Before the semi-final whistle, Al-Ahli's striker Ivan Toney leads the list of the tournament's top scorers so far with five goals, having shown impressive performances and directly contributed to his team's advancement to the semi-finals.



Meanwhile, he is being chased by Al-Hilal's striker Karim Benzema with four goals, keeping the competition open between the two stars.



The race for the top scorer adds another layer of excitement to the semi-finals, as both Toney and Benzema aim to continue scoring and lead their teams to the final, while also enhancing their personal tally in the top scorer race.



As the decisive moments approach, all eyes remain on the strikers in this critical stage of the tournament, where a single goal could change the course of the competition, whether in the pursuit of the title or in the race for the top scorer in the most prestigious local tournaments.



Technical Value:



1- Ivan Toney, 28 years old



- A physically strong box striker.



- Excels in aerial balls and physical duels.



- Proficient in taking penalties.



- Plays as a central striker inside the area.



2- Karim Benzema, 37 years old



- Possesses high skill and tactical intelligence.



- A complete striker, not just a goal scorer.



- Skilled in playmaking and passing.



- Possesses high skill and tactical intelligence.