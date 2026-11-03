اتهم مدرب نيوكاسل يونايتد ماتياس يايسله، لاعبي فريقه بعدم الالتزام بخطته خلال مواجهة إيفرتون، أمس (الاثنين)، ضمن منافسات الجولة التاسعة من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ»، والتي انتهت بخسارة «الماكبايس» بهدف دون رد.
ولم يحقق نيوكاسل سوى فوز واحد في خمس مباريات خاضها على أرضه بالدوري حتى الآن هذا الموسم، ليحتل المركز الثالث عشر في جدول ترتيب البريميرليغ برصيد 11 نقطة من تسع مباريات.
إحباط وخيبة أمل
وقال المدرب الألماني، الذي تولى المسؤولية خلفاً لإيدي هاو خلال الصيف الماضي: «نشعر بإحباط وخيبة أمل كبيرين، لم نتمكن من تطبيق ما عملنا عليه خلال التدريبات طوال الأسبوع، فمنذ بداية المباراة، لم يظهر الفريق الكثير مما تدربنا عليه، وهو أمر يصعب فهمه».
وتابع: «لم نتحلَّ بالشجاعة الكافية لاختراق خطوط المنافس واللعب على الأرض، ولم يظهر شيء تقريباً من الجوانب التي تدربنا عليها خلال المباراة، كما لم يكن أداؤنا أثناء الاستحواذ بالمستوى الذي كنا نطمح إليه».
لاعبو نيوكاسل لم يلتزموا بالخطة
وأوضح يايسله: «إذا اكتفيتم بلعب الكرات الطويلة، فهذا لا يتناسب مع أسلوب ويل أوسولا، كما أنه لم يكن جزءاً من خطتنا».
واستطرد: «علينا تحليل ما حدث بعمق، ومعرفة سبب عجزنا عن بدء المباراة بالطريقة التي خططنا لها، وأنا أتحمل المسؤولية عن ذلك، وعليَّ إيجاد الطريقة المناسبة لتنفيذ خطتنا».
«هوية واضحة»
واختتم تصريحاته قائلاً: «لدينا هوية واضحة للطريقة التي نريد اللعب بها، ونسعى إلى وضع المنافس تحت الضغط في مناطق متقدمة من الملعب، تحدثنا عن خلق مواقف تسمح لنا بالتفوق في المواجهات الفردية المباشرة، ولم تكن خطتنا تعتمد على لعب الكرات الطويلة».
Newcastle United coach Matthias Jaissle accused his players of not adhering to his plan during the match against Everton yesterday (Monday), in the ninth round of the Premier League, which ended with the "Magpies" losing 1-0.
Newcastle has only achieved one win in five home matches in the league so far this season, placing them thirteenth in the Premier League table with 11 points from nine matches.
Frustration and Disappointment
The German coach, who took over from Eddie Howe last summer, said: "We feel a great deal of frustration and disappointment; we couldn't implement what we worked on during training throughout the week. From the start of the match, the team didn't show much of what we practiced, which is hard to understand."
He continued: "We didn't have enough courage to break through the opponent's lines and play on the ground, and almost nothing of the aspects we trained on showed during the match, and our performance during possession was not at the level we aspired to."
Newcastle Players Did Not Stick to the Plan
Jaissle explained: "If you are content with playing long balls, that does not fit Will Osula's style, and it was not part of our plan."
He added: "We need to analyze what happened in depth and understand why we failed to start the match the way we planned, and I take responsibility for that; I need to find the right way to implement our plan."
"A Clear Identity"
He concluded his statements by saying: "We have a clear identity for the way we want to play, and we aim to put the opponent under pressure in advanced areas of the pitch. We talked about creating situations that allow us to excel in direct individual confrontations, and our plan did not rely on playing long balls."