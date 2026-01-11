يبدو أن الدوري السعودي قادم على تقلبات نوعية مع جولة الديربي العاصمي المنتظرة اليوم، جولة لا تُقرأ بنتيجتها فقط، بل بما يمكن أن تتركه من أثر مباشر على شكل الصدارة ومسار المنافسة في الأسابيع القادمة. فالدوري الذي حافظ على إيقاع شبه مستقر طوال عشر جولات، دخل فجأة مرحلة مختلفة، عنوانها الضغط، وتغيّر الموازين، وتقلّص هامش الخطأ.


خلال عشر جولات متتالية، ظل النصر متربعًا على القمة، مستفيدًا من بداية قوية ومباريات لم تكن بالحدة التي واجهتها بقية الفرق المنافسة. لكن مع دخول مرحلة المباريات الأصعب، بدأ المشهد يتبدل. تعثر النصر في توقيت حساس، ففقد الصدارة، وفتح الباب أمام عودة منتظرة من الهلال، الذي لم يتأخر في استثمار الفرصة.


الهلال لم يكتفِ بانتزاع الصدارة في الجولة الماضية، بل عاد في الجولة التالية ليؤكد تفوقه ويوسّع الفارق، في إشارة واضحة إلى أن ما يحدث ليس مجرد تبادل مواقع، بل تحول في الإيقاع العام للمنافسة. الفريق بدا أكثر جاهزية للتعامل مع الضغط، وأكثر قدرة على تحويل تعثر المنافس إلى مكسب مضاعف، وهو ما يفسر اتساع الفارق في وقت قصير.


غير أن اللافت في هذا التحول لا يقتصر على الهلال والنصر فقط. فخلفهما، بدأت ملامح سباق آخر تتشكل بهدوء. الأهلي استعاد توازنه في توقيت مثالي، وحقق فوزًا مهمًا على النصر في الجولة الماضية، لم يكن أثره مقتصرًا على النقاط الثلاث، بل امتد إلى تقليص الفارق وإعادة الأهلي إلى قلب الحسابات. الفريق بدا وكأنه يعيد ترتيب أوراقه، مستفيدًا من تعثرات المنافسين في الأعلى.


وبالتوازي، يواصل الاتحاد تقدمه بثبات، دون ضجيج، لكنه حاضر بقوة في سباق المطاردة. الاتحاد يتحرك من الخلف بخطوات محسوبة، محافظًا على ضغطه المستمر، ومراهنًا على أن الحسم لا يأتي مبكرًا، بل في الجولات التي تتزاحم فيها المواجهات الثقيلة.


وعند النظر إلى المشهد من زاوية حصاد النقاط، تتضح ملامح السباق بصورة أدق. الهلال يتصدر الترتيب بـ 35 نقطة بعد 13 جولة، متقدمًا بفارق يمنحه أفضلية نسبية، لكنها ليست آمنة في ظل ازدحام المراكز خلفه. ويأتي النصر في المركز الثاني بـ 31 نقطة، وهو الرصيد نفسه الذي يملكه التعاون، ما يعكس تقاربًا واضحًا في حصاد النقاط عند الوصافة، ويجعل أي تعثر جديد ذا أثر مباشر على الترتيب.


في هذا السياق، يبرز الأهلي بوصفه الطرف الأكثر جاهزية للاستفادة من هذا التقارب، بعد أن تقدم إلى المركز الرابع بـ 28 نقطة، ليصبح على مسافة رقمية قصيرة من فرق القمة. هذه الحصيلة، مقرونة بتبقي مواجهات أقل تعقيدًا نسبيًا في الدور الأول، تجعل الأهلي في موقع مثالي لالتقاط النقاط في توقيت حساس من الموسم. ويليه القادسية بـ 27 نقطة، ثم الاتحاد بـ 26 نقطة، ما يؤكد أن الفوارق بين الرابع والسادس لا تزال ضيقة وقابلة للتبدل السريع.


ومع هذه الأرقام تحديدًا، تصبح نتيجة الديربي العاصمي عاملًا حاسمًا في حسابات الأهلي. فالنقاط التي سيخسرها أحد طرفي الديربي، سواء المتصدر أو الوصيف، ستتحول مباشرة إلى مكسب محتمل للأهلي في حال نجاحه بتحقيق الفوز في الجولة القادمة. تعثر الهلال يعني تقلص الفارق مع القمة، وتعثر النصر يفتح المجال للاقتراب من الوصافة، وحتى التعادل يبقي المشهد مفتوحًا ويمنح الأهلي فرصة التقدم خطوة إضافية بثبات.


بهذه المعادلة، لا يدخل الأهلي مرحلة الانتظار، بل مرحلة الاستثمار؛ ترتيب يسمح له بالحساب، ونقاط تضعه داخل السباق فعليًا، وجولة ديربي قد تمنحه، مهما كانت نتيجتها، نافذة واضحة للاقتراب من المقدمة في دوري بات يُحسم بالتفاصيل لا بالمستويات.


هكذا يدخل الدوري السعودي مرحلة مختلفة، لا مكان فيها للراحة، ولا قيمة فيها للصدارة المؤقتة. سباق بدأ يتشكل من أربعة اتجاهات، وكل جولة قادمة مرشحة لإعادة كتابة المشهد من جديد. هنا، لا تُحسم المنافسة بالأسماء، بل بالقدرة على الصمود حين تتزاحم المباريات وتضيق المساحات.