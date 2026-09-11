U.S. President Donald Trump strongly criticized the management of the Dallas Mavericks over the mishandling of their Slovenian star Luka Dončić and his transfer to the Los Angeles Lakers.



This came during Trump's speech at the Republican conference for the midterm elections held at the American Airlines Center, the home of the Mavericks, where he revisited the deal that shocked NBA fans in February 2025.



The Mavericks' management had agreed to transfer Dončić to the Lakers along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick in the 2029 draft, a deal that sparked outrage among Dallas fans who protested against the management, leading to the dismissal of general manager Nico Harrison in November 2025.



Trump said in his speech: "I don't understand this deal, what do I know about basketball? But it will not be remembered as the greatest deal in sports history, but perhaps as the worst deal ever."



He added: "It wasn't a good decision; we need to reverse that deal. I reverse deals all the time."



He continued: "There are deals you understand, and I understand deals very well, but I didn't understand this deal; maybe someone from Dallas can explain it to me."



Trump concluded by pointing out that, in his opinion, the worst deal in sports history remains the transfer of baseball legend Babe Ruth from the Boston Red Sox to the New York Yankees for $100,000, which was equivalent to about $10 million at that time.