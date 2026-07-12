أنقذ جود بيلينغهام منتخب إنجلترا من فخ النرويج وبلغ به نصف نهائي مونديال 2026 بعد فوز 2-1 احتاج لشوطين إضافيين لحسمه على ملعب ميامي.


منتخب النرويج فاجأ الجميع بهدف شيلدروب في الدقيقة 36، لكن رد بيلينغهام كان قاتلاً بهدف تعادل في اللحظات الأخيرة من الشوط الأول، قبل أن يحسمها بنفسه في الوقت الإضافي بعد خطأ من الحارس نيلاند، وبهذا الفوز تواصل إنجلترا مشوارها نحو اللقب، وتخرج النرويج مرفوعة الرأس.


وواصل بيلينغهام تقديم عروضه الاستثنائية في كأس العالم 2026، بعدما رفع رصيده إلى 6 أهداف في النسخة الحالية من البطولة، ليصبح ثالث لاعب في تاريخ منتخب إنجلترا يسجل هذا العدد من الأهداف في نسخة واحدة من المونديال.


وانضم نجم المنتخب الإنجليزي إلى قائمة تاريخية تضم الأسطورة غاري لينيكر، الذي أحرز 6 أهداف في مونديال 1986 وتُوج بالحذاء الذهبي، وهاري كين الذي كرر الإنجاز في نسخة 2018، قبل أن يعادل بيلينغهام الرقم في مونديال 2026، مؤكداً مكانته كأحد أبرز نجوم البطولة الحالية.


ويعكس هذا الإنجاز التأثير الكبير لبيلينغهام في مشوار «الأسود الثلاثة»، إذ لعب دوراً حاسماً في قيادة منتخب إنجلترا نحو الأدوار المتقدمة، ليواصل كتابة اسمه بأحرف من ذهب في تاريخ الكرة الإنجليزية.