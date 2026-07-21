علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها أن الظهير الأيسر لمنتخب ساحل العاج غيسلان كونان يقترب من العودة لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، من خلال مفاوضات جادة من قبل ثلاثة أندية من الغربية والوسطى والشرقية، وأن اللاعب يفاضل بين العودة للعب في الدوري السعودي أو مواصلة اللعب في القارة الأوروبية.


وأوضحت المصادر أن كونان حالياً في عطلة قصيرة بعد مشاركته مع منتخب بلاده في كأس العالم الأخيرة، وسيتخذ قراره النهائي بعد دراسة العروض المقدمة له.


وكان كونان، 30 عاماً، قد شارك مع منتخب بلاده في مونديال 2026 أخيراً، وساهم في بلوغ منتخب بلاده لدور الـ32 من البطولة، وسبق له أن لعب لنادي النصر موسم 2022 ولنادي الفيحاء موسم 2023، ومنها لنادي بورغس الإسباني، وأخيراً لنادي جيل فيسنتي البرتغالي.