وسّع العُلا الفارق في صدارة دوري الدرجة الأولى للمحترفين إلى أربع نقاط، بعد فوزه على النجمة بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف في عنيزة، ضمن الجولة الـ11. ورفع المتصدر رصيده إلى 28 نقطة من عشر مباريات، حقق خلالها تسعة انتصارات وتعادلاً واحداً، فيما واصل الجبلين مطاردته بعدما تغلّب على الأخدود بهدف دون رد، ليبلغ 24 نقطة من 11 مباراة.


وفي مكة المكرمة، فاز الوحدة على الجيل بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف، ليرفع رصيده إلى 21 نقطة في المركز الثالث، على بُعد ثلاث نقاط من الجبلين، ويواصل مسيرته بلا خسارة إلى جانب العُلا. وحلّ النجمة رابعاً برصيد 19 نقطة، متقدماً بفارق الأهداف على ضمك، الذي تعادل مع الأنوار بهدف لمثله. وجاء الزلفي سادساً بـ18 نقطة بعد تعادله مع جدة بالنتيجة ذاتها.


ويحتل الأنوار المركز السابع بـ15 نقطة من عشر مباريات، بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن الزلفي. ورفع الصقر رصيده إلى 14 نقطة بفوزه على البكيرية بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف، ليتقدم إلى المركز الثامن بفارق الأهداف عن الطائي، الذي خسر أمام الرائد بثلاثية نظيفة في حائل. وتعادل الجندل وهجر دون أهداف.


المؤجلات تترك الباب مفتوحاً


وتُختتم الجولة الـ11 بمواجهة العدالة والعروبة، المقررة (الأربعاء) 18 نوفمبر عند الخامسة والنصف مساءً، على ملعب نادي هجر في الأحساء، بعد إقامة ثماني مباريات شهدت تسجيل 22 هدفاً.


ويُذكر أن تأجيل عدد من المباريات أبقى الأندية عند أعداد متفاوتة من اللقاءات. فبحسب الترتيب عقب مباريات (الأحد)، خاض العُلا والأنوار والعدالة والجندل والأخدود وهجر عشر مباريات لكل منها، فيما لعب العروبة والجيل تسع مباريات لكل منهما، مقابل 11 مباراة لبقية الفرق.


ستة مراكز في سباق الصعود


وتتسابق الأندية على المركزين الأول والثاني، اللذين يمنحان صاحبيهما الصعود المباشر إلى دوري روشن السعودي بنهاية الموسم، فيما يخوض أصحاب المراكز من الثالث إلى السادس ملحقاً لتحديد صاحب بطاقة الصعود الثالثة.


وتفصل ثلاث نقاط بين الوحدة الثالث والزلفي السادس، وثلاث أخرى بين الزلفي والأنوار السابع، الذي يملك مباراة أقل. وبين مطاردة الوصافة ومحاولة دخول الملحق، تبقى للمؤجلات فرصة لتغيير ترتيب الفرق على جانبي المركز السادس.