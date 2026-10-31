انتزع فريق أتلتيكو مدريد صدارة الدوري الإسباني مؤقتاً بعدما حقق فوزاً مهماً على مضيفه ليفانتي بنتيجة 2-0، في المواجهة التي انتهت قبل قليل ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشرة، ليرفع رصيده إلى 28 نقطة، متقدماً بفارق نقطة واحدة عن برشلونة.


وسجل أتلتيكو هدفيه عبر أليخاندرو غريمالدو في الدقيقة 36، قبل أن يعزز جوليانو سيميوني التقدم بالهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 62، ليحصد فريق المدرب دييغو سيميوني انتصاره التاسع هذا الموسم، ويواصل سلسلة نتائجه الإيجابية.


وجاء الانتصار ليضع برشلونة تحت ضغط استعادة الصدارة، إذ يملك الفريق الكاتالوني 27 نقطة من عشر مباريات، مع امتلاكه فرصة العودة إلى المركز الأول عندما يستضيف ديبورتيفو ألافيس في مواجهة تنطلق عند الساعة الحادية عشرة مساءً بتوقيت السعودية.


وفي حال فوز برشلونة سيرفع رصيده إلى 30 نقطة ويستعيد القمة بفارق نقطتين عن أتلتيكو، فيما يدخل ريال مدريد المشهد برصيد 24 نقطة في المركز الثالث، مع مباراة أقل من أتلتيكو حيث سيواجه مساء الغد منافسه راسينغ سانتاندير ما يبقي المنافسة مفتوحة على قمة الترتيب.