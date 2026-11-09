تُوّج نادي كولو-كولو بطلاً للدوري التشيلي الممتاز لكرة القدم للمرة الخامسة والثلاثين في تاريخه، بعد فوزه المثير مساء أمس (الأحد)، على مضيفه نيوبلينسي بنتيجة (2-1)، في مواجهة حبست الأنفاس حتى الدقائق الأخيرة وحسمت اللقب رسمياً قبل ثلاث جولات من نهاية المسابقة.


ودخل كولو-كولو المباراة وعينه على النقاط الثلاث لإعلان نفسه بطلاً وتوسيع الفارق مع غريمه التقليدي أونيفرسيداد دي تشيلي. ورغم تأخر الفريق بهدف مباغت صدم الجماهير، إلا أن رفاق النجم المخضرم أرتورو فيدال انتفضوا بقوة في الشوط الثاني ونجحوا في قلب الطاولة وإحراز هدفين متتاليين، بفضل الهداف الأرجنتيني خافيير كوريا.


وشهدت الدقائق الأخيرة من المباراة إثارة بالغة، حيث كثّف نيوبلينسي هجماته لمعادلة النتيجة وتأجيل أفراح الضيوف، إلا أن حارس مرمى الرأس الأخضر المخضرم، فوزينيا (40 عاماً)، تقمص دور البطولة بتصدٍ إعجازي في الوقت بدل الضائع، حارماً أصحاب الأرض من التعادل ومطلقاً صافرة الأفراح التاريخية للاعبي وجماهير كولو-كولو.


وبهذا الانتصار، رفع كولو-كولو رصيده إلى 61 نقطة في صدارة الترتيب، بفارق 10 نقاط كاملة عن ملاحقه أونيفرسيداد دي تشيلي (51 نقطة)، ليضمن التتويج رسمياً باللقب. وعقب صافرة النهاية، انفجرت الاحتفالات في العاصمة سانتياغو، حيث قاد أرتورو فيدال الاحتفالات داخل غرف الملابس، معرباً عن فخره بالعودة إلى نادي طفولته وقيادته لمنصة التتويج القارية والمحلية مجدداً.