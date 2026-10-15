José Mourinho confirmed that his team, Real Madrid, achieved a valuable victory despite the significant difficulties against Roma, after the thrilling 4-3 win at the Olimpico in the second round of the Champions League. The Portuguese coach said during the press conference after the match: "Roma is a tough opponent with a different style, pressing with intense man-marking. They deserved to take the lead, although I am not satisfied with the way we conceded two goals, but the most important thing is that we came away with 6 points from two matches against Italian opponents, which puts us in an excellent position."



Regarding Valverde's statements that the plan was only implemented after the substitutions, Mourinho replied: "I don't completely agree with him... Roma played with a positioning we didn't see in our previous analyses, attacking with three players from the right and placing a player on the flank to prevent Wesley from advancing, so I was constantly talking to Tchouaméni in the first half to correct the situation."



He added, clarifying the moment of transformation: "In the second half, we became more stable, but we made a mistake in the midfield that shouldn't have happened and conceded a goal from a quick transition. After that, our reaction was both combative and organized at the same time, emotional but within a tactical framework."



He concluded his comments about Gasperini: "I know Gasperini's teams well from my years in Italy, but he surprised us by attacking from the right side. In the end, there are no miracles; no team can maintain that intensity for 90 minutes."



Regarding the idea of establishing a trio with Valverde on the right and Güler in the middle, he briefly said: "Every match has its circumstances."