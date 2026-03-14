The Al-Shabab Club is preparing to face its counterpart Al-Akhudood this evening (Saturday) in the 26th round of the Saudi Pro League, in a match where Al-Shabab aims to break its historical curse against the southern team.



Historically, Al-Shabab has not succeeded in achieving any victory over Al-Akhudood in the Saudi Pro League, as they have met in five previous encounters. Four of those matches ended in a draw, three of them with a score of (1-1), and one match with a score of (0-0), while Al-Akhudood managed to secure its only victory over Al-Shabab with a score of (1-0).



Al-Shabab hopes to regain the winning rhythm after a series of mixed results this season, to strengthen its position in the standings and ensure progress towards the higher ranks. For its part, Al-Akhudood seeks to maintain its positive record against Al-Shabab and capitalize on any opportunity to achieve a positive result that boosts its chances in the league.



The match holds significant importance for both teams, not only for the points but also to break the historical record between the two clubs and add a new chapter to their encounters in the Saudi Pro League.