The football fields in Uruguay have witnessed an unprecedented technological transformation that may change the face of the game in the future, as referees have abandoned the traditional cards usually kept in their pockets and replaced them with smart digital devices that announce disciplinary decisions with a touch of the screen.



Entering history through the cup



In a historic match for the local cup championship, featuring the clubs Nacional and Rentistas, the officiating crew led by referee Eduardo Varela entered the field carrying electronic devices resembling mobile phones designed to manage the match, in a first-of-its-kind experiment in the country, fully developed to surpass traditional tools.



The first electronic red card and yellow card on the field



The match, which ended with Nacional winning 3-0, recorded two names in the historical records of this new technology: Juan Pablo Blada, the star of Rentistas, who became the first player to receive a digital warning (yellow card) in the history of Uruguayan football, and Nahuel Gilos, the star of Nacional, who entered history through the narrow door in the ninetieth minute, after the first digital red card was shown to him at the push of a button, sending him off the field.



Smart control room in the referee's hand



The function of this electronic device goes beyond merely lighting up the screen in the color of the penalty; it represents a comprehensive linking system that facilitates the logistical management of matches through: instant comprehensive documentation, allowing the referee to record goals, substitutions, and administrative notes with utmost precision during the match. Additionally, the complete transition to digitization: the system collects all match events and sends the electronic match report directly to the local federation immediately after the final whistle, completely eliminating the need for traditional paper transactions and reports.



Direct connection with newsrooms



The next step for this revolutionary technology aims to connect officiating devices directly with media outlets and news agencies, allowing for the flow of data and match details from the referee's hand to newsrooms and television screens moment by moment as they occur.