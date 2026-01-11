فيما يترقب الشارع الرياضي السعودي القمة المرتقبة بين قطبي العاصمة الرياض، الهلال والنصر، المقررة مساء الاثنين ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ15 من دوري روشن السعودي، يتجاوز هذا اللقاء إطار الصراع التقليدي المعتاد، ليحمل بُعدًا إضافيًا يتمثل في الفارق بين القيم السوقية للاعبي الفريقين.


وعلى صعيد القيمة السوقية الإجمالية، يتفوق الهلال بوضوح، إذ تبلغ القيمة السوقية لقائمته 192.2 مليون يورو، معتمدًا على توليفة تجمع بين الخبرة الأوروبية والموهبة العالية. ويتصدر الأورغوياني داروين نونيز قائمة أغلى لاعبي الهلال بقيمة سوقية تصل إلى 35 مليون يورو، يليه الفرنسي ثيو هيرنانديز بقيمة 28 مليون يورو، ثم البرتغالي روبن نيفيز بـ25 مليون يورو.


في المقابل، تبلغ القيمة السوقية الإجمالية لفريق النصر 138.1 مليون يورو، ورغم الفارق المالي، يضم الفريق مجموعة متميزة من اللاعبين القادرين على صناعة الفارق داخل المستطيل الأخضر. ويقود الثلاثي الأبرز قائمة لاعبي النصر، حيث يأتي البرتغالي جواو فيليكس في الصدارة بقيمة 25 مليون يورو، يليه الفرنسي كينغسلي كومان بقيمة 22 مليون يورو، ثم المدافع الفرنسي محمد سيماكان الذي تُقدَّر قيمته السوقية بـ20 مليون يورو.


ورغم التفوق المالي للهلال، فإن النصر يمتلك من الخبرة الهجومية والعناصر المؤثرة ما يمنحه القدرة على قلب موازين المباراة في أي لحظة، ليبقى الحسم داخل الملعب، بعيدًا عن لغة الأرقام والقيم السوقية.