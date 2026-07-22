بارك الرئيس التنفيذي الأمين العام للجنة الأولمبية والبارلمبية السعودية عبدالعزيز باعشن، فوز السباح السعودي حسن علي الشيلاتي، بالميدالية البرونزية في سباق 50م حرة لفئة 13-14 سنة، مسجلاً رقماً قياسياً جديداً وقدرة 25,15 ثانية، وذلك ضمن منافسات بطولة آسيا للألعاب المائية المقامة حالياً في العاصمة التايلندية بانكوك.
وقال في تغريدة عبر حسابه الرسمي في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «X»: «من الجميل أن نرى مواهبنا الشابة تواصل التألق في المحافل الدولية، فمثل هذه الإنجازات تؤكد أننا نسير في الطريق الصحيح نحو بناء جيل قادر على المنافسة».
وأضاف يقول:«أبارك للبطل حسن الشلاتي هذا الإنجاز، وللاتحاد السعودي للسباحة، ونتطلع إلى رؤية المزيد من أبطالنا يحققون الإنجازات في رحلتنا نحو دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الرياض 2034».
The CEO congratulated the Secretary-General of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Abdulaziz Ba'ashan, on the victory of Saudi swimmer Hassan Ali Al-Shilati, who won the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle for the 13-14 age category, setting a new record with a time of 25.15 seconds, during the Asian Water Sports Championships currently taking place in the Thai capital, Bangkok.
He said in a tweet via his official account on the social media platform "X": "It is wonderful to see our young talents continue to shine on international stages, as such achievements confirm that we are on the right path towards building a generation capable of competing."
He added: "I congratulate the champion Hassan Al-Shilati on this achievement, and the Saudi Swimming Federation, and we look forward to seeing more of our champions achieving success on our journey towards the 2034 Asian Games in Riyadh."