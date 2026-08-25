The head coach of Al-Hazm, Tunisian Jalal Qadri, confirmed that his team delivered a great match against one of the top competing teams for the title. This came during the press conference held after his team's match against their host Al-Ittihad in the encounter that took place at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, as part of the third round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League" for the 2026 - 2027 sports season, which ended in favor of Al-Ittihad with a score of three goals to two.



He clarified that the performance displayed by the players deserves praise despite not achieving a positive result. He pointed out that Al-Hazm showed a clear ability to keep up with the opponent and assert their presence in many periods of the match, noting that the fighting spirit and tactical discipline were among the most prominent positive aspects that emerged during the encounter.