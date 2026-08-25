The Al-Ittihad Club is targeting a contract with Algerian winger Mohamed Amine Amoura, a player from VfL Wolfsburg, to compensate for the departure of French player Moussa Diaby, as part of the club's efforts to strengthen its attacking line during the current transfer period.



Amoura is considered one of the key players at Wolfsburg, thanks to his speed and ability to create and score goals, while the German club has become open to his departure during the current summer transfer window.



The name of the Algerian international comes among the options for Al-Ittihad to enhance the attacking front, as the club seeks to sign a player capable of making a difference and compensating for Diaby's departure.



It is worth mentioning that Amoura had disagreements with former Wolfsburg coach Daniel Bauder, as he was excluded from one of the matches for disciplinary reasons, before tensions between the two parties escalated.