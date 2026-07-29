Arsenal Football Club has backed away from the idea of signing Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior during the current summer transfer window.

Vinícius's contract with Real Madrid ends on June 30, 2027, and the player will enter the free agency period of his contract next January if he does not renew it before that date, with his market value estimated at €140 million, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca," Arsenal's management believes there is no chance of signing Vinícius Júnior after confirming that the player will renew his contract with Real Madrid.

The newspaper added that Arsenal has backed away from the idea of making a huge offer to acquire Vinícius Júnior due to the funds saved after failing to sign Aston Villa player Morgan Rogers, who was signed by Chelsea for €137 million.

Barcola.. the new target

The Spanish report continued that Arsenal is still aiming to sign a top-class winger, given the uncertainty surrounding Gabriel Martinelli's future, while signing Paris Saint-Germain player Bradley Barcola remains a viable option, despite strong competition from Liverpool. As for Vinícius, he remains just a summer dream for now.