The match between Manchester United and their guest Ipswich Town saw the presence of the sons of a police officer who was killed in a horrific accident involving a car driving the wrong way. Officer Matthew Bleeds and his children were regulars at Old Trafford, and the club honored the officer by publishing his photo with his two children in the match day program before the match, which Manchester United won 5-2 in the English league, as they walked onto the pitch with the team players.

Two Football Enthusiasts

The two football-loving children share their father's love for United, and they have often appeared with him in photos while watching their favorite team live. The club stated that it learned of the officer's death "with deep sorrow." In the statement of condolence, it added: "Matthew was a proud supporter of United, a devoted family man, and a police officer who dedicated his life to helping others."

Collision Incident

The grieving widow, Sarah Bleeds, was present in the stands during the match, and a close friend and colleague of Bleeds said: "For Matthew, United was a lifelong love, a passion he shared with his family." Officer Bleeds, 37, was killed along with his colleague Clough, 38, after they collided head-on with a car on a highway in the early hours of last week. The other car was being driven the wrong way in an attempt to evade the police during a high-speed chase.