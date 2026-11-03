اتهم مدرب نيوكاسل يونايتد ماتياس يايسله، لاعبي فريقه بعدم الالتزام بخطته خلال مواجهة إيفرتون، أمس (الاثنين)، ضمن منافسات الجولة التاسعة من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ»، والتي انتهت بخسارة «الماكبايس» بهدف دون رد.

ولم يحقق نيوكاسل سوى فوز واحد في خمس مباريات خاضها على أرضه بالدوري حتى الآن هذا الموسم، ليحتل المركز الثالث عشر في جدول ترتيب البريميرليغ برصيد 11 نقطة من تسع مباريات.

إحباط وخيبة أمل

وقال المدرب الألماني، الذي تولى المسؤولية خلفاً لإيدي هاو خلال الصيف الماضي: «نشعر بإحباط وخيبة أمل كبيرين، لم نتمكن من تطبيق ما عملنا عليه خلال التدريبات طوال الأسبوع، فمنذ بداية المباراة، لم يظهر الفريق الكثير مما تدربنا عليه، وهو أمر يصعب فهمه».

وتابع: «لم نتحلَّ بالشجاعة الكافية لاختراق خطوط المنافس واللعب على الأرض، ولم يظهر شيء تقريباً من الجوانب التي تدربنا عليها خلال المباراة، كما لم يكن أداؤنا أثناء الاستحواذ بالمستوى الذي كنا نطمح إليه».


لاعبو نيوكاسل لم يلتزموا بالخطة

وأوضح يايسله: «إذا اكتفيتم بلعب الكرات الطويلة، فهذا لا يتناسب مع أسلوب ويل أوسولا، كما أنه لم يكن جزءاً من خطتنا».

واستطرد: «علينا تحليل ما حدث بعمق، ومعرفة سبب عجزنا عن بدء المباراة بالطريقة التي خططنا لها، وأنا أتحمل المسؤولية عن ذلك، وعليَّ إيجاد الطريقة المناسبة لتنفيذ خطتنا».

«هوية واضحة»

واختتم تصريحاته قائلاً: «لدينا هوية واضحة للطريقة التي نريد اللعب بها، ونسعى إلى وضع المنافس تحت الضغط في مناطق متقدمة من الملعب، تحدثنا عن خلق مواقف تسمح لنا بالتفوق في المواجهات الفردية المباشرة، ولم تكن خطتنا تعتمد على لعب الكرات الطويلة».