تتجه الأنظار إلى الصراع التهديفي المشتعل قبل انطلاق الدور نصف النهائي من بطولة كأس الملك، حيث يبرز التنافس بين نجوم الخط الأمامي في الأندية المتأهلة، في سباق خاص على لقب هداف البطولة.
وقبل صافرة نصف النهائي، يتصدر مهاجم الأهلي إيفان توني قائمة هدافي المسابقة حتى الآن برصيد خمسة أهداف، بعدما قدم مستويات لافتة وأسهم بشكل مباشر في وصول فريقه إلى دور نصف النهائي.
وفي المقابل، يلاحقه مهاجم الهلال كريم بنزيما برصيد أربعة أهداف، ليبقى الصراع مفتوحاً بين النجمي.
كما يضيف صراع الهدافين بعداً آخر للإثارة في الدور نصف النهائي، إذ يسعى كل من توني وبنزيما إلى مواصلة التسجيل وقيادة فريقه نحو النهائي، إلى جانب تعزيز رصيده الشخصي في سباق الهدافين.
ومع اقتراب الحسم، تبقى الأنظار موجهة نحو المهاجمين في هذه المرحلة المفصلية من البطولة، حيث قد يكون هدف واحد كفيلاً بتغيير مسار المنافسة، سواء في طريق اللقب أو في سباق الهدافين في أغلى البطولات المحلية.
القيمة الفنية:
1- إيفان توني 28 سنة
- مهاجم صندوق قوي بدنيًا.
- يجيد الكرات الهوائية والالتحامات.
- يجيد تنفيذ ركلات الجزاء.
- يلعب كمهاجم صريح داخل المنطقة.
2- كريم بنزيما 37 سنة
- يمتلك مهارة عالية وذكاء تكتيكي.
- مهاجم شامل وليس فقط هداف.
- يجيد صناعة اللعب والتمرير.
- يمتلك مهارة عالية وذكاء تكتيكي.
All eyes are on the fierce goal-scoring battle ahead of the semi-finals of the King’s Cup, where the competition between the front-line stars of the qualified clubs stands out in a special race for the title of top scorer of the tournament.
Before the semi-final whistle, Al-Ahli's striker Ivan Toney leads the list of the tournament's top scorers so far with five goals, having shown impressive performances and directly contributed to his team's advancement to the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, he is being chased by Al-Hilal's striker Karim Benzema with four goals, keeping the competition open between the two stars.
The race for the top scorer adds another layer of excitement to the semi-finals, as both Toney and Benzema aim to continue scoring and lead their teams to the final, while also enhancing their personal tally in the top scorer race.
As the decisive moments approach, all eyes remain on the strikers in this critical stage of the tournament, where a single goal could change the course of the competition, whether in the pursuit of the title or in the race for the top scorer in the most prestigious local tournaments.
Technical Value:
1- Ivan Toney, 28 years old
- A physically strong box striker.
- Excels in aerial balls and physical duels.
- Proficient in taking penalties.
- Plays as a central striker inside the area.
2- Karim Benzema, 37 years old
- Possesses high skill and tactical intelligence.
- A complete striker, not just a goal scorer.
- Skilled in playmaking and passing.
- Possesses high skill and tactical intelligence.