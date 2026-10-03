كشفت المقاتلة السعودية فاطمة العماري أسرار إجادتها للهجة اللبنانية مؤكدة أنها سعودية «أبًا عن جد»، وقالت: «أفتخر بكل الدول العربية، لكنني سعودية أبًا عن جد، واختلاف لهجتي قليلًا يعود لكون والدتي كانت تعيش في لبنان، وأنا فخورة بتمثيل بلدي».
وكانت العماري قد حسمت نزالها الأول في دوري المقاتلين المحترفين «PFL MENA» بالضربة القاضية، كما حققت فوزها على الجزائرية آية لونيس بالضربة القاضية الفنية عند الدقيقة 1:05 من الجولة الثانية، في أول ظهور لها ضمن منافسات «PFL MENA 11»، التي أقيمت (الجمعة) على مسرح «غلوبال» في بوليفارد سيتي بالعاصمة السعودية الرياض.
ولم يكن الفوز مجرد انتصار في أول ظهور لها بالبطولة، إذ جاء في ظل اهتمام متزايد بالمقاتلة السعودية التي تستعد لبناء مسيرتها في الفنون القتالية المختلطة، بعدما سبق لها تحقيق إنجازات في رياضات قتالية أخرى.
وتُعرف العماري بوصفها بطلة سعودية في الملاكمة والمواي تاي؛ ووفق ما نقلته مصادر عن رابطة «PFL»، فهي بطلة وطنية أربع مرات في الملاكمة وأربع مرات في المواي تاي، قبل انتقالها إلى منافسات الفنون القتالية المختلطة.
وكانت العماري قد اختيرت كذلك لتمثيل المنتخب السعودي للفنون القتالية المختلطة في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية «آيتشي–ناغويا 2026»، في خطوة تعكس اتساع حضور الرياضات القتالية النسائية السعودية على المستوى الدولي.
وبذلك جاء ظهورها الأول في «PFL MENA» ليجمع بين تحدٍ رياضي داخل القفص وأسئلة خارج المنافسة، لكنها اختارت أن يكون الرد الأساسي من خلال النزال نفسه. وتعد رابطة المقاتلين المحترفين «PFL» واحدة من أبرز المنظمات العالمية في الفنون القتالية المختلطة، بينما تمثل نسخة «PFL MENA» امتدادًا إقليميًا للرابطة، وتستقطب مقاتلين من دول الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا. وبعد فوزها على لونيس، قالت العماري إنها كانت تتطلع إلى تقديم مستوى أفضل رغم سعادتها بالانتصار، مؤكدة أن أمامها المزيد لتقديمه في النزالات القادمة.
The Saudi fighter Fatima Al-Amari revealed the secrets behind her mastery of the Lebanese dialect, confirming that she is Saudi "by birth." She said: "I take pride in all Arab countries, but I am Saudi by birth, and the slight difference in my dialect is due to my mother having lived in Lebanon, and I am proud to represent my country."
Al-Amari had decisively won her first match in the Professional Fighters League "PFL MENA" by knockout, achieving victory over Algerian Aya Lounis by technical knockout at 1:05 of the second round, in her first appearance in the "PFL MENA 11" competition, which took place (on Friday) at the "Global" stage in Boulevard City in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
The victory was not just a win in her first appearance in the tournament, as it came amidst growing interest in the Saudi fighter who is preparing to build her career in mixed martial arts, having previously achieved accomplishments in other combat sports.
Al-Amari is known as a Saudi champion in boxing and Muay Thai; according to sources from the "PFL" association, she is a four-time national champion in boxing and a four-time champion in Muay Thai, before transitioning to mixed martial arts competitions.
Al-Amari was also selected to represent the Saudi national team in mixed martial arts at the Asian Games "Aichi-Nagoya 2026," in a move that reflects the expanding presence of Saudi women's combat sports on the international level.
Thus, her first appearance in "PFL MENA" combined a sports challenge inside the cage with questions outside the competition, but she chose to respond primarily through the match itself. The Professional Fighters League "PFL" is one of the leading global organizations in mixed martial arts, while the "PFL MENA" version represents a regional extension of the association, attracting fighters from Middle Eastern and North African countries. After her victory over Lounis, Al-Amari stated that she was looking to deliver a better performance despite her happiness with the win, affirming that she has more to offer in the upcoming matches.