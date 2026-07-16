واصل النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي تعزيز أرقامه التاريخية في كأس العالم، بعدما انفرد بصدارة قائمة اللاعبين الأكثر فوزًا بجائزة رجل المباراة منذ اعتمادها رسميًا في نسخة 2002، رافعًا رصيده إلى 16 جائزة.
ويبتعد ميسي بفارق كبير عن أقرب ملاحقيه، البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو الذي حصد الجائزة 9 مرات، فيما يأتي الفرنسي كيليان مبابي في المركز الثالث برصيد 8 مرات.
وتضم القائمة أيضًا الهولندي آريين روبن والإنجليزي هاري كين برصيد 6 جوائز لكل منهما، بينما يتقاسم الأوروغوياني لويس سواريز والكرواتي لوكا مودريتش المركز التالي برصيد 5 جوائز لكل لاعب.
ويؤكد هذا الإنجاز حجم التأثير الذي تركه ميسي في مباريات كأس العالم على مدار مشاركاته، بعدما لعب دورًا حاسمًا في العديد من المواجهات، ليواصل ترسيخ مكانته كأحد أعظم اللاعبين في تاريخ البطولة.
The Argentine star Lionel Messi continues to enhance his historical records in the World Cup, having taken the lead in the list of players with the most Man of the Match awards since they were officially introduced in the 2002 edition, raising his total to 16 awards.
Messi is far ahead of his closest rival, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won the award 9 times, while the Frenchman Kylian Mbappé ranks third with 8 awards.
The list also includes the Dutchman Arjen Robben and the Englishman Harry Kane, each with 6 awards, while the Uruguayan Luis Suárez and the Croatian Luka Modrić share the next position with 5 awards each.
This achievement confirms the impact Messi has had in World Cup matches throughout his appearances, having played a crucial role in many encounters, thus continuing to solidify his status as one of the greatest players in the history of the tournament.