Al-Hilal Club officially announced the signing of Al-Taawoun player Sultan Mandash for two and a half seasons, marking the second signing for Al-Hilal during the current winter transfer window. This move aims to strengthen the team’s ranks to continue competing for local and continental titles. Mandash has already participated in Al-Hilal’s training sessions and is expected to be included in the team’s lineup for the anticipated derby match against Al-Nassr.



Mandash began his football career in the youth team of Al-Ittihad before being promoted to the first team in 2014, where he played his first matches in the Saudi Professional League with the club, participating in 9 matches between 2014 and 2017. He also spent a loan period with Najran during the 2015–2016 season.



After leaving Al-Ittihad, Mandash joined Al-Faisaly in 2017, where he played an important role in the midfield, participating in over 30 matches and scoring several goals during his tenure, which lasted until 2019.



In the summer of 2019, he signed with Al-Ahli Saudi Club and participated in several matches with the team before moving on loan to Al-Taawoun in 2020 to complete the season with Al-Qassim’s Sugar.



In 2021, Sultan Mandash signed with Al-Feiha, where he experienced one of the most prominent chapters of his football career, being a key player in the team’s lineup for several seasons until 2024. He delivered impressive performances that contributed to the team’s stability in the Saudi Professional League. During his time with Al-Feiha, Mandash played a large number of matches, scored several goals, and created important opportunities.



He also managed to win the King’s Cup with Al-Feiha in the 2021–2022 season, which is considered one of the highlights of his career after delivering an outstanding performance in that tournament.



In 2024, Sultan Mandash returned to Al-Taawoun, this time officially with a professional contract, becoming one of the standout players for the team in the Saudi League this season. His contributions with Al-Taawoun have been notably impressive, as he scored goals and created numerous opportunities, playing an important role in the team’s progress, especially in the King Salman Cup and the Roshen Saudi League matches, making him a target for many Saudi clubs.