يواصل البرتغالي روبن نيفيز حضوره المؤثر مع فريق الهلال، بعدما وضع بصمته في مختلف البطولات التي خاضها الفريق منذ انضمامه.


وخلال 125 مباراة في جميع المسابقات، أسهم نيفيز في 53 هدفاً، بتسجيله 19 هدفاً وصناعته 34 تمريرة حاسمة، مؤكداً قيمته كلاعب محور يجمع بين الانضباط التكتيكي والدور الهجومي.


وامتدت مساهمات النجم البرتغالي إلى محطات كبرى، إذ كان حاضراً في كأس العالم للأندية، والبطولة العربية للأندية، إضافة إلى دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، ودوري أبطال آسيا، وكأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وكأس السوبر السعودي.