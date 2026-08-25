أكد المدير الفني لفريق الحزم، التونسي جلال قادري، أن فريقه قدم مباراة كبيرة أمام أحد أبرز الفرق المنافسة على اللقب. جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد عقب مواجهة فريقه أمام مستضيفه الاتحاد في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل الرياضية بجدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن» للموسم الرياضي 2026 - 2027، وانتهى لصالح الاتحاد بنتيجة ثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين.


وأوضح أن الأداء الذي ظهر به اللاعبون يستحق الإشادة رغم عدم الخروج بنتيجة إيجابية. وأشار إلى أن الحزم أظهر قدرة واضحة على مجاراة المنافس وفرض حضوره في العديد من فترات اللقاء، مشيرًا إلى أن الروح القتالية والانضباط التكتيكي كانا من أبرز الجوانب الإيجابية التي ظهرت خلال المواجهة.