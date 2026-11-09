Colo-Colo has been crowned the champion of the Chilean Premier League for the thirty-fifth time in its history, after a thrilling victory last night (Sunday) against host Ñublense with a score of (2-1), in a match that kept everyone on the edge of their seats until the final minutes and officially secured the title three rounds before the end of the competition.



Colo-Colo entered the match with its eyes set on the three points to declare itself champion and widen the gap with its traditional rival Universidad de Chile. Despite falling behind with a surprising goal that shocked the fans, the teammates of veteran star Arturo Vidal rallied strongly in the second half and managed to turn the tables, scoring two consecutive goals, thanks to Argentine striker Javier Correa.



The final minutes of the match were extremely exciting, as Ñublense intensified its attacks to equalize the score and delay the guests' celebrations. However, veteran Cape Verdean goalkeeper, Fouzinha (40 years old), played the hero with a miraculous save in stoppage time, denying the home team the equalizer and triggering the historic celebrations for the players and fans of Colo-Colo.



With this victory, Colo-Colo raised its tally to 61 points at the top of the standings, a full 10 points ahead of its pursuer Universidad de Chile (51 points), officially securing the title. Following the final whistle, celebrations erupted in the capital Santiago, where Arturo Vidal led the celebrations in the locker room, expressing his pride in returning to his childhood club and leading it to the continental and local trophy podium once again.