اعترف نجم نادي طرابزون سبور التركي ومنتخب مصر محمد صلاح، بإدمانه لعبة الشطرنج، مؤكداً أن شغفه بها وصل إلى مستوى جنوني.

وقال محمد صلاح، في تصريح نقله موقع «61saat»: «إدماني للشطرنج وصل إلى مستوى جنوني، ألعب كل يوم تقريباً، أنا أعشق لعب الشطرنج بكل معنى الكلمة».

صلاح ضمن نخبة لاعبي الشطرنج

ووصل رصيد محمد صلاح إلى 1400 نقطة على إحدى منصات الشطرنج الإلكترونية، متفوقاً على نحو 90% من اللاعبين النشطين عليها.

أرقام صلاح

ومنذ انضمامه إلى طرابزون سبور خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الماضية، في صفقة انتقال حر عقب رحيله عن ليفربول الإنجليزي، ساهم محمد صلاح بشكل مباشر في 12 هدفاً، بتسجيله 8 أهداف وصناعته 4 أهداف في 10 مباريات.

اختبار صعب ضد بشكتاش

ويستعد صلاح رفقة طرابزون سبور لخوض اختبار صعب أمام بشكتاش، غداً (الإثنين)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثامنة من بطولة الدوري التركي.

ويحتل بشكتاش المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب الدوري التركي برصيد 15 نقطة، بفارق نقطتين عن طرابزون سبور، صاحب المركز الخامس.