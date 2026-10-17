حقق الزمالك المصري فوزاً قاتلاً على مضيفه الجيش الرواندي بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الجمعة)، على ملعب «أماهورو» في العاصمة الرواندية كيغالي، في ذهاب الدور التمهيدي الثاني لبطولة دوري أبطال أفريقيا.

منسي يسجل هدف الفوز

جاء هدف الزمالك بتوقيع المهاجم ناصر منسي، بتسديدة أرضية من داخل منطقة الجزاء، سكنت الزاوية اليمنى لحارس مرمى الجيش الرواندي في الدقيقة 90.

ويتطلع الزمالك لاستعادة اللقب الأفريقي الغائب عن خزائنه منذ 24 عاماً، إذ كان آخر تتويج للفارس الأبيض بالبطولة في عام 2002.

موعد مباراة الإياب

ومن المقرر أن تُقام مباراة الإياب (الثلاثاء) 24 أكتوبر الجاري، على استاد القاهرة الدولي، في تمام الساعة الثامنة مساءً، لحسم المتأهل إلى دور المجموعات.