The recent match between Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab, which ended with Al-Shabab winning 6-1 last night (Friday) as part of the 12th round of the Roshan Saudi League, has highlighted the record of significant results that have characterized the encounters between the two teams throughout history, showcasing a mutual scoring superiority between the clubs.



The recent six-goal victory for Al-Shabab is one of the most notable results in the history of their matchups, as Al-Ahli had previously achieved a wide victory over Al-Shabab with a score of 6-0 during the 1976-1977 season, which is one of the largest recorded results between the two teams, before Al-Shabab managed to replicate scoring six goals against Al-Ahli in the recent match.



Al-Shabab also previously secured a significant win over Al-Ahli with a score of 6-1 in the King's Cup for the 2007-2008 season, and "The Lion" recorded a victory with a score of 5-1 in 2007, in a match where Naji Majrashi excelled by scoring a hat-trick, while Faisal Al-Abili and Abdu Atif added the other two goals, and Talal Al-Mushael scored Al-Ahli's only goal.



On the other hand, the matches have also seen wide victories for Al-Ahli; the most notable being a win with a score of 5-2 in October 2017, which was the same result that was repeated in February 2026.



These results reveal a remarkable scoring competition between the two teams; Al-Ahli left its historical mark with a clean six-goal victory, while Al-Shabab made its presence known with two wins of 6-1, one in the King's Cup and the other in the recent encounter, adding a new chapter to the record of heavy results between the two clubs.