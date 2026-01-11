أعلن نادي الهلال التعاقد رسميًا مع لاعب نادي التعاون سلطان مندش لمدة موسمين ونصف الموسم في ثاني صفقات الهلال خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، في خطوة تهدف إلى تعزيز صفوف الفريق لمواصلة المنافسة على الألقاب المحلية والقارية. وشارك مندش بالفعل في تدريبات الهلال، ومن المتوقع أن يتواجد ضمن قائمة الفريق في مباراة الديربي المرتقبة ضد النصر.


بدأ مندش مسيرته الكروية في ناشئي نادي الاتحاد قبل أن يصعد إلى الفريق الأول في عام 2014، حيث خاض أولى مبارياته في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين مع العميد، مشاركًا في 9 مباريات بين 2014 و2017، كما قضى فترة إعارة مع نجران في موسم 2015–2016.


بعد مغادرته الاتحاد، انضم مندش إلى الفيصلي في عام 2017، حيث لعب دورًا مهمًا في وسط الفيصلي، وشارك في أكثر من 30 مباراة، وسجل عدة أهداف خلال فترته التي استمرت حتى 2019.


في صيف 2019، وقع مع نادي الأهلي السعودي وشارك مع الفريق في عدة مباريات قبل أن ينتقل معارًا لفريق التعاون في عام 2020 ليكمل الموسم مع سكري القصيم.


في عام 2021، وقع سلطان مندش مع نادي الفيحاء، حيث عاش أحد أبرز فصول مسيرته الكروية، إذ كان عنصرًا أساسيًا في تشكيلة الفريق لعدة مواسم حتى 2024، وقدم مستويات ملفتة ساهمت في استقرار الفريق في الدوري السعودي للمحترفين. خلال فترة وجوده مع الفيحاء، لعب مندش عددًا كبيرًا من المباريات وسجل عدة أهداف وصنع فرصًا مهمة.


كما تمكن مع الفيحاء من التتويج بكأس الملك في موسم 2021–2022، ويعد أحد الإنجازات البارزة في مسيرته، بعد أن قدم أداءً مميزًا في تلك البطولة.


في عام 2024 عاد سلطان مندش إلى نادي التعاون، وهذه المرة بشكل رسمي بعقد احترافي، ليكون أحد أبرز لاعبي الفريق في الدوري السعودي لهذا الموسم. وقد شهدت مشاركاته مع التعاون تألقًا ملحوظًا، حيث سجل أهدافًا وصنع العديد من الفرص، وكان له دور مهم في تقدم الفريق، خصوصًا في بطولة كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين ومباريات دوري روشن السعودي، ما جعله هدفًا للعديد من الأندية السعودية.