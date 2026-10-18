Turkish Trabzonspor star and Egypt national team player Mohamed Salah admitted to his addiction to chess, confirming that his passion for it has reached a crazy level.

Mohamed Salah stated in a comment reported by the website "61saat": "My addiction to chess has reached a crazy level; I play almost every day. I love playing chess in every sense of the word."

Salah Among the Elite Chess Players

Mohamed Salah has reached a score of 1400 points on one of the online chess platforms, surpassing about 90% of the active players on it.

Salah's Stats

Since joining Trabzonspor during the last summer transfer window on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has directly contributed to 12 goals, scoring 8 goals and assisting 4 goals in 10 matches.

Challenging Test Against Beşiktaş

Salah and Trabzonspor are preparing for a challenging test against Beşiktaş tomorrow (Monday) in the eighth round of the Turkish league.

Beşiktaş is currently in fourth place in the Turkish league standings with 15 points, two points ahead of Trabzonspor, who are in fifth place.