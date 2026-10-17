The Egyptian Zamalek achieved a last-minute victory over their hosts, the Rwandan army, with a score of one goal to none, in the match that took place today (Friday) at the "Amahoro" Stadium in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the African Champions League.

Manse Scores the Winning Goal

The goal for Zamalek was scored by striker Nasser Manse, with a ground shot from inside the penalty area, which found the right corner of the Rwandan army's goalkeeper in the 90th minute.

Zamalek is looking to reclaim the African title that has been absent from their trophy cabinet for 24 years, as their last championship win was in 2002.

Return Match Date

The return match is scheduled to take place on (Tuesday) October 24, at the Cairo International Stadium, at 8:00 PM, to determine who advances to the group stage.