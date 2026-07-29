تراجع نادي أرسنال الإنجليزي عن فكرة التعاقد مع نجم ريال مدريد الإسباني فينيسيوس جونيور، خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية.
وينتهي عقد فينيسيوس مع ريال مدريد في 30 يونيو 2027، وسيدخل اللاعب الفترة الحرة من عقده في يناير القادم إذا لم يُجدد عقده قبل ذلك الموعد، فيما تُقدر قيمته السوقية بـ140 مليون يورو، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».
وبحسب صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية، فإن إدارة أرسنال ترى أنه لا توجد فرصة للتعاقد مع فينيسيوس جونيور، بعدما تأكدت من أن اللاعب سيجدد عقده مع ريال مدريد.
وأضافت الصحيفة أن أرسنال تراجع عن فكرة تقديم عرض ضخم لضم فينيسيوس جونيور بفضل الأموال التي وفرها بعد فشل التعاقد مع لاعب أستون فيلا، مورغان روجرز، والذي تعاقد معه تشيلسي مقابل 137 مليون يورو.
باركولا.. الهدف الجديد
وتابع التقرير الإسباني أن أرسنال لا يزال يستهدف التعاقد مع جناح من الطراز الرفيع، في ظل عدم حسم مستقبل غابرييل مارتينيلي، كما يظل التعاقد مع لاعب باريس سان جيرمان برادلي باركولا خياراً مطروحاً، رغم وجود منافسة قوية من ليفربول، أما فينيسيوس فيبقى مجرد حلم صيفي في الوقت الراهن.
Arsenal Football Club has backed away from the idea of signing Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior during the current summer transfer window.
Vinícius's contract with Real Madrid ends on June 30, 2027, and the player will enter the free agency period of his contract next January if he does not renew it before that date, with his market value estimated at €140 million, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.
According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca," Arsenal's management believes there is no chance of signing Vinícius Júnior after confirming that the player will renew his contract with Real Madrid.
The newspaper added that Arsenal has backed away from the idea of making a huge offer to acquire Vinícius Júnior due to the funds saved after failing to sign Aston Villa player Morgan Rogers, who was signed by Chelsea for €137 million.
Barcola.. the new target
The Spanish report continued that Arsenal is still aiming to sign a top-class winger, given the uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Martinelli's future, while signing Paris Saint-Germain player Bradley Barcola remains a viable option, despite strong competition from Liverpool. As for Vinícius, he remains just a summer dream for now.