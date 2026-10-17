شهدت فرنسا، اليوم (السبت)، تظاهرات حاشدة احتجاجاً على ارتفاع تكاليف المعيشة وتراجع القدرة الشرائية، شارك فيها نحو 800 ألف شخص وفق حصيلة محدّثة تبنتها منظمات مشاركة في الحراك.


وقال الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون: لا مكان للعنف في جمهوريتنا، متوعداً في تدوينات على حسابه في «إكس»: بملاحقة ومعاقبة من قاموا بالتخريب، ومهاجمة المحافظات والمتاجر، ونهب البلديات.

أحد المحتجين يركل مقذوفاً أمام مكتب السياحة في مدينة ليون

أحد المحتجين يركل مقذوفاً أمام مكتب السياحة في مدينة ليون

وأضاف: قوات الأمن، تضمن حق التظاهر، وسنقف جميعًا موحدين أمام مبذري الفوضى، الذين لا يسعون لهدم مؤسساتنا ويعيقون من يعبرون سلميًا عن مطالبهم عن القيام بذلك".


من جانبها، قدّرت وزارة الداخلية عدد المشاركين بنحو 550 ألفاً، وسط أعمال عنف واشتباكات في باريس ومدن فرنسية عدة، أسفرت عن أضرار في الممتلكات واعتقال ما لا يقل عن 166 شخصاً.

أحراق سيارات في باريس

أحراق سيارات في باريس


وامتدت الاحتجاجات إلى مدن كبرى، بينها باريس وليون ومرسيليا وليل، حيث أضرم محتجون النار في سيارة وكشك لبيع الصحف بالعاصمة، فيما استخدمت الشرطة الغاز المسيل للدموع وخراطيم المياه لتفريق مجموعات ألقت ألعاباً نارية وأشياء أخرى على قوات الأمن في ساحة الجمهورية.


وفي ليون، اندلع حريق داخل مكتب للسياحة، بينما لحقت أضرار بمتاجر ومركز للشرطة البلدية في مرسيليا، واقتحم محتجون لفترة وجيزة بهو مبنى البلدية قبل أن تُخرجهم الشرطة. وفي مدينة ليل شمالي البلاد، اقتحم متظاهرون مبنى البلدية وألحقوا أضراراً بمحتوياته قبل مغادرته.

أحراق سيارات في وسط باريس

أحراق سيارات في وسط باريس

وأعرب رئيس الوزراء الفرنسي سيباستيان لوكورنو عن دعمه لقوات الشرطة والدرك، مندداً بما وصفه بـ«العنف الشديد للغاية» الذي واجهته قوات الأمن خلال الاحتجاجات، وقال عبر منصة «إكس» إن عناصر الشرطة والدرك يستحقون دعم الفرنسيين، بعدما واجهوا العنف لحماية المواطنين.


وجاءت التظاهرات استجابة لدعوات أطلقتها مجموعات شبابية وطلابية ونقابات عمالية، إلى جانب دعوات لإحياء حركة «السترات الصفراء» التي برزت عام 2018 احتجاجاً على الأوضاع الاجتماعية.


وطالب الاتحاد العام للعمال بزيادة الأجور والمعاشات التقاعدية، وخفض الأسعار، وحماية الخدمات العامة.


وأعلنت السلطات تسجيل عشرات التحركات الاحتجاجية خارج منطقة باريس بحلول منتصف النهار، فيما أُعلن عن مئات التحركات والتجمعات في أنحاء البلاد.

اعتقالات الشرطة للمتظاهرين

اعتقالات الشرطة للمتظاهرين

وأشارت تقارير إلى وقوع أعمال عنف في باريس ومرسيليا ورين وتولوز وأنجيه، تورط فيها أشخاص ارتدوا أقنعة.


وتأتي هذه التحركات في ظل ضغوط معيشية وتراجع القدرة الشرائية وارتفاع أسعار الوقود، فيما دعت النقابات العاملين في القطاعين العام والخاص إلى التظاهر والإضراب في الخامس من نوفمبر القادم، للمطالبة بتحسين الأجور والخدمات العامة.


وكان الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون دعا في وقت سابق إلى «الهدوء والاحترام»، مؤكداً ضرورة اقتران الحق في التظاهر باحترام الأشخاص والممتلكات، في وقت تتباين فيه مواقف القوى السياسية من الاحتجاجات؛ إذ أعلن زعيم حزب «فرنسا الأبية» جان لوك ميلانشون دعمه للحراك الطلابي، فيما أعلن حزب «التجمع الوطني» دعمه للشرطة وحمّل الطلبة مسؤولية أعمال العنف.