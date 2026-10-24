في إطار علاقات التعاون الوثيقة التي تجمع دولة قطر وجمهورية السنغال، قدمت دولة قطر 15 حافلة ومعدات أمنية لدعم استعدادات السنغال لاستضافة دورة الألعاب الأولمبية للشباب داكار 2026، التي تقام خلال الفترة من 31 أكتوبر إلى 13 نوفمبر 2026، في حدث تاريخي يُنظم للمرة الأولى على أرض القارة الأفريقية.


وتندرج هذه المبادرة ضمن جهود دولة قطر الرامية إلى تعزيز التعاون الرياضي الدولي، ومشاركة خبراتها وإمكاناتها في تنظيم واستضافة الأحداث الرياضية الكبرى، ولا سيما الخبرات المكتسبة من تنظيم بطولة كأس العالم FIFA قطر 2022، بما يسهم في دعم الجاهزية التنظيمية والتشغيلية للدول المستضيفة.


وبهذه المناسبة، قال سفير دولة قطر لدى جمهورية السنغال يوسف السادة: «نعتز بعلاقات الصداقة والتعاون التي تجمع دولة قطر وجمهورية السنغال، ويسعدنا أن نساهم في دعم استعداداتها لاستضافة دورة الألعاب الأولمبية للشباب داكار 2026، التي تمثل محطةً تاريخيةً للرياضة في القارة الأفريقية، وتعكس هذه المبادرة حرص دولة قطر على مشاركة خبراتها وإمكاناتها في تنظيم الأحداث الرياضية الكبرى، وإيمانها بدور الرياضة في تعزيز التعاون والتقارب بين الشعوب».


ويأتي هذا الدعم امتداداً لنهج دولة قطر في تعزيز الشراكات الدولية في المجال الرياضي، والاستفادة من الإرث والخبرات التنظيمية التي راكمتها عبر استضافة أبرز الأحداث الرياضية العالمية، بما يعزز تبادل المعرفة والخبرات ويدعم الجهود المشتركة لإنجاح البطولات والفعاليات الدولية.