The Al-Fateh team is experiencing an extremely difficult start offensively in the Saudi Pro League, having managed to score only one goal in the first five rounds, making it the weakest attack in the competition so far.



Al-Fateh scored its only goal in the third round against Al-Faisaly, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw, while it went goalless in four other matches, including encounters with Al-Ittihad and Al-Taawoun.



The team is currently in 16th place with three points, after two draws and three losses, having scored one goal and conceded five, in a start that presents the coaching staff with a significant challenge to find offensive solutions and regain effectiveness in front of the goal.