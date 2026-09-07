أعاد تقرير حديث ترتيب قائمة المدربين الأعلى أجرًا في العالم، بعدما اعتلى الإيطالي سيموني إنزاغي، المدير الفني للهلال السعودي، الصدارة براتب سنوي يبلغ 26 مليون يورو؛ وفق موقع Salaryleaks المتخصص في رواتب اللاعبين والمدربين. وبذلك يتفوق إنزاغي على الأرجنتيني دييغو سيميوني، الذي حافظ لسنوات طويلة على لقب المدرب الأعلى دخلاً في العالم مع أتلتيكو مدريد، قبل أن يتراجع إلى المركز الثاني براتب 23.5 مليون يورو.

 الهلال يغيّر المعادلة.. إنزاغي الأعلى أجرًا في العالم  

وجاء الإسباني ميكيل أرتيتا، مدرب أرسنال بطل الدوري الإنجليزي، في المركز الثالث براتب 17.45 مليون يورو، فيما حلَّ البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو رابعًا مع ريال مدريد بـ12 مليون يورو، متساويًا مع الإسباني لويس إنريكي مدرب باريس سان جيرمان.

وفي المركز السادس ظهر الأسترالي أنجي بوستيكوغلو، مدرب النصر السعودي، براتب 11.7 مليون يورو، يليه النمساوي أوليفيه غلاسنر مدرب نوتنغهام فورست بـ13.38 مليون يورو. وبالراتب نفسه جاء الإسباني تشابي ألونسو مدرب تشيلسي، متقدمًا على الإيطالي لوتشيانو سباليتي مدرب يوفنتوس الذي يتقاضى 11.2 مليون يورو.

أما المركز العاشر فكان من نصيب الإيطالي إنزو ماريسكا، المدير الفني لمانشستر سيتي، براتب سنوي يبلغ 11.63 مليون يورو، ليكمل قائمة تضم نخبة من أبرز الأسماء التدريبية في كرة القدم العالمية.

وتعكس هذه الأرقام التحولات الكبيرة في سوق المدربين، خصوصًا مع دخول الأندية السعودية بقوة في المنافسة على استقطاب الأسماء الكبرى، ما أعاد رسم خريطة الرواتب في كرة القدم العالمية.