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The CEO congratulated the Secretary-General of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Abdulaziz Ba'ashan, on the victory of Saudi swimmer Hassan Ali Al-Shilati, who won the bronze medal in the 50m freestyle for the 13-14 age category, setting a new record with a time of 25.15 seconds, during the Asian Water Sports Championships currently taking place in the Thai capital, Bangkok.



He said in a tweet via his official account on the social media platform "X": "It is wonderful to see our young talents continue to shine on international stages, as such achievements confirm that we are on the right path towards building a generation capable of competing."



‏He added: "I congratulate the champion Hassan Al-Shilati on this achievement, and the Saudi Swimming Federation, and we look forward to seeing more of our champions achieving success on our journey towards the 2034 Asian Games in Riyadh."