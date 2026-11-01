أكد مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بالنادي الأهلي، الهولندي مارينو بوسيتش، أهمية المواجهة المرتقبة أمام السد القطري، غداً (الاثنين)، على ملعب جاسم بن حمد بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، مشدداً على أن فريقه يتطلع إلى تحقيق الفوز واستعادة توازنه، فيما تعهد المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني بالقتال من أجل إعادة الأهلي إلى مستواه الحقيقي.


وأوضح بوسيتش، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق المواجهة، أن المشاركة في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة تمثل مناسبةً خصوصاً، مؤكداً أن المباريات أمام المنافسين الأقوياء تمنح الفريق فرصةً لإظهار قدراته، وقال: «المشاركة في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة دائماً ما تكون مناسبةً خصوصاً، وهذه المباريات تكون صعبةً أمام منافسين أقوياء، لكنها فرصةً مهمةً لنا لتحقيق الفوز، ونتطلع لخوض مثل هذه المواجهات، لا سيما في هذه المرحلة من البطولة التي نكتسب منها كل نقطة أهميةً كبيرةً».


وأضاف المدرب الهولندي: «سنبذل قصارى جهدنا لتقديم أداءً جيداً وتحقيق الفوز»، في إشارة إلى رغبة الفريق في تجاوز المرحلة الصعبة التي يمر بها، خصوصاً بعد الخسارة الثقيلة أمام الشباب بستة أهداف مقابل هدف، ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي.


من جانبه، أكد المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني أن مواجهة السد تمثل فرصةً جديدةً للاعبين من أجل تصحيح المسار، وقال: «مباراة الغد فرصةً جديدةً للعودة وإظهار قوتنا الحقيقية والمستوى الذي اعتدنا تقديمه».


وأشار توني إلى أن لاعبي الأهلي أثبتوا قدراتهم خلال المواسم الماضية بتحقيق دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة وكأس السوبر السعودي، مؤكداً أن الفريق يمتلك الإمكانات اللازمة لتغيير الصورة التي ظهر بها أخيراً، والعودة إلى مستواه المعهود.


واختتم توني تصريحاته قائلاً: «سنبذل كل ما لدينا من أجل تحقيق اللقب مجدداً»، في رسالة تعكس إصرار اللاعبين على مواصلة المنافسة القارية رغم تراجع النتائج المحلية.


ويدخل الأهلي المواجهة وهو يحتل المركز الثالث في ترتيب منطقة الغرب برصيد سبع نقاط، جمعها من انتصارين وتعادل، بينما يملك السد نقطةً واحدةً، ما يمنح اللقاء أهميةً كبيرةً للفريق الأهلاوي في سعيه إلى تعزيز موقعه بين فرق المقدمة ومواصلة مشواره نحو الدفاع عن لقبه القاري.