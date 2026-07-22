بارك الرئيس التنفيذي الأمين العام للجنة الأولمبية والبارلمبية السعودية عبدالعزيز باعشن، فوز السباح السعودي حسن علي الشيلاتي، بالميدالية البرونزية في سباق 50م حرة لفئة 13-14 سنة، مسجلاً رقماً قياسياً جديداً وقدرة 25,15 ثانية، وذلك ضمن منافسات بطولة آسيا للألعاب المائية المقامة حالياً في العاصمة التايلندية بانكوك.


وقال في تغريدة عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «X»: «من الجميل أن نرى مواهبنا الشابة تواصل التألق في المحافل الدولية، فمثل هذه الإنجازات تؤكد أننا نسير في الطريق الصحيح نحو بناء جيل قادر على المنافسة».


‏وأضاف يقول:«أبارك للبطل حسن الشلاتي هذا الإنجاز، وللاتحاد السعودي للسباحة، ونتطلع إلى رؤية المزيد من أبطالنا يحققون الإنجازات في رحلتنا نحو دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الرياض 2034».