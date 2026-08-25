The province of Blida in Algeria has sparked widespread outrage following the announcement of the murder of a five-year-old boy and the discovery of his charred body inside the Bouinane forest, in a crime that has shaken public opinion and prompted an urgent call from the police to search for the suspect.

According to a statement from the regional police group of Blida, the investigations that were opened after the body was found on August 23, 2026, led to the identification of a person suspected of being involved in the child's murder and subsequent burning of his body. Based on a warrant from the Boufarik Court, the authorities published a photo of the suspect named (H.M.A.), urging anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts to head to the nearest gendarmerie or contact through available means to report.

Earlier, Algerian authorities announced the discovery of the body of the child Yahya in the Sidi Sarha area, after his sudden disappearance when his mother stopped to buy some supplies. With the news spreading, security services initiated an in-depth investigation to determine the circumstances of the child's disappearance and to uncover the details of the crime that left a significant shock in the region.

The authorities continue their efforts to apprehend the suspect, amid public demands for stricter penalties for perpetrators of crimes against minors and to enhance child protection measures.



