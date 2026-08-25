يستهدف نادي الاتحاد التعاقد مع الجناح الجزائري محمد الأمين عمورة، لاعب فولفسبورغ الألماني، لتعويض رحيل الفرنسي موسى ديابي، ضمن تحركات النادي لتدعيم خطه الهجومي خلال فترة الانتقالات الحالية.


ويُعد عمورة من أبرز عناصر فولفسبورغ، لما يمتلكه من سرعة وقدرة على صناعة وتسجيل الأهداف، فيما أصبح النادي الألماني منفتحاً على رحيله خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية.


ويأتي اسم الدولي الجزائري ضمن خيارات الاتحاد لتعزيز الجبهة الهجومية، في ظل سعي النادي للتعاقد مع لاعب قادر على صناعة الفارق وتعويض رحيل ديابي.


يُذكر أن عمورة دخل في خلافات مع مدرب فولفسبورغ السابق دانييل باور، إذ تعرض للاستبعاد من إحدى المباريات لأسباب انضباطية، قبل أن تتصاعد حدة التوتر بين الطرفين.