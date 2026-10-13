واصل النجم السعودي سعود عبدالحميد كتابة اسمه بحروف من ذهب في الملاعب الأوروبية، بعدما تواجد في التشكيلة الأساسية لفريق لانس الفرنسي أمام سبورتينغ لشبونة البرتغالي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من مرحلة الدوري بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

أول سعودي يشارك في «أبطال أوروبا»

وأصبح سعود عبدالحميد أول لاعب سعودي في التاريخ يشارك في دوري أبطال أوروبا، ليواصل إنجازاته بعدما ساهم في تحقيق الفريق لقب كأس فرنسا الموسم الماضي، ثم التتويج بكأس السوبر الفرنسي مطلع الموسم الحالي على حساب باريس سان جيرمان.

أرقام سعود

وكان سعود قد انضم إلى لانس الموسم الماضي على سبيل الإعارة قادمًا من صفوف روما الإيطالي، قبل أن يفعّل النادي الفرنسي خيار الشراء، بعد موسم ناجح للظهير الأيمن السعودي.

ومنذ انضمامه إلى لانس، شارك سعود عبدالحميد في 33 مباراة، سجل خلالها أربعة أهداف، وقدم ثماني تمريرات حاسمة.