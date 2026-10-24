As part of the close cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Senegal, the State of Qatar has provided 15 buses and security equipment to support Senegal's preparations for hosting the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which will take place from October 31 to November 13, 2026, in a historic event organized for the first time on African soil.



This initiative falls within the efforts of the State of Qatar to enhance international sports cooperation and share its expertise and capabilities in organizing and hosting major sporting events, particularly the experiences gained from organizing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which contributes to supporting the organizational and operational readiness of host countries.



On this occasion, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Senegal, Yusuf Al-Sada, said: “We take pride in the friendship and cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Senegal, and we are pleased to contribute to supporting its preparations for hosting the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, which represent a historic milestone for sports on the African continent. This initiative reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to sharing its expertise and capabilities in organizing major sporting events and its belief in the role of sports in enhancing cooperation and rapprochement between peoples.”



This support comes as an extension of the State of Qatar's approach to strengthening international partnerships in the sports field and benefiting from the legacy and organizational experiences it has accumulated through hosting prominent global sporting events, thereby enhancing the exchange of knowledge and expertise and supporting joint efforts to ensure the success of international championships and events.