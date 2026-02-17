The Portuguese player Ruben Neves continues to make a significant impact with Al Hilal, having left his mark in various tournaments since joining the team.



In 125 matches across all competitions, Neves has contributed to 53 goals, scoring 19 and providing 34 assists, confirming his value as a central player who combines tactical discipline with an attacking role.



The contributions of the Portuguese star have extended to major events, as he has participated in the FIFA Club World Cup, the Arab Club Champions Cup, in addition to the Roshen Saudi Professional League, the AFC Champions League, the King Salman Cup, and the Saudi Super Cup.