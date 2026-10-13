The English striker "Watkins" did not take long to confirm his value, as he continued his strong performances in his team Al-Hilal's jersey and scored against Al-Sadd of Qatar during the match held at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in the Qatari capital, Doha, as part of the second round of the Western region league phase in the 2026 - 2027 AFC Champions League, which ended with Al-Hilal winning by two goals to nil.



This raises his scoring tally to 5 goals and 4 assists in just 6 matches, with a contribution rate of 1.5 in each match, totaling 9 offensive contributions.



This tally reflects his direct impact since his arrival in the summer of 2026, as he established himself as a crucial element in the leader's attack between scoring and assisting.



The goal against Al-Sadd is his first in the continental championship, making him the first English player to score for Al-Hilal in Asia, after finding the net against Al-Ahli, Al-Taawoun, and Al-Ittihad in Roshen.