The Saudi star Saud Abdulhamid continues to write his name in golden letters in European stadiums, as he was included in the starting lineup for the French team Lens against the Portuguese Sporting Lisbon today (Tuesday), in the second round of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

First Saudi to participate in the "Champions League"

Saud Abdulhamid has become the first Saudi player in history to participate in the UEFA Champions League, continuing his achievements after helping the team win the French Cup last season, and then clinching the French Super Cup at the beginning of the current season against Paris Saint-Germain.

Saud's Stats

Saud joined Lens last season on loan from Italian club Roma, before the French club activated the purchase option after a successful season for the Saudi right-back.

Since joining Lens, Saud Abdulhamid has participated in 33 matches, scoring four goals and providing eight assists.