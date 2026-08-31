شهدت مباراة مانشستر يونايتد أمام ضيفه إيبسويتش تاون، تواجد نجلي ضابط شرطة قُتل في حادث مروع بسيارة تسير عكس الاتجاه. وكان الشرطي ماثيو بليدز وأبناؤه من رواد «أولد ترافورد» الدائمين، وقد كرّم النادي الضابط ونشر صورته مع طفليه في برنامج يوم المباراة قبل المواجهة التي كسبها مانشستر يونايتد بخماسية لهدفين بالدوري الإنجليزي، إذ نزلا مع لاعبي الفريق إلى أرضية الملعب.

طفلان مولعان بالكرة

الطفلان المولعان بكرة القدم يشاركان والدهما حب يونايتد، وكثيراً ما ظهرا معه في صور وهما يشاهدان فريقهما المفضل مباشرة. وقال النادي إنه علم بوفاة الضابط «بحزن بالغ». وأضاف في بيان النعي:«كان ماثيو مشجعاً فخوراً ليونايتد، ورب أسرة متفانياً، وشرطياً كرّس حياته لمساعدة الآخرين».

حادث اصطدام

وكانت أرملة بليدز المفجوعة، سارة، حاضرة في المدرجات خلال المباراة، وقال صديق مقرب وزميل لبليدز: بالنسبة لماثيو، كان يونايتد حباً يدوم مدى الحياة، شغفاً شاركه مع عائلته. وقُتل الشرطي بليدز، 37 عاماً، برفقة زميله كلوف، 38 عاماً، بعد اصطدامهما وجهاً لوجه بسيارة على طريق سريع في الساعات الأولى الأسبوع الماضي. وكانت السيارة الأخرى تُقاد عكس حركة المرور في محاولة للإفلات من الشرطة خلال مطاردة عالية السرعة.