Atletico Madrid temporarily seized the top spot in La Liga after achieving an important victory over their host Levante with a score of 2-0, in a match that just concluded as part of the eleventh round, raising their tally to 28 points, one point ahead of Barcelona.



Atletico scored both of their goals through Alejandro Grimaldo in the 36th minute, before Giuliano Simeone extended the lead with a second goal in the 62nd minute, allowing coach Diego Simeone's team to secure their ninth victory this season and continue their positive streak.



This victory puts Barcelona under pressure to reclaim the top spot, as the Catalan team has 27 points from ten matches, with the opportunity to return to first place when they host Deportivo Alaves in a match that kicks off at 11 PM Saudi time.



If Barcelona wins, they will raise their tally to 30 points and regain the summit with a two-point lead over Atletico, while Real Madrid enters the scene with 24 points in third place, having one match less than Atletico as they face their opponent Racing Santander tomorrow evening, keeping the competition for the top of the table open.