يستضيف فريق الفتح على ملعبه وبين جماهيره جاره الخليج، الساعة التاسعة من مساء اليوم (الأحد)، ضمن منافسات الجولة العاشرة لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.

يدخل الفريقان هذا اللقاء بنشوة تحقيق الفوز في الجولة الماضية؛ إذ تفوق الفتح على مضيفه الحزم بنتيجة (3-2)، فيما انتصر الخليج على ضيفه الفيحاء بهدفين دون مقابل. ويطمح كلا الطرفين في مواجهة الليلة لمواصلة نغمة الانتصارات وحصد النقاط الثلاث.

موقف الفريقين في الدوري

يحتل فريق الخليج المركز الـ11 في جدول الترتيب برصيد 9 نقاط، جمعها من انتصار و6 تعادلات وخسارتين، مسجلاً 6 أهداف ومستقبلاً 11 هدفاً. في المقابل، يدخل الفتح اللقاء محتلاً المركز الـ16 برصيد 6 نقاط، حصدها من انتصار و3 تعادلات و5 هزائم، وله من الأهداف 7 وعليه 17 هدفاً.

أبرز مفاتيح الفوز

يبرز في فريق الفتح الحارس أدريان سيمبير، الذي يملك كلين شيت في مباراة واحدة، وفي الدفاع مروان سعدان، ومهندس الوسط لوكاس زيلاريان الذي يملك مساهمتين تهديفيتين، فيما يتواجد في الهجوم مراد باتنا صاحب المساهمات الخمسة (سجل هدفين وصنع ثلاثة).

فيما يبرز في الخليج الحارس البديل مروان الحيدري، والذي خرج بكلين شيت في المواجهة السابقة أمام الفيحاء، وفي الدفاع محمد خبراني، وضابط الوسط عمر ماسكاريل، فيما يتواجد في الهجوم الثنائي موسى بارو وجوشوا كينغ صاحب الثلاثة أهداف.

المواجهات التاريخية

يقف التاريخ بجانب الفتح بفارق كبير في مواجهات الفريقين بدوري المحترفين؛ حيث التقيا 14 مرة، تمكن الفتح من الفوز في 8 مباريات، بينما فاز الخليج في 3 مواجهات، وحسم التعادل 3 أخرى. واستطاع هجوم الفتح تسجيل 25 هدفاً، فيما سجل هجوم الخليج 14 هدفاً.