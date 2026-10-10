أكد مدرب فريق الدرعية لانج ، خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي أعقب مواجهة النصر في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين ، رضاه عن أداء لاعبيه رغم الخسارة بلثاثية نظيفة، مشيراً إلى أن الفريق نفذ التعليمات الفنية بشكل ممتاز، لكنه أبدى استياءه من طريقة استقبال الأهداف.


وردًا على أسئلة الصحفيين، قال: «إن فريقه ظهر بتنظيم دفاعي وهجومي جيد، ونجح في صناعة الفرص واستغلال المساحات، إلا أن النصر تمكن من التسجيل، بينما لم يستثمر الدرعية الفرص».


وحول غياب أحد اللاعبين، أوضح أن إصابة طفيفة تعرض لها خلال مشاركته مع المنتخب كانت وراء عدم مشاركته.


وفي إجابته عن تأثير التوقف الذي استمر 25 يوماً، أكد لانج أن تجمع اللاعبين قبل المباراة بيوم واحد يمثل تحدياً كبيراً، خصوصاً أن الفريق يضم 18 لاعباً جديداً من جنسيات مختلفة.


وعن النهج الهجومي أمام النصر، شدد مدرب الدرعية على أن فلسفته تعتمد على المبادرة الهجومية مع الالتزام الدفاعي الجماعي، مستشهداً بعودة رونالدو لمساندة دفاع فريقه.


واختتم حديثه مع الصحفيين: «بالإشادة بالسعودية وحفاوة استقبال نادي الدرعية له ولعائلته، مؤكداً أن الفريق لا يزال في مرحلة البناء والتطور، وأن طموحه يتجاوز الأداء الجيد إلى تحقيق الانتصارات والمنافسة بقوة خلال المرحلة القادمة».