Newcastle United coach Matthias Jaissle accused his players of not adhering to his plan during the match against Everton yesterday (Monday), in the ninth round of the Premier League, which ended with the "Magpies" losing 1-0.

Newcastle has only achieved one win in five home matches in the league so far this season, placing them thirteenth in the Premier League table with 11 points from nine matches.



Frustration and Disappointment

The German coach, who took over from Eddie Howe last summer, said: "We feel a great deal of frustration and disappointment; we couldn't implement what we worked on during training throughout the week. From the start of the match, the team didn't show much of what we practiced, which is hard to understand."

He continued: "We didn't have enough courage to break through the opponent's lines and play on the ground, and almost nothing of the aspects we trained on showed during the match, and our performance during possession was not at the level we aspired to."



Newcastle Players Did Not Stick to the Plan

Jaissle explained: "If you are content with playing long balls, that does not fit Will Osula's style, and it was not part of our plan."

He added: "We need to analyze what happened in depth and understand why we failed to start the match the way we planned, and I take responsibility for that; I need to find the right way to implement our plan."



"A Clear Identity"

He concluded his statements by saying: "We have a clear identity for the way we want to play, and we aim to put the opponent under pressure in advanced areas of the pitch. We talked about creating situations that allow us to excel in direct individual confrontations, and our plan did not rely on playing long balls."