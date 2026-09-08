The Neom Club ended the unbeaten streak of the first football team of Al-Hilal Club by inflicting its first loss in the league with a score of two goals to none during the opening of round 6 of the Roshan Saudi League matches held at the Kingdom Arena. The defeat of the leader against Neom was not just a setback that halted the team's perfect start to the new season, but it also marked the end of an exceptional record that Italian coach Simone Inzaghi had maintained since his first appearance in Roshan.



Al-Hilal entered the match seeking its sixth consecutive victory, having achieved a perfect score from the first 5 rounds, but experienced a completely different night at home and among its fans, after conceding two goals from Neom, the first being an own goal by its Senegalese defender Koulibaly, followed by Amadou Kone adding the second goal for Neom in the 45th minute, achieving a historic victory that was the first for Neom against Al-Hilal in their official encounters in the Professional League.



The loss to Neom carried a notable statistic in the blue team's record; it became the 50th defeat for the team in its history of participation in the Saudi Professional League, and it also ended its unbeaten streak at home in the competition, marking its first loss among its fans since falling to Al-Nassr with a score of 3-1 in April 2025.



End of the Streak



After 39 matches without a loss for coach Inzaghi, who had an experience with the leader without suffering a defeat during the aforementioned record, the 40th match became the first loss against Neom, thus ending the streak and granting him his first defeat in the Saudi competition.



Inzaghi took over the leadership of Al-Hilal carrying with him significant experience from Italian football, but he succeeded since his first season in Saudi Arabia in building an unprecedented record for his start in the Roshan League, becoming the only coach in the era of the Professional League who did not lose in his first 32 matches in the competition, before continuing the streak until the end of the season and extending it with the start of the current edition.



End of Victories



During the first 5 rounds of the 2026-27 season, Al-Hilal did not only avoid defeat but achieved 5 consecutive victories, scoring 17 goals against only 3 conceded, with an average of 3.4 goals per match, reaching Inzaghi to the 39th match in the league without defeat after the recent victory over Al-Shabab 2-0. However, Neom succeeded in doing what all of the "leader's" competitors had failed to do since the beginning of the Italian coach's tenure.



47 Matches



The significance of the loss does not stop at Inzaghi's number; the two goals from Neom put an end to a larger streak concerning Al-Hilal itself, which entered the sixth round after avoiding defeat in 47 consecutive matches in the Roshan League.



This streak was distributed among 4 coaches; Inzaghi led Al-Hilal in 39 of those matches, while the Portuguese Jorge Jesus managed 6 matches, and Mohamed Al-Shalhoub coached 2 matches. During the 47 matches, the team achieved 35 victories and 12 draws.



Al-Hilal had broken its previous personal record of 46 consecutive matches without defeat in the league with its victory over Al-Shabab, a record achieved between May 2023 and November 2024, before Al-Khaleej ended that streak with a 3-2 victory.



Thus, the new record did not last more than one additional match; Al-Hilal reached 47 matches without defeat before Neom appeared at the Kingdom Arena and halted the streak at this point.



Al-Ahli Stands Firm



The Al-Hilal streak was also close to one of the largest records in the history of the Saudi Professional League, as the team was only 4 matches away from equaling Al-Ahli's historic streak of 51 consecutive matches without defeat, achieved between January 2014 and February 2016.



The league association confirmed before the match against Neom that Al-Hilal, after reaching 47 matches, needed 5 additional matches to surpass Al-Ahli's record and claim the longest unbeaten streak in the competition, but the loss to Neom ended the chase early.