The Saudi fighter Fatima Al-Amari revealed the secrets behind her mastery of the Lebanese dialect, confirming that she is Saudi "by birth." She said: "I take pride in all Arab countries, but I am Saudi by birth, and the slight difference in my dialect is due to my mother having lived in Lebanon, and I am proud to represent my country."

Al-Amari had decisively won her first match in the Professional Fighters League "PFL MENA" by knockout, achieving victory over Algerian Aya Lounis by technical knockout at 1:05 of the second round, in her first appearance in the "PFL MENA 11" competition, which took place (on Friday) at the "Global" stage in Boulevard City in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The victory was not just a win in her first appearance in the tournament, as it came amidst growing interest in the Saudi fighter who is preparing to build her career in mixed martial arts, having previously achieved accomplishments in other combat sports.

Al-Amari is known as a Saudi champion in boxing and Muay Thai; according to sources from the "PFL" association, she is a four-time national champion in boxing and a four-time champion in Muay Thai, before transitioning to mixed martial arts competitions.

Al-Amari was also selected to represent the Saudi national team in mixed martial arts at the Asian Games "Aichi-Nagoya 2026," in a move that reflects the expanding presence of Saudi women's combat sports on the international level.

Thus, her first appearance in "PFL MENA" combined a sports challenge inside the cage with questions outside the competition, but she chose to respond primarily through the match itself. The Professional Fighters League "PFL" is one of the leading global organizations in mixed martial arts, while the "PFL MENA" version represents a regional extension of the association, attracting fighters from Middle Eastern and North African countries. After her victory over Lounis, Al-Amari stated that she was looking to deliver a better performance despite her happiness with the win, affirming that she has more to offer in the upcoming matches.