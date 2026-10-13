لم يحتاج المهاجم الإنجليزي «واتكينز» لوقت طويل ليؤكد قيمته، إذ واصل عروضه القوية بقميص فريقه الهلال وسجل في شباك السد القطري خلال اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب جاسم بن حمد بالعاصمة القطرية الدوحة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من مرحلة الدوري لمنطقة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026 - 2027، وانتهى بفوز الهلال بهدفين دون رد.


ليرفع رصيده التهديفي إلى 5 أهداف و4 تمريرات حاسمة في 6 مباريات فقط، بمعدل مساهمة يبلغ 1.5 في كل مباراة، بإجمالي 9 مساهمات هجومية.


حصيلة تعكس تأثيره المباشر منذ وصوله في صيف 2026، بعدما فرض نفسه عنصراً حاسماً في هجوم الزعيم بين التسجيل والصناعة.


الهدف أمام السد هو باكورة أهدافه في البطولة القارية، ليصبح أول إنجليزي يسجل للهلال آسيوياً، بعدما هز شباك الأهلي والتعاون والاتحاد في روشن.