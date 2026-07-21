“Okaz” learned from its sources that the left-back of the Ivory Coast national team, Ghislain Konan, is close to returning to the Saudi Pro League, through serious negotiations from three clubs from the western, central, and eastern regions, and that the player is weighing the option of returning to play in the Saudi league or continuing to play in Europe.



The sources indicated that Konan is currently on a short vacation after participating with his national team in the recent World Cup, and he will make his final decision after considering the offers presented to him.



Konan, 30 years old, participated with his national team in the 2026 World Cup recently, contributing to his team's advancement to the Round of 32 in the tournament. He previously played for Al-Nassr in the 2022 season and Al-Fayha in the 2023 season, then moved to Burgos in Spain, and finally to Gil Vicente in Portugal.