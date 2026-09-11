انتقد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشدة إدارة نادي دالاس مافريكس على خلفية التفريط في نجمه السلوفيني لوكا دونتشيتش وانتقاله إلى لوس أنجلوس ليكرز.


وجاء ذلك خلال كلمة ترمب في المؤتمر الجمهوري للانتخابات النصفية الذي أقيم في ملعب «أمريكان إيرلاينز سنتر» معقل فريق دالاس، حيث استعاد الصفقة التي صدمت جماهير الـNBA في فبراير 2025.


وكانت إدارة مافريكس قد وافقت على انتقال دونتشيتش إلى ليكرز برفقة ماكسي كليبر وماركيف موريس، مقابل الحصول على أنتوني ديفيس وماكس كريستي وحق اختيار في الجولة الأولى من درافت 2029، في صفقة أثارت غضب جماهير دالاس التي احتجت ضد الإدارة، وانتهت بإقالة المدير العام نيكو هاريسون في نوفمبر 2025.


وقال ترمب في خطابه: «لا أفهم هذه الصفقة، ماذا أعرف أنا عن كرة السلة؟ لكنها لن تذكر كأعظم صفقة في تاريخ الرياضة، بل ربما كأسوأ صفقة على الإطلاق».


وأضاف: «لم يكن قراراً جيداً، علينا إعادة تلك الصفقة، أنا أعيد الصفقات طوال الوقت».


وتابع: «هناك صفقات تفهمها، وأنا أفهم الصفقات جيداً، لكن هذه الصفقة لم أفهمها، ربما يشرحها لي أحد من دالاس».


وختم ترمب بالإشارة إلى أن أسوأ صفقة في تاريخ الرياضة برأيه تبقى صفقة انتقال أسطورة البيسبول بيب روث من بوسطن ريد سوكس إلى نيويورك يانكيز مقابل 100 ألف دولار، التي كانت تعادل نحو 10 ملايين دولار في ذلك الوقت.