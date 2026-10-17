شهدت ملاعب كرة القدم في أوروغواي تحولاً تكنولوجياً غير مسبوق قد يغير وجه اللعبة مستقبلاً، حيث تخلى الحكام عن البطاقات التقليدية المعتادة في الجيب واستبدلوها بأجهزة رقمية ذكية تُعلن القرارات التأديبية بلمسة شاشة.


دخول التاريخ من بوابة الكأس


في مواجهة تاريخية لحساب بطولة الكأس المحلية، جمعت بين ناديي ناسيونال ورينتيستاس، دخل طاقم التحكيم بقيادة الحكم إدواردو فاريلا وهو يحمل أجهزة إلكترونية تشبه الهواتف المحمولة مخصصة لإدارة اللقاء، في تجربة هي الأولى من نوعها بالبلاد والمطورة كلياً لتجاوز الأدوات التقليدية.


أول طرد وإنذار إلكتروني في الملاعب


المباراة التي انتهت بفوز ناسيونال بثلاثية نظيفة، شهدت تدوين اسمين في السجلات التاريخية للتقنية الجديدة وهما خوان بابلو بلادا: نجم رينتيستاس، الذي أصبح أول لاعب يتلقى إنذاراً رقمياً (بطاقة صفراء) في تاريخ الملاعب الأوروغويانية، أما اللاعب ناهويل جيلوس: نجم ناسيونال، الذي دخل التاريخ من الباب الضيق في الدقيقة التسعين، بعدما أُشهرت في وجهه أول بطاقة حمراء رقمية بضغطة زر ليغادر الملعب مطروداً.


غرفة تحكم ذكية في يد الحكم


تتخطى وظيفة هذا الجهاز الإلكتروني مجرد إضاءة الشاشة بلون العقوبة؛ إذ يمثل منظومة ربط متكاملة تُسهل إدارة المباريات لوجستياً عبر: التوثيق الشامل الفوري: يتيح للحكم تسجيل الأهداف، التبديلات، والملاحظات الإدارية بدقة متناهية أثناء سير اللقاء. وكذلك التحول الكامل إلى الرقمنة: يقوم النظام بجمع كافة أحداث اللقاء وإرسال تقرير المباراة الإلكتروني مباشرة إلى الاتحاد المحلي فور إطلاق صافرة النهاية، مما يغني تماماً عن المعاملات والتقارير الورقية التقليدية.


ربط مباشر مع غرف الأخبار


تستهدف الخطوة المستقبلية لهذه التكنولوجيا الثورية ربط الأجهزة التحكيمية مباشرة بوسائل الإعلام ووكالات الأنباء، مما يسمح بتدفق البيانات وتفاصيل المباراة من يد حكم الساحة إلى غرف الأخبار وشاشات التلفزيون لحظة بلحظة وفور حدوثها.