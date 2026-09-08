أوقف نادي نيوم سلسلة اللا خسارة للفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي الهلال عقب إلحاقه بأول خسارة في الدوري بهدفين دون مقابل ضمن افتتاحية الجولة 6 من مباريات دوري روشن السعودي التي أقيمت على ملعب المملكة أرينا، إذ لم تكن خسارة الزعيم أمام نيوم مجرد تعثر أوقف الانطلاقة المثالية للفريق في الموسم الجديد، بل أسدلت الستار على رقم استثنائي حافظ عليه الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي منذ ظهوره الأول في روشن.


ودخل الهلال المباراة بحثًا عن انتصاره السادس تواليًا، بعدما جمع العلامة الكاملة من أول 5 جولات، لكنه عاش ليلة مغايرة تمامًا على أرضه وبين جماهيره، بعد تلقيه هدفين من نيوم الأول عكسي عن طريق مدافعه السنغالي كوليبالي، ثم أضاف أمادو كوني الهدف الثاني لنيوم عند الدقيقة 45، ليحقق نيوم انتصارًا تاريخيًا هو الأول له على الهلال في مواجهاتهما الرسمية بدوري المحترفين.


وحملت الخسارة أمام نيوم رقمًا لافتًا في سجل الأزرق؛ إذ أصبحت الهزيمة رقم 50 للفريق في تاريخ مشاركاته بدوري المحترفين السعودي، كما أنهت سلسلة صموده على أرضه في المسابقة، ليتلقى خسارته الأولى بين جماهيره منذ سقوطه أمام النصر بنتيجة 3-1 في أبريل 2025.


نهاية السلسلة


بعد 39 مباراة دون خسارة للمدير الفني إنزاغي الذي خاض تجربة مع الزعيم لم يخسر طيلة الرقم الدون بالأعلى، إلى أن أصبحت المواجهة رقم 40 أول خسارة من أمام نيوم، فهي من أنهت السلسلة ومنحته أول هزيمة له في المسابقة السعودية.


تولى إنزاغي قيادة الهلال وهو يحمل معه تجربة كبيرة من الكرة الإيطالية، لكنه نجح منذ موسمه الأول في السعودية في بناء سجل غير مسبوق بالنسبة إلى بدايته في دوري روشن، حيث أصبح المدرب الوحيد في حقبة دوري المحترفين الذي لم يخسر في أول 32 مباراة له بالمسابقة، قبل أن يواصل السلسلة حتى نهاية الموسم ويمددها مع بداية النسخة الحالية.


توقف الانتصارات


وخلال أول 5 جولات من موسم 2026-27، لم يكتف الهلال السعودي بتجنب الخسارة، بل حقق 5 انتصارات متتالية، وسجل 17 هدفًا مقابل 3 فقط استقبلها مرماه، بمعدل 3.4 هدف في المباراة، ليصل إنزاغي إلى اللقاء رقم 39 في الدوري دون هزيمة بعد الفوز الأخير على الشباب 2-0، لكن نيوم نجح في فعل ما عجز عنه كل منافسي «الزعيم» منذ بداية تجربة المدرب الإيطالي.


47 مباراة


ولا تتوقف دلالة الخسارة عند رقم إنزاغي؛ إذ وضعت ثنائية نيوم حدًا لسلسلة أكبر تخص الهلال نفسه، الذي دخل الجولة السادسة بعدما تجنب الهزيمة في 47 مباراة متتالية بدوري روشن.


وتوزعت تلك السلسلة بين 4 مدربين؛ إذ قاد إنزاغي الهلال في 39 مباراة منها، مقابل 6 مباريات تحت قيادة البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس، ومباراتين مع محمد الشلهوب، وحقق الفريق خلال المباريات الـ47، 35 انتصارًا و12 تعادلًا.


وكان الزعيم قد كسر بفوزه على الشباب رقمه الشخصي السابق البالغ 46 مباراة متتالية دون خسارة في الدوري، وهو الرقم الذي تحقق بين مايو 2023، ونوفمبر 2024، قبل أن ينهي الخليج تلك السلسلة بانتصاره 3-2.


وهكذا لم يستمر الرقم الجديد سوى مباراة واحدة إضافية؛ فقد وصل الهلال السعودي إلى 47 مواجهة دون هزيمة، قبل أن يظهر نيوم في المملكة أرينا ويوقف السلسلة عند هذا الحد.


الأهلي صامد


وكانت السلسلة الهلالية تقترب كذلك من واحد من أكبر الأرقام في تاريخ دوري المحترفين السعودي، بعدما أصبح الفريق على بعد 4 مباريات فقط من معادلة سلسلة الأهلي التاريخية البالغة 51 مباراة متتالية دون خسارة، والتي حققها بين يناير الثاني 2014 وفبراير 2016.


وأكدت رابطة الدوري قبل مواجهة نيوم أن الهلال، بعد وصوله إلى 47 مباراة، كان يحتاج إلى 5 مباريات إضافية لتجاوز رقم الأهلي والانفراد بأطول سلسلة بلا خسارة في المسابقة، لكن الخسارة أمام نيوم أنهت المطاردة مبكرًا.