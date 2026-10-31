أعادت المواجهة الأخيرة بين الأهلي والشباب، التي انتهت بفوز الشباب بنتيجة (6-1) مساء أمس (الجمعة) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ12 لدوري روشن السعودي، تسليط الضوء على سجل النتائج الكبيرة التي شهدتها لقاءات الفريقين عبر التاريخ، والتي حملت تفوقاً تهديفياً متبادلاً بين الناديين.


وتعد السداسية الشبابية الأخيرة واحدة من أبرز النتائج في تاريخ المواجهات، إذ سبق للأهلي أن حقق انتصاراً عريضاً على الشباب بنتيجة (6-0) خلال موسم 1976-1977 في واحدة من أكبر النتائج المسجلة بين الفريقين، قبل أن ينجح الشباب في تكرار تسجيل ستة أهداف في شباك الأهلي خلال المواجهة الأخيرة.


وسبق للشباب أيضاً تحقيق فوز كبير على الأهلي بنتيجة (6-1) في كأس الملك لموسم 2007-2008، كما سجل «الليث» فوزاً بنتيجة (5-1) عام 2007، في مباراة تألق خلالها ناجي مجرشي بتسجيله ثلاثة أهداف (هاتريك)، فيما أضاف فيصل العبيلي وعبده عطيف الهدفين الآخرين، بينما سجل طلال المشعل هدف الأهلي الوحيد.


وفي المقابل، شهدت المواجهات انتصارات أهلاوية عريضة؛ أبرزها الفوز بنتيجة (5-2) في أكتوبر 2017، وهي النتيجة ذاتها التي تكررت في فبراير 2026.


وتكشف هذه النتائج عن تنافس تهديفي لافت بين الفريقين؛ إذ ترك الأهلي بصمته التاريخية بالسداسية النظيفة، فيما سجل الشباب حضوره بانتصارين بنتيجة (6-1)، أحدهما في كأس الملك والآخر في المواجهة الأخيرة، لتضيف لقاءات الفريقين محطةً جديدةً إلى سجل النتائج الثقيلة بين الناديين.