يعيش الهلال حالة من الاضطراب مع انطلاق الموسم الجديد، مع تصاعد ملفين رئيسيين يهددان استقرار الفريق، وهما العلاقة المتوترة بين كريم بنزيما والمدرب سيموني إنزاغي، وأزمة تكدس اللاعبين الأجانب، وهو مطالب بحسم هذه الملفات سريعاً لتفادي موسم مضطرب.


ملف بنزيما


بعد قدوم اللاعب كريم بنزيما في يناير، لم يقدم اللاعب الإضافة المأمولة، وتؤكد مصادر داخل النادي عدم اقتناع إنزاغي بقدرات المهاجم الفرنسي وطريقة توظيفه، ما خلق خلافاً حول مشاركته أساسياً أو بديلاً، وسعت الإدارة هذا الصيف لإيجاد مخرج للاعب، لكن بنزيما تمسك بعقده الممتد حتى 2027 وطالب بكامل مستحقاته.


تخمة الأجانب


يمتلك الهلال 14 لاعباً أجنبياً يتصارعون على 10 خانات فقط. أسماء بحجم نونيز ومالكوم وكانسيلو لم تقدم المردود الفني المنتظر بسبب غياب التجانس وعدم مقدرة إنزاغي على توظيفهم بالشكل الأمثل، وهذه التخمة تسببت في أزمة قيد تعيق التعاقدات الجديدة، وتحولت عبئاً مالياً على النادي بدفع رواتب ضخمة للاعبين خارج الحسابات الفنية.