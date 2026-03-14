يستعد نادي الشباب لمواجهة نظيره الأخدود مساء اليوم (السبت) ضمن الجولة 26 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، في مواجهة يسعى فيها الشباب إلى كسر عقدته التاريخية أمام الفريق الجنوبي.


تاريخياً، لم ينجح الشباب في تحقيق أي انتصار على الأخدود في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين، حيث التقيا في خمس مواجهات سابقة. انتهت أربع مباريات منها بالتعادل، ثلاث منها بنتيجة (1-1)، ومباراة واحدة بنتيجة (0-0)، فيما تمكن الأخدود من تحقيق الفوز الوحيد على الشباب بنتيجة (1-0).


ويأمل الشباب في استعادة نغمة الانتصارات بعد سلسلة من النتائج المتباينة في الموسم الحالي، لتعزيز موقعه في جدول الترتيب وضمان التقدم نحو المراتب المتقدمة. من جهته، يسعى الأخدود للحفاظ على سجله الإيجابي أمام الشباب واستغلال أي فرصة لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية ترفع من حظوظه في الدوري.


المباراة تحمل أهمية كبيرة للفريقين، ليس فقط من أجل النقاط، بل أيضاً لكسر السجل التاريخي بين الناديين وإضافة فصل جديد في مواجهاتهما بالدوري السعودي للمحترفين.