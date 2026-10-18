اعترف نجم نادي طرابزون سبور التركي ومنتخب مصر محمد صلاح، بإدمانه لعبة الشطرنج، مؤكداً أن شغفه بها وصل إلى مستوى جنوني.
وقال محمد صلاح، في تصريح نقله موقع «61saat»: «إدماني للشطرنج وصل إلى مستوى جنوني، ألعب كل يوم تقريباً، أنا أعشق لعب الشطرنج بكل معنى الكلمة».
صلاح ضمن نخبة لاعبي الشطرنج
ووصل رصيد محمد صلاح إلى 1400 نقطة على إحدى منصات الشطرنج الإلكترونية، متفوقاً على نحو 90% من اللاعبين النشطين عليها.
أرقام صلاح
ومنذ انضمامه إلى طرابزون سبور خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الماضية، في صفقة انتقال حر عقب رحيله عن ليفربول الإنجليزي، ساهم محمد صلاح بشكل مباشر في 12 هدفاً، بتسجيله 8 أهداف وصناعته 4 أهداف في 10 مباريات.
اختبار صعب ضد بشكتاش
ويستعد صلاح رفقة طرابزون سبور لخوض اختبار صعب أمام بشكتاش، غداً (الإثنين)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثامنة من بطولة الدوري التركي.
ويحتل بشكتاش المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب الدوري التركي برصيد 15 نقطة، بفارق نقطتين عن طرابزون سبور، صاحب المركز الخامس.
Turkish Trabzonspor star and Egypt national team player Mohamed Salah admitted to his addiction to chess, confirming that his passion for it has reached a crazy level.
Mohamed Salah stated in a comment reported by the website "61saat": "My addiction to chess has reached a crazy level; I play almost every day. I love playing chess in every sense of the word."
Salah Among the Elite Chess Players
Mohamed Salah has reached a score of 1400 points on one of the online chess platforms, surpassing about 90% of the active players on it.
Salah's Stats
Since joining Trabzonspor during the last summer transfer window on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has directly contributed to 12 goals, scoring 8 goals and assisting 4 goals in 10 matches.
Challenging Test Against Beşiktaş
Salah and Trabzonspor are preparing for a challenging test against Beşiktaş tomorrow (Monday) in the eighth round of the Turkish league.
Beşiktaş is currently in fourth place in the Turkish league standings with 15 points, two points ahead of Trabzonspor, who are in fifth place.