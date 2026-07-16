واصل النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي تعزيز أرقامه التاريخية في كأس العالم، بعدما انفرد بصدارة قائمة اللاعبين الأكثر فوزًا بجائزة رجل المباراة منذ اعتمادها رسميًا في نسخة 2002، رافعًا رصيده إلى 16 جائزة.


ويبتعد ميسي بفارق كبير عن أقرب ملاحقيه، البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو الذي حصد الجائزة 9 مرات، فيما يأتي الفرنسي كيليان مبابي في المركز الثالث برصيد 8 مرات.


وتضم القائمة أيضًا الهولندي آريين روبن والإنجليزي هاري كين برصيد 6 جوائز لكل منهما، بينما يتقاسم الأوروغوياني لويس سواريز والكرواتي لوكا مودريتش المركز التالي برصيد 5 جوائز لكل لاعب.


ويؤكد هذا الإنجاز حجم التأثير الذي تركه ميسي في مباريات كأس العالم على مدار مشاركاته، بعدما لعب دورًا حاسمًا في العديد من المواجهات، ليواصل ترسيخ مكانته كأحد أعظم اللاعبين في تاريخ البطولة.