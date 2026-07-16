The Argentine star Lionel Messi continues to enhance his historical records in the World Cup, having taken the lead in the list of players with the most Man of the Match awards since they were officially introduced in the 2002 edition, raising his total to 16 awards.



Messi is far ahead of his closest rival, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award 9 times, while the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé ranks third with 8 awards.



The list also includes the Dutchman Arjen Robben and the Englishman Harry Kane, each with 6 awards, while the Uruguayan Luis Suárez and the Croatian Luka Modrić share the next position with 5 awards each.



This achievement confirms the impact Messi has had in World Cup matches throughout his appearances, having played a crucial role in many encounters, thus continuing to solidify his status as one of the greatest players in the history of the tournament.