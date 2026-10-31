أعادت المواجهة الأخيرة بين الأهلي والشباب، التي انتهت بفوز الشباب بنتيجة (6-1) مساء أمس (الجمعة) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ12 لدوري روشن السعودي، تسليط الضوء على سجل النتائج الكبيرة التي شهدتها لقاءات الفريقين عبر التاريخ، والتي حملت تفوقاً تهديفياً متبادلاً بين الناديين.
وتعد السداسية الشبابية الأخيرة واحدة من أبرز النتائج في تاريخ المواجهات، إذ سبق للأهلي أن حقق انتصاراً عريضاً على الشباب بنتيجة (6-0) خلال موسم 1976-1977 في واحدة من أكبر النتائج المسجلة بين الفريقين، قبل أن ينجح الشباب في تكرار تسجيل ستة أهداف في شباك الأهلي خلال المواجهة الأخيرة.
وسبق للشباب أيضاً تحقيق فوز كبير على الأهلي بنتيجة (6-1) في كأس الملك لموسم 2007-2008، كما سجل «الليث» فوزاً بنتيجة (5-1) عام 2007، في مباراة تألق خلالها ناجي مجرشي بتسجيله ثلاثة أهداف (هاتريك)، فيما أضاف فيصل العبيلي وعبده عطيف الهدفين الآخرين، بينما سجل طلال المشعل هدف الأهلي الوحيد.
وفي المقابل، شهدت المواجهات انتصارات أهلاوية عريضة؛ أبرزها الفوز بنتيجة (5-2) في أكتوبر 2017، وهي النتيجة ذاتها التي تكررت في فبراير 2026.
وتكشف هذه النتائج عن تنافس تهديفي لافت بين الفريقين؛ إذ ترك الأهلي بصمته التاريخية بالسداسية النظيفة، فيما سجل الشباب حضوره بانتصارين بنتيجة (6-1)، أحدهما في كأس الملك والآخر في المواجهة الأخيرة، لتضيف لقاءات الفريقين محطةً جديدةً إلى سجل النتائج الثقيلة بين الناديين.
The recent match between Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab, which ended with Al-Shabab winning 6-1 last night (Friday) as part of the 12th round of the Roshan Saudi League, has highlighted the record of significant results that have characterized the encounters between the two teams throughout history, showcasing a mutual scoring superiority between the clubs.
The recent six-goal victory for Al-Shabab is one of the most notable results in the history of their matchups, as Al-Ahli had previously achieved a wide victory over Al-Shabab with a score of 6-0 during the 1976-1977 season, which is one of the largest recorded results between the two teams, before Al-Shabab managed to replicate scoring six goals against Al-Ahli in the recent match.
Al-Shabab also previously secured a significant win over Al-Ahli with a score of 6-1 in the King's Cup for the 2007-2008 season, and "The Lion" recorded a victory with a score of 5-1 in 2007, in a match where Naji Majrashi excelled by scoring a hat-trick, while Faisal Al-Abili and Abdu Atif added the other two goals, and Talal Al-Mushael scored Al-Ahli's only goal.
On the other hand, the matches have also seen wide victories for Al-Ahli; the most notable being a win with a score of 5-2 in October 2017, which was the same result that was repeated in February 2026.
These results reveal a remarkable scoring competition between the two teams; Al-Ahli left its historical mark with a clean six-goal victory, while Al-Shabab made its presence known with two wins of 6-1, one in the King's Cup and the other in the recent encounter, adding a new chapter to the record of heavy results between the two clubs.