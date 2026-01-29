كشف الأمير نواف بن محمد أن السياسات التي اتبعها اتحاد كرة القدم في الموسم الماضي تسببت في خروج نحو 700 لاعب سعودي من المنظومة الرياضية، ليجدوا أنفسهم خارج الأندية ودون أي فرص حقيقية للمشاركة أو التطور.
غياب التخطيط يصعّد الأزمة
وخلال حديثه لبرنامج في المرمى الذي يقدمه الإعلامي بتال القوس عبر قناة العربية، أوضح الأمير نواف أن افتقار المنظومة لآليات واضحة في صناعة المواهب وتنظيم برامج التطوير ساهم بشكل مباشر في تعقيد المشهد، مشدداً على أن دعم الأندية لا بد أن يرتبط بالتزام فعلي بتأهيل اللاعبين وصقل قدراتهم.
التحفيز المالي مفتاح الالتزام
وبيّن أن التحفيز المادي من خلال الجوائز المالية (Prize Money) لعب دوراً محورياً في دفع اللاعبين نحو الانضباط والتطور، متسائلاً في الوقت ذاته عن الجدوى الحقيقية لبعض البرامج الحالية، مثل FIFA Day، وما تقدمه فعلياً للأندية في جانب اكتشاف وصناعة المواهب.
الدعم مقابل الالتزام
وأضاف الأمير نواف أن وجود آلية واضحة لتطوير اللاعبين بات ضرورة لا تحتمل التأجيل، إلا أن بعض الأندية لا تُبدي حماساً لتطبيقها بسبب ما تفرضه من أعباء تنظيمية إضافية، رغم حصولها على دعم مالي، مؤكداً: «عندما يتم الصرف والدعم، لا بد أن يكون هناك التزام بالعمل والتطوير».
Prince Nawaf bin Mohammed revealed that the policies followed by the Football Association last season led to the exit of around 700 Saudi players from the sports system, leaving them outside the clubs and without any real opportunities for participation or development.
The Absence of Planning Intensifies the Crisis
During his talk on the program "Fi Al-Marma" presented by the media personality Batal Al-Qaws on Al Arabiya channel, Prince Nawaf clarified that the lack of clear mechanisms in talent development and organizing development programs directly contributed to complicating the situation, emphasizing that support for clubs must be linked to a real commitment to training players and honing their skills.
Financial Incentives are the Key to Commitment
He indicated that financial incentives through prize money played a pivotal role in pushing players towards discipline and development, while questioning the actual effectiveness of some current programs, such as FIFA Day, and what they truly offer to clubs in terms of discovering and developing talents.
Support in Exchange for Commitment
Prince Nawaf added that having a clear mechanism for player development has become a necessity that cannot be postponed, yet some clubs show little enthusiasm for implementing it due to the additional organizational burdens it imposes, despite receiving financial support, affirming: "When spending and support are provided, there must be a commitment to work and development."