تراجع نادي أرسنال الإنجليزي عن فكرة التعاقد مع نجم ريال مدريد الإسباني فينيسيوس جونيور، خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية.

وينتهي عقد فينيسيوس مع ريال مدريد في 30 يونيو 2027، وسيدخل اللاعب الفترة الحرة من عقده في يناير القادم إذا لم يُجدد عقده قبل ذلك الموعد، فيما تُقدر قيمته السوقية بـ140 مليون يورو، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».

وبحسب صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية، فإن إدارة أرسنال ترى أنه لا توجد فرصة للتعاقد مع فينيسيوس جونيور، بعدما تأكدت من أن اللاعب سيجدد عقده مع ريال مدريد.

وأضافت الصحيفة أن أرسنال تراجع عن فكرة تقديم عرض ضخم لضم فينيسيوس جونيور بفضل الأموال التي وفرها بعد فشل التعاقد مع لاعب أستون فيلا، مورغان روجرز، والذي تعاقد معه تشيلسي مقابل 137 مليون يورو.

باركولا.. الهدف الجديد

وتابع التقرير الإسباني أن أرسنال لا يزال يستهدف التعاقد مع جناح من الطراز الرفيع، في ظل عدم حسم مستقبل غابرييل مارتينيلي، كما يظل التعاقد مع لاعب باريس سان جيرمان برادلي باركولا خياراً مطروحاً، رغم وجود منافسة قوية من ليفربول، أما فينيسيوس فيبقى مجرد حلم صيفي في الوقت الراهن.