The coach of the Al-Dhariyah team, Lange, confirmed during the press conference that followed the match against Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, his satisfaction with his players' performance despite the loss by a clean score of three goals, pointing out that the team executed the tactical instructions excellently, but he expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the goals were conceded.



In response to journalists' questions, he said: "My team showed good defensive and offensive organization, succeeded in creating opportunities and exploiting spaces, but Al-Nassr managed to score, while Al-Dhariyah did not capitalize on their chances."



Regarding the absence of one of the players, he explained that a minor injury he sustained while participating with the national team was behind his non-participation.



In answering a question about the impact of the 25-day break, Lange confirmed that gathering the players one day before the match represents a significant challenge, especially since the team includes 18 new players from different nationalities.



Regarding the offensive approach against Al-Nassr, the Al-Dhariyah coach emphasized that his philosophy relies on offensive initiative with collective defensive commitment, citing Ronaldo's return to support his team's defense.



He concluded his remarks to the journalists by praising Saudi Arabia and the warm welcome the Al-Dhariyah club extended to him and his family, affirming that the team is still in the building and development phase, and that his ambition goes beyond good performance to achieving victories and competing strongly in the upcoming phase.