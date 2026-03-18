يحل حامل اللقب فريق الاتحاد ضيفاً ثقيلاً على مضيفه فريق الخلود عند تمام الساعة العاشرة من مساء اليوم (الأربعاء) وذلك على ملعب نادي الحزم بالرس لتحديد الطرف الثاني المتأهل لنهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين.
يدخل فريق الاتحاد هذا اللقاء بعد أن بدأ مشوار محافظته على لقبه بالفوز على مضيفه الوحدة بهدف دون مقابل في دور الـ32، وفي دور ثمن النهائي وفي مواجهة قوية تمكّن الاتحاد من الفوز على مضيفه النصر بهدفين لهدف، وفي ربع النهائي انتصر الاتحاد على ضيفه الشباب بأربعة أهداف لهدف، وتمكّن هجوم العميد من تسجيل 7 أهداف فيما استقبلت شباكه هدفين، ويسعى في لقاء الليلة للفوز للوصول الثاني على التوالي لنهائي أغلى المسابقات، ومن ثم الحفاظ على لقبه الذي حققه الموسم الماضي بعد فوزه على القادسية في النهائي 3/ 1.
فيما يدخل فريق الخلود هذا اللقاء بعد أن نجح في الوصول لهذا الدور لأول مرة في تاريخه، إذ بدأ المشوار بالفوز على مضيفه البكيرية بهدفين لهدف في دور الـ32، وتجاوز النجمة بهدف دون مقابل في دور ثمن النهائي، وفي ربع النهائي استطاع الخلود أن يفوز على الخليج بنتيجة 4/ 3 بعد مباراة مثيرة من الفريقين، وتمكّن هجوم الخلود من تسجيل 7 أهداف واستقبلت شباكه 4 أهداف، ويطمح الخلود لاستغلال عاملَي الأرض والجمهور لتحقيق حلمه الكبير بالوصول لأول مرة لنهائي أغلى الكؤوس.
The defending champion, Al-Ittihad, faces a tough challenge against its host, Al-Khulood, at exactly 10 PM this evening (Wednesday) at the Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass to determine the second team to qualify for the final of the King Salman Cup.
Al-Ittihad enters this match after starting its journey to defend its title with a victory over its host, Al-Wahda, with a score of 1-0 in the Round of 32. In the Round of 16, in a strong encounter, Al-Ittihad managed to win against its host, Al-Nasr, with a score of 2-1. In the quarter-finals, Al-Ittihad triumphed over its guest, Al-Shabab, with a score of 4-1. The attack of the team has scored 7 goals while conceding 2, and they aim to win tonight to reach the final of the most prestigious tournament for the second consecutive time, and then to retain the title they won last season after defeating Al-Qadisiyah in the final 3-1.
On the other hand, Al-Khulood enters this match after successfully reaching this stage for the first time in its history. They began their journey by winning against their host, Al-Bukayriyah, with a score of 2-1 in the Round of 32, and overcame Al-Najma with a score of 1-0 in the Round of 16. In the quarter-finals, Al-Khulood managed to win against Al-Khaleej with a score of 4-3 after an exciting match between the two teams. The attack of Al-Khulood has scored 7 goals and conceded 4 goals, and they aspire to take advantage of the home ground and the fans to achieve their big dream of reaching the final of the most prestigious cup for the first time.