France witnessed massive demonstrations today (Saturday) in protest against the rising cost of living and declining purchasing power, with around 800,000 participants according to updated figures adopted by organizations involved in the movement.



French President Emmanuel Macron stated: "There is no place for violence in our Republic," threatening in posts on his "X" account to pursue and punish those who engaged in vandalism, attacked provinces and shops, and looted municipalities.

أحد المحتجين يركل مقذوفاً أمام مكتب السياحة في مدينة ليون

He added: "The security forces ensure the right to protest, and we will all stand united against those who waste chaos, who seek to destroy our institutions and hinder those who peacefully express their demands from doing so."



For its part, the Ministry of the Interior estimated the number of participants at around 550,000, amidst acts of violence and clashes in Paris and several French cities, resulting in property damage and the arrest of at least 166 individuals.

أحراق سيارات في باريس



The protests extended to major cities, including Paris, Lyon, Marseille, and Lille, where protesters set fire to a car and a newsstand in the capital, while the police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse groups that threw fireworks and other objects at security forces in the Place de la République.



In Lyon, a fire broke out inside a tourism office, while shops and a municipal police station in Marseille were damaged. Protesters briefly stormed the lobby of the town hall before being expelled by the police. In the northern city of Lille, demonstrators broke into the town hall and caused damage to its contents before leaving.

أحراق سيارات في وسط باريس

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu expressed his support for the police and gendarmerie, condemning what he described as "extremely severe violence" faced by security forces during the protests. He stated on the "X" platform that police and gendarmerie officers deserve the support of the French people after facing violence to protect citizens.



The demonstrations came in response to calls from youth and student groups and labor unions, alongside calls to revive the "Yellow Vests" movement that emerged in 2018 in protest against social conditions.



The General Confederation of Labor demanded increases in wages and pensions, a reduction in prices, and the protection of public services.



Authorities announced the registration of dozens of protest movements outside the Paris area by noon, while hundreds of movements and gatherings were reported across the country.

اعتقالات الشرطة للمتظاهرين

Reports indicated incidents of violence in Paris, Marseille, Rennes, Toulouse, and Angers, involving individuals wearing masks.



These movements come amid living pressures, declining purchasing power, and rising fuel prices, while unions have called on workers in both the public and private sectors to protest and strike on November 5, demanding improvements in wages and public services.



Earlier, President Emmanuel Macron called for "calm and respect," emphasizing the need for the right to protest to be coupled with respect for individuals and property, as political forces' positions on the protests vary; Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the "France Unbowed" party, announced his support for the student movement, while the "National Rally" party expressed support for the police and held students responsible for the acts of violence.