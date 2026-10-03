كشفت المقاتلة السعودية فاطمة العماري أسرار إجادتها للهجة اللبنانية مؤكدة أنها سعودية «أبًا عن جد»، وقالت: «أفتخر بكل الدول العربية، لكنني سعودية أبًا عن جد، واختلاف لهجتي قليلًا يعود لكون والدتي كانت تعيش في لبنان، وأنا فخورة بتمثيل بلدي».

وكانت العماري قد حسمت نزالها الأول في دوري المقاتلين المحترفين «PFL MENA» بالضربة القاضية، كما حققت فوزها على الجزائرية آية لونيس بالضربة القاضية الفنية عند الدقيقة 1:05 من الجولة الثانية، في أول ظهور لها ضمن منافسات «PFL MENA 11»، التي أقيمت (الجمعة) على مسرح «غلوبال» في بوليفارد سيتي بالعاصمة السعودية الرياض.

ولم يكن الفوز مجرد انتصار في أول ظهور لها بالبطولة، إذ جاء في ظل اهتمام متزايد بالمقاتلة السعودية التي تستعد لبناء مسيرتها في الفنون القتالية المختلطة، بعدما سبق لها تحقيق إنجازات في رياضات قتالية أخرى.

وتُعرف العماري بوصفها بطلة سعودية في الملاكمة والمواي تاي؛ ووفق ما نقلته مصادر عن رابطة «PFL»، فهي بطلة وطنية أربع مرات في الملاكمة وأربع مرات في المواي تاي، قبل انتقالها إلى منافسات الفنون القتالية المختلطة.

وكانت العماري قد اختيرت كذلك لتمثيل المنتخب السعودي للفنون القتالية المختلطة في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية «آيتشي–ناغويا 2026»، في خطوة تعكس اتساع حضور الرياضات القتالية النسائية السعودية على المستوى الدولي.

وبذلك جاء ظهورها الأول في «PFL MENA» ليجمع بين تحدٍ رياضي داخل القفص وأسئلة خارج المنافسة، لكنها اختارت أن يكون الرد الأساسي من خلال النزال نفسه. وتعد رابطة المقاتلين المحترفين «PFL» واحدة من أبرز المنظمات العالمية في الفنون القتالية المختلطة، بينما تمثل نسخة «PFL MENA» امتدادًا إقليميًا للرابطة، وتستقطب مقاتلين من دول الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا. وبعد فوزها على لونيس، قالت العماري إنها كانت تتطلع إلى تقديم مستوى أفضل رغم سعادتها بالانتصار، مؤكدة أن أمامها المزيد لتقديمه في النزالات القادمة.