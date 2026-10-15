أكد جوزيه مورينيو أن فريقه ريال مدريد حقق فوزاً ثميناً رغم الصعوبات الكبيرة أمام روما، بعد الانتصار المثير 4-3 في الأولمبيكو ضمن الجولة الثانية لدوري أبطال أوروبا، وقال المدرب البرتغالي خلال المؤتمر الصحفي بعد المواجهة: «روما خصم صعب بأسلوب مختلف، يضغط بالرقابة الفردية بشكل مكثف. كانوا يستحقون التقدم، رغم أنني غير راضٍ عن طريقة استقبالنا لهدفين، لكن الأهم أننا خرجنا بـ6 نقاط من مواجهتين أمام خصمين إيطاليين وهذا يضعنا في موقف ممتاز».


وعن تصريحات فالفيردي بأن الخطة لم تطبق إلا بعد التغييرات، رد مورينيو: «لا أتفق معه تماماً.. روما لعب بتمركز لم نره في تحليلاتنا السابقة، هاجم بثلاثة لاعبين من اليمين ووضع لاعباً على الطرف لمنع ويسلي من التقدم، لذلك كنت أتحدث باستمرار مع تشواميني في الشوط الأول لتصحيح الوضع».


وأضاف موضحاً لحظة التحول: «في الشوط الثاني أصبحنا أكثر استقراراً، لكننا ارتكبنا خطأ في الوسط لا يجب أن يحدث واستقبلنا هدفاً من تحول سريع. بعدها كانت رد فعلنا قتالية ومنظمة في الوقت نفسه، عاطفية لكن داخل إطار تكتيكي».


وختم حديثه عن غاسبريني: «أعرف طريقة فرق غاسبريني جيداً من سنواتي في إيطاليا، لكنه فاجأنا بالهجوم من الجهة اليمنى. في النهاية لا توجد معجزات، لا يمكن لأي فريق الحفاظ على تلك الحدة طوال 90 دقيقة».


وعن فكرة تثبيت ثلاثية فالفيردي يميناً مع جولر في الوسط، قال باختصار: «كل مباراة لها ظروفها»