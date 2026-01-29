Prince Nawaf bin Mohammed revealed that the policies followed by the Football Association last season led to the exit of around 700 Saudi players from the sports system, leaving them outside the clubs and without any real opportunities for participation or development.

The Absence of Planning Intensifies the Crisis

During his talk on the program "Fi Al-Marma" presented by the media personality Batal Al-Qaws on Al Arabiya channel, Prince Nawaf clarified that the lack of clear mechanisms in talent development and organizing development programs directly contributed to complicating the situation, emphasizing that support for clubs must be linked to a real commitment to training players and honing their skills.

Financial Incentives are the Key to Commitment

He indicated that financial incentives through prize money played a pivotal role in pushing players towards discipline and development, while questioning the actual effectiveness of some current programs, such as FIFA Day, and what they truly offer to clubs in terms of discovering and developing talents.

Support in Exchange for Commitment

Prince Nawaf added that having a clear mechanism for player development has become a necessity that cannot be postponed, yet some clubs show little enthusiasm for implementing it due to the additional organizational burdens it imposes, despite receiving financial support, affirming: "When spending and support are provided, there must be a commitment to work and development."