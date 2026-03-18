يحل حامل اللقب فريق الاتحاد ضيفاً ثقيلاً على مضيفه فريق الخلود عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) وذلك على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس لتحديد الطرف الثاني المتأهل لنهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين.

يدخل فريق الاتحاد هذا اللقاء بعد أن بدأ مشوار محافظته على لقبه بالفوز على مضيفه الوحدة بهدف دون مقابل في دور الـ32، وفي دور ثمن النهائي وفي مواجهة قوية تمكّن الاتحاد من الفوز على مضيفه النصر بهدفين لهدف، وفي ربع النهائي انتصر الاتحاد على ضيفه الشباب بأربعة أهداف لهدف، وتمكّن هجوم العميد من تسجيل 7 أهداف فيما استقبلت شباكه هدفين، ويسعى في لقاء الليلة للفوز للوصول الثاني على التوالي لنهائي أغلى المسابقات، ومن ثم الحفاظ على لقبه الذي حققه الموسم الماضي بعد فوزه على القادسية في النهائي 3/ 1.

فيما يدخل فريق الخلود هذا اللقاء بعد أن نجح في الوصول لهذا الدور لأول مرة في تاريخه، إذ بدأ المشوار بالفوز على مضيفه البكيرية بهدفين لهدف في دور الـ32، وتجاوز النجمة بهدف دون مقابل في دور ثمن النهائي، وفي ربع النهائي استطاع الخلود أن يفوز على الخليج بنتيجة 4/ 3 بعد مباراة مثيرة من الفريقين، وتمكّن هجوم الخلود من تسجيل 7 أهداف واستقبلت شباكه 4 أهداف، ويطمح الخلود لاستغلال عاملَي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق حلمه الكبير بالوصول لأول مرة لنهائي أغلى الكؤوس.