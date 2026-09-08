يعيش فريق الفتح بداية صعبة للغاية على المستوى الهجومي في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بعدما اكتفى بتسجيل هدف واحد فقط خلال أول خمس جولات، ليصبح أضعف خط هجوم في المسابقة حتى الآن.


الفتح سجل هدفه الوحيد في الجولة الثالثة أمام الفيصلي، وانتهت المباراة بالتعادل 1-1، بينما خرج دون أهداف في أربع مباريات أخرى، من بينها مواجهتا الاتحاد والتعاون.


ويحتل الفريق المركز 16 برصيد ثلاث نقاط، بعد تعادلين وثلاث هزائم، مع تسجيل هدف واحد واستقبال خمسة أهداف، في بداية تضع الجهاز الفني أمام تحدٍ كبير لإيجاد الحلول الهجومية واستعادة الفاعلية أمام المرمى.