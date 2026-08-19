Al-Hilal is experiencing a state of turmoil with the start of the new season, as two main issues are escalating that threaten the stability of the team: the tense relationship between Karim Benzema and coach Simone Inzaghi, and the crisis of foreign player overload. The club is required to resolve these issues quickly to avoid a turbulent season.



Benzema's Issue



Since the arrival of player Karim Benzema in January, he has not provided the expected contribution. Sources within the club confirm that Inzaghi is not convinced of the French striker's abilities and how to utilize him, which has created a disagreement over whether he should start or come off the bench. The management sought this summer to find a way out for the player, but Benzema insisted on his contract, which runs until 2027, and demanded his full entitlements.



Foreign Player Overload



Al-Hilal has 14 foreign players competing for only 10 spots. Big names like Nunez, Malcom, and Cancelo have not delivered the expected performance due to a lack of cohesion and Inzaghi's inability to utilize them optimally. This overload has caused a registration crisis that hinders new contracts and has become a financial burden on the club by paying hefty salaries to players who are outside of the technical considerations.