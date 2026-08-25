أثارت محافظة البليدة في الجزائر موجة واسعة من الغضب بعد الإعلان عن مقتل طفل في الخامسة من عمره والعثور على جثمانه متفحمًا داخل غابة بوعينان، في جريمة هزّت الرأي العام وأطلقت نداءً عاجلًا من الشرطة للبحث عن المشتبه به.

وبحسب بيان المجموعة الإقليمية لشرطة البليدة، فإن التحقيقات التي فُتحت عقب العثور على الجثة بتاريخ 23 أغسطس 2026، قادت إلى تحديد هوية شخص يُشتبه في تورطه في قتل الطفل ثم إحراق جثمانه. وبناءً على إذن نيابة محكمة بوفاريك، نشرت السلطات صورة المشتبه به المدعو (ح.م.أ)، داعيةً كل من شاهده أو يملك معلومات عن مكان وجوده إلى التوجه لأقرب فرقة للدرك أو التواصل عبر الوسائل المتاحة للتبليغ.

المشتبه به

المشتبه به

وكانت الجهات الجزائرية قد أعلنت في وقت سابق العثور على جثمان الطفل يحيى في منطقة سيدي سرحا، بعد اختفائه المفاجئ حين توقفت والدته لشراء بعض المستلزمات. ومع انتشار الخبر، باشرت المصالح الأمنية تحقيقًا معمقًا لتحديد ظروف اختفاء الطفل والوقوف على تفاصيل الجريمة التي خلّفت صدمة كبيرة في المنطقة.

وتواصل السلطات جهودها لتوقيف المشتبه به، وسط مطالبات شعبية بتشديد العقوبات على مرتكبي الجرائم ضد القُصّر وتعزيز إجراءات حماية الأطفال.