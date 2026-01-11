The Saudi league seems to be heading towards significant fluctuations with the much-anticipated capital derby round today, a round that should not only be read by its result but also by the immediate impact it can leave on the shape of the standings and the course of competition in the coming weeks. The league, which has maintained a relatively stable rhythm throughout ten rounds, suddenly entered a different phase, characterized by pressure, shifting balances, and a reduced margin for error.



During ten consecutive rounds, Al-Nassr remained at the top, benefiting from a strong start and matches that were not as intense as those faced by other competing teams. However, with the onset of more challenging matches, the scene began to change. Al-Nassr stumbled at a critical moment, losing the lead and opening the door for a much-anticipated return from Al-Hilal, which did not delay in seizing the opportunity.



Al-Hilal did not settle for taking the lead in the last round; it returned in the following round to confirm its superiority and widen the gap, clearly indicating that what is happening is not just a swap of positions but a shift in the overall rhythm of the competition. The team appeared more prepared to handle the pressure and more capable of turning the competitor's stumble into a multiplied gain, which explains the widening gap in a short time.



However, what is striking about this transformation is not limited to Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr only. Behind them, the outlines of another race began to quietly take shape. Al-Ahli regained its balance at an ideal time, achieving an important victory over Al-Nassr in the last round, the impact of which was not limited to the three points but extended to narrowing the gap and bringing Al-Ahli back into the heart of the calculations. The team seemed to be rearranging its cards, benefiting from the stumbles of the competitors above.



Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad continues to advance steadily, without noise, but is strongly present in the chase. Al-Ittihad moves from behind with calculated steps, maintaining its continuous pressure and betting that the resolution does not come early, but in the rounds where heavy confrontations crowd.



When looking at the scene from the perspective of points harvested, the outlines of the race become clearer. Al-Hilal tops the standings with 35 points after 13 rounds, holding a lead that gives it a relative advantage, but it is not safe given the congestion of positions behind it. Al-Nassr comes in second place with 31 points, the same tally held by Al-Taawoun, reflecting a clear closeness in the points harvested at the runner-up position, making any new stumble have a direct impact on the standings.



In this context, Al-Ahli stands out as the most ready party to benefit from this closeness, having moved up to fourth place with 28 points, putting it at a short numerical distance from the top teams. This tally, coupled with fewer relatively complicated matches remaining in the first round, places Al-Ahli in an ideal position to capture points at a critical time in the season. Following them is Al-Qadisiyah with 27 points, then Al-Ittihad with 26 points, confirming that the differences between fourth and sixth places remain narrow and subject to rapid change.



With these specific numbers, the result of the capital derby becomes a decisive factor in Al-Ahli's calculations. The points that one of the derby sides will lose, whether the leader or the runner-up, will directly turn into a potential gain for Al-Ahli if it succeeds in winning the next round. A stumble by Al-Hilal means a reduction in the gap with the top, and a stumble by Al-Nassr opens the door to getting closer to the runner-up position, and even a draw keeps the scene open and gives Al-Ahli the opportunity to advance another step steadily.



With this equation, Al-Ahli does not enter a phase of waiting but rather a phase of investment; a ranking that allows it to calculate, and points that place it effectively within the race, and a derby round that may grant it, regardless of the outcome, a clear window to get closer to the top in a league that is being decided by details rather than levels.



Thus, the Saudi league enters a different phase, where there is no room for rest, and no value in temporary leadership. A race that has begun to take shape from four directions, with every upcoming round likely to rewrite the scene anew. Here, competition is not decided by names, but by the ability to endure when matches crowd and spaces narrow.