واصل النجم السعودي سعود عبدالحميد كتابة اسمه بحروف من ذهب في الملاعب الأوروبية، بعدما تواجد في التشكيلة الأساسية لفريق لانس الفرنسي أمام سبورتينغ لشبونة البرتغالي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من مرحلة الدوري بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
أول سعودي يشارك في «أبطال أوروبا»
وأصبح سعود عبدالحميد أول لاعب سعودي في التاريخ يشارك في دوري أبطال أوروبا، ليواصل إنجازاته بعدما ساهم في تحقيق الفريق لقب كأس فرنسا الموسم الماضي، ثم التتويج بكأس السوبر الفرنسي مطلع الموسم الحالي على حساب باريس سان جيرمان.
أرقام سعود
وكان سعود قد انضم إلى لانس الموسم الماضي على سبيل الإعارة قادمًا من صفوف روما الإيطالي، قبل أن يفعّل النادي الفرنسي خيار الشراء، بعد موسم ناجح للظهير الأيمن السعودي.
ومنذ انضمامه إلى لانس، شارك سعود عبدالحميد في 33 مباراة، سجل خلالها أربعة أهداف، وقدم ثماني تمريرات حاسمة.
The Saudi star Saud Abdulhamid continues to write his name in golden letters in European stadiums, as he was included in the starting lineup for the French team Lens against the Portuguese Sporting Lisbon today (Tuesday), in the second round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
First Saudi to participate in the "Champions League"
Saud Abdulhamid has become the first Saudi player in history to participate in the UEFA Champions League, continuing his achievements after helping the team win the French Cup last season, and then clinching the French Super Cup at the beginning of the current season against Paris Saint-Germain.
Saud's Stats
Saud joined Lens last season on loan from Italian club Roma, before the French club activated the purchase option after a successful season for the Saudi right-back.
Since joining Lens, Saud Abdulhamid has participated in 33 matches, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.