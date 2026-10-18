The Al-Fateh team hosts its neighbor Al-Khaleej at its home stadium and in front of its fans at 9 PM today (Sunday), as part of the tenth round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.

Both teams enter this match with the excitement of having won in the last round; Al-Fateh triumphed over its host Al-Hazm with a score of (3-2), while Al-Khaleej defeated its guest Al-Faihah with two goals to none. Both sides aim to continue their winning streak and collect three points in tonight's encounter.

Teams' standings in the league

Al-Khaleej occupies the 11th position in the standings with 9 points, gathered from 1 win, 6 draws, and 2 losses, scoring 6 goals and conceding 11. In contrast, Al-Fateh enters the match in 16th place with 6 points, obtained from 1 win, 3 draws, and 5 losses, having scored 7 goals and conceded 17.

Key players for victory

In Al-Fateh, goalkeeper Adrian Sember has kept a clean sheet in one match, while defender Marwan Saadan and midfield orchestrator Lucas Zelarayan, who has contributed to two goals, stand out. In attack, Murad Batna has five contributions (scoring two goals and assisting three).

On the other hand, Al-Khaleej features substitute goalkeeper Marwan Al-Haidari, who kept a clean sheet in the previous match against Al-Faihah, with defender Mohammed Khabrani and midfielder Omar Mascarell also being key players. In attack, the duo Musa Barrow and Joshua King, who has three goals, are notable.

Historical encounters

History favors Al-Fateh significantly in the encounters between the two teams in the Professional League; they have met 14 times, with Al-Fateh winning 8 matches, while Al-Khaleej has won 3 matches, and 3 others ended in a draw. Al-Fateh's attack has scored 25 goals, while Al-Khaleej's attack has netted 14 goals.