As the Saudi sports community eagerly awaits the anticipated clash between the two giants of the capital, Riyadh, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, scheduled for Monday evening as part of the 15th round of the Roshen Saudi League, this match transcends the usual traditional rivalry, carrying an additional dimension represented by the difference in market values of the players from both teams.



In terms of total market value, Al-Hilal clearly has the upper hand, with a market value of €192.2 million, relying on a combination of European experience and high talent. The Uruguayan Darwin Núñez tops the list of the most expensive Al-Hilal players with a market value of €35 million, followed by the French Theo Hernandez at €28 million, and then the Portuguese Ruben Neves at €25 million.



In contrast, the total market value of Al-Nassr is €138.1 million, and despite the financial gap, the team boasts a distinguished group of players capable of making a difference on the pitch. The standout trio leads the list of Al-Nassr players, with the Portuguese João Félix at the top valued at €25 million, followed by the French Kingsley Coman at €22 million, and then the French defender Mohamed Simakan, whose market value is estimated at €20 million.



Despite Al-Hilal's financial superiority, Al-Nassr possesses the attacking experience and influential elements that give it the ability to turn the tide of the match at any moment, keeping the outcome on the field, away from the language of numbers and market values.