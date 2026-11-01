The head coach of the Al-Ahli football team, Dutchman Marino Pusic, emphasized the importance of the upcoming match against Qatari club Al-Sadd tomorrow (Monday) at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, as part of the fourth round of the AFC Champions League for elite teams. He stressed that his team is looking forward to achieving victory and regaining its balance, while English striker Ivan Toney pledged to fight to bring Al-Ahli back to its true level.



Pusic explained during the press conference preceding the match that participating in the AFC Champions League for elite teams is a particularly special occasion, affirming that matches against strong opponents give the team an opportunity to showcase its capabilities. He said: "Participation in the AFC Champions League for elite teams is always a particularly special occasion, and these matches are tough against strong competitors, but they are an important opportunity for us to achieve victory. We look forward to such confrontations, especially at this stage of the tournament where every point we earn is of great importance."



The Dutch coach added: "We will do our utmost to deliver a good performance and achieve victory," referring to the team's desire to overcome the difficult phase it is going through, especially after the heavy loss to Al-Shabab by six goals to one in the Roshan Saudi League.



For his part, English striker Ivan Toney confirmed that facing Al-Sadd represents a new opportunity for the players to correct their course. He said: "Tomorrow's match is a new chance to come back and show our true strength and the level we are used to presenting."



Toney pointed out that Al-Ahli players have proven their capabilities in past seasons by winning the AFC Champions League for elite teams and the Saudi Super Cup, affirming that the team has the necessary potential to change the image it has recently shown and return to its usual level.



Toney concluded his statements by saying: "We will give everything we have to achieve the title again," in a message reflecting the players' determination to continue competing on the continental level despite the decline in local results.



Al-Ahli enters the match in third place in the Western Region standings with seven points, collected from two victories and one draw, while Al-Sadd has one point, which gives the match great importance for the Al-Ahli team in its quest to strengthen its position among the top teams and continue its journey to defend its continental title.