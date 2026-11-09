Al-Ula expanded its lead at the top of the First Division League to four points after defeating Al-Najma three goals to one in Unaizah, during the 11th round. The leader raised its tally to 28 points from ten matches, achieving nine victories and one draw, while Al-Jabalain continued its pursuit after overcoming Al-Akhidood with a goal to nil, reaching 24 points from 11 matches.



In Mecca, Al-Wahda defeated Al-Jil four goals to one, raising its tally to 21 points in third place, three points behind Al-Jabalain, and continuing its unbeaten run alongside Al-Ula. Al-Najma ranked fourth with 19 points, ahead of Damak on goal difference, which drew with Al-Anwar one goal each. Al-Zulfi came sixth with 18 points after drawing with Jeddah with the same result.



Al-Anwar occupies the seventh position with 15 points from ten matches, three points ahead of Al-Zulfi. Al-Saqr raised its tally to 14 points by defeating Al-Bukayriyah four goals to one, moving up to eighth place on goal difference over Al-Tai, which lost to Al-Raed three goals to nil in Hail. Al-Jandal and Al-Hijr drew without goals.



Postponements Keep the Door Open



The 11th round concludes with the match between Al-Adalah and Al-Urouba, scheduled for (Wednesday) November 18 at 5:30 PM, at the Al-Hijr Club Stadium in Al-Ahsa, after eight matches were held that saw 22 goals scored.



It is worth noting that the postponement of several matches has left clubs with varying numbers of games played. According to the standings after the matches on (Sunday), Al-Ula, Al-Anwar, Al-Adalah, Al-Jandal, Al-Akhidood, and Al-Hijr have each played ten matches, while Al-Urouba and Al-Jil have played nine matches each, compared to 11 matches for the other teams.



Six Positions in the Promotion Race



Clubs are competing for the first and second positions, which grant their holders direct promotion to the Roshan Saudi League at the end of the season, while those in the third to sixth positions will enter a playoff to determine the holder of the third promotion ticket.



There are three points separating Al-Wahda in third place and Al-Zulfi in sixth, and another three points between Al-Zulfi and Al-Anwar in seventh, which has one match less. Between the pursuit of the runner-up position and the attempt to enter the playoff, postponed matches still have the opportunity to change the standings of the teams on either side of the sixth position.