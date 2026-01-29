كشف الأمير نواف بن محمد أن السياسات التي اتبعها اتحاد كرة القدم في الموسم الماضي تسببت في خروج نحو 700 لاعب سعودي من المنظومة الرياضية، ليجدوا أنفسهم خارج الأندية ودون أي فرص حقيقية للمشاركة أو التطور.

غياب التخطيط يصعّد الأزمة

وخلال حديثه لبرنامج في المرمى الذي يقدمه الإعلامي بتال القوس عبر قناة العربية، أوضح الأمير نواف أن افتقار المنظومة لآليات واضحة في صناعة المواهب وتنظيم برامج التطوير ساهم بشكل مباشر في تعقيد المشهد، مشدداً على أن دعم الأندية لا بد أن يرتبط بالتزام فعلي بتأهيل اللاعبين وصقل قدراتهم.

التحفيز المالي مفتاح الالتزام

وبيّن أن التحفيز المادي من خلال الجوائز المالية (Prize Money) لعب دوراً محورياً في دفع اللاعبين نحو الانضباط والتطور، متسائلاً في الوقت ذاته عن الجدوى الحقيقية لبعض البرامج الحالية، مثل FIFA Day، وما تقدمه فعلياً للأندية في جانب اكتشاف وصناعة المواهب.

الدعم مقابل الالتزام

وأضاف الأمير نواف أن وجود آلية واضحة لتطوير اللاعبين بات ضرورة لا تحتمل التأجيل، إلا أن بعض الأندية لا تُبدي حماساً لتطبيقها بسبب ما تفرضه من أعباء تنظيمية إضافية، رغم حصولها على دعم مالي، مؤكداً: «عندما يتم الصرف والدعم، لا بد أن يكون هناك التزام بالعمل والتطوير».