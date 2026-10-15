أكد جوزيه مورينيو أن فريقه ريال مدريد حقق فوزاً ثميناً رغم الصعوبات الكبيرة أمام روما، بعد الانتصار المثير 4-3 في الأولمبيكو ضمن الجولة الثانية لدوري أبطال أوروبا، وقال المدرب البرتغالي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي بعد المواجهة: «روما خصم صعب بأسلوب مختلف، يضغط بالرقابة الفردية بشكل مكثف. كانوا يستحقون التقدم، رغم أنني غير راضٍ عن طريقة استقبالنا لهدفين، لكن الأهم أننا خرجنا بـ6 نقاط من مواجهتين أمام خصمين إيطاليين وهذا يضعنا في موقف ممتاز».
وعن تصريحات فالفيردي بأن الخطة لم تطبق إلا بعد التغييرات، رد مورينيو: «لا أتفق معه تماماً.. روما لعب بتمركز لم نره في تحليلاتنا السابقة، هاجم بثلاثة لاعبين من اليمين ووضع لاعباً على الطرف لمنع ويسلي من التقدم، لذلك كنت أتحدث باستمرار مع تشواميني في الشوط الأول لتصحيح الوضع».
وأضاف موضحاً لحظة التحول: «في الشوط الثاني أصبحنا أكثر استقراراً، لكننا ارتكبنا خطأ في الوسط لا يجب أن يحدث واستقبلنا هدفاً من تحول سريع. بعدها كانت رد فعلنا قتالية ومنظمة في الوقت نفسه، عاطفية لكن داخل إطار تكتيكي».
وختم حديثه عن غاسبريني: «أعرف طريقة فرق غاسبريني جيداً من سنواتي في إيطاليا، لكنه فاجأنا بالهجوم من الجهة اليمنى. في النهاية لا توجد معجزات، لا يمكن لأي فريق الحفاظ على تلك الحدة طوال 90 دقيقة».
وعن فكرة تثبيت ثلاثية فالفيردي يميناً مع جولر في الوسط، قال باختصار: «كل مباراة لها ظروفها»
José Mourinho confirmed that his team, Real Madrid, achieved a valuable victory despite the significant difficulties against Roma, after the thrilling 4-3 win at the Olimpico in the second round of the Champions League. The Portuguese coach said during the press conference after the match: "Roma is a tough opponent with a different style, pressing with intense man-marking. They deserved to take the lead, although I am not satisfied with the way we conceded two goals, but the most important thing is that we came away with 6 points from two matches against Italian opponents, which puts us in an excellent position."
Regarding Valverde's statements that the plan was only implemented after the substitutions, Mourinho replied: "I don't completely agree with him... Roma played with a positioning we didn't see in our previous analyses, attacking with three players from the right and placing a player on the flank to prevent Wesley from advancing, so I was constantly talking to Tchouaméni in the first half to correct the situation."
He added, clarifying the moment of transformation: "In the second half, we became more stable, but we made a mistake in the midfield that shouldn't have happened and conceded a goal from a quick transition. After that, our reaction was both combative and organized at the same time, emotional but within a tactical framework."
He concluded his comments about Gasperini: "I know Gasperini's teams well from my years in Italy, but he surprised us by attacking from the right side. In the end, there are no miracles; no team can maintain that intensity for 90 minutes."
Regarding the idea of establishing a trio with Valverde on the right and Güler in the middle, he briefly said: "Every match has its circumstances."