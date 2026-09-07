 الهلال يغيّر المعادلة.. إنزاغي الأعلى أجرًا في العالم  

A recent report has reshuffled the list of the highest-paid coaches in the world, with Italian Simone Inzaghi, the head coach of Al-Hilal Saudi, taking the top spot with an annual salary of 26 million euros, according to the website Salaryleaks, which specializes in player and coach salaries. Inzaghi surpasses Argentine Diego Simeone, who held the title of the highest-paid coach in the world for many years with Atlético Madrid, before dropping to second place with a salary of 23.5 million euros.

Spanish Mikel Arteta, the coach of English Premier League champions Arsenal, came in third with a salary of 17.45 million euros, while Portuguese José Mourinho ranked fourth with Real Madrid at 12 million euros, tied with Spanish Luis Enrique, coach of Paris Saint-Germain.

In sixth place, Australian Ange Postecoglou, coach of Al-Nassr Saudi, appeared with a salary of 11.7 million euros, followed by Austrian Oliver Glasner, coach of Nottingham Forest, with 13.38 million euros. Spanish Xabi Alonso, coach of Chelsea, also earned the same salary, ahead of Italian Luciano Spalletti, coach of Juventus, who receives 11.2 million euros.

The tenth spot went to Italian Enzo Maresca, head coach of Manchester City, with an annual salary of 11.63 million euros, completing a list that includes a selection of the most prominent coaching names in global football.

These figures reflect the significant shifts in the coaching market, especially with Saudi clubs aggressively competing to attract major names, which has reshaped the salary landscape in global football.



