 الهلال يغيّر المعادلة.. إنزاغي الأعلى أجرًا في العالم  

أعاد تقرير حديث ترتيب قائمة المدربين الأعلى أجرًا في العالم، بعدما اعتلى الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، المدير الفني للهلال السعودي، الصدارة براتب سنوي يبلغ 26 مليون يورو؛ وفق موقع Salaryleaks المتخصص في رواتب اللاعبين والمدربين. وبذلك يتفوق إنزاغي على الأرجنتيني دييغو سيميوني، الذي حافظ لسنوات طويلة على لقب المدرب الأعلى دخلاً في العالم مع أتلتيكو مدريد، قبل أن يتراجع إلى المركز الثاني براتب 23.5 مليون يورو.
وجاء الإسباني ميكيل أرتيتا، مدرب أرسنال بطل الدوري الإنجليزي، في المركز الثالث براتب 17.45 مليون يورو، فيما حلَّ البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو رابعًا مع ريال مدريد بـ12 مليون يورو، متساويًا مع الإسباني لويس إنريكي مدرب باريس سان جيرمان.
وفي المركز السادس ظهر الأسترالي أنجي بوستيكوغلو، مدرب النصر السعودي، براتب 11.7 مليون يورو، يليه النمساوي أوليفيه غلاسنر مدرب نوتنغهام فورست بـ13.38 مليون يورو. وبالراتب نفسه جاء الإسباني تشابي ألونسو مدرب تشيلسي، متقدمًا على الإيطالي لوتشيانو سباليتي مدرب يوفنتوس الذي يتقاضى 11.2 مليون يورو.
أما المركز العاشر فكان من نصيب الإيطالي إنزو ماريسكا، المدير الفني لمانشستر سيتي، براتب سنوي يبلغ 11.63 مليون يورو، ليكمل قائمة تضم نخبة من أبرز الأسماء التدريبية في كرة القدم العالمية.
وتعكس هذه الأرقام التحولات الكبيرة في سوق المدربين، خصوصًا مع دخول الأندية السعودية بقوة في المنافسة على استقطاب الأسماء الكبرى، ما أعاد رسم خريطة الرواتب في كرة القدم العالمية.
A recent report has reshuffled the list of the highest-paid coaches in the world, with Italian Simone Inzaghi, the head coach of Al-Hilal Saudi, taking the top spot with an annual salary of 26 million euros, according to the website Salaryleaks, which specializes in player and coach salaries. Inzaghi surpasses Argentine Diego Simeone, who held the title of the highest-paid coach in the world for many years with Atlético Madrid, before dropping to second place with a salary of 23.5 million euros.
Spanish Mikel Arteta, the coach of English Premier League champions Arsenal, came in third with a salary of 17.45 million euros, while Portuguese José Mourinho ranked fourth with Real Madrid at 12 million euros, tied with Spanish Luis Enrique, coach of Paris Saint-Germain.
In sixth place, Australian Ange Postecoglou, coach of Al-Nassr Saudi, appeared with a salary of 11.7 million euros, followed by Austrian Oliver Glasner, coach of Nottingham Forest, with 13.38 million euros. Spanish Xabi Alonso, coach of Chelsea, also earned the same salary, ahead of Italian Luciano Spalletti, coach of Juventus, who receives 11.2 million euros.
The tenth spot went to Italian Enzo Maresca, head coach of Manchester City, with an annual salary of 11.63 million euros, completing a list that includes a selection of the most prominent coaching names in global football.
These figures reflect the significant shifts in the coaching market, especially with Saudi clubs aggressively competing to attract major names, which has reshaped the salary landscape in global football.