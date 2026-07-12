Jude Bellingham saved the England national team from the trap set by Norway and led them to the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup after a 2-1 victory that required extra time to settle at the Miami stadium.



The Norwegian team surprised everyone with a goal from Sildrop in the 36th minute, but Bellingham's response was lethal with an equalizer in the dying moments of the first half, before he secured the win himself in extra time after a mistake from goalkeeper Nyland. With this victory, England continues its journey towards the title, while Norway exits with its head held high.



Bellingham continued to deliver exceptional performances in the 2026 World Cup, raising his tally to 6 goals in the current edition of the tournament, making him the third player in the history of the England national team to score this number of goals in a single World Cup edition.



The English star joined a historic list that includes the legend Gary Lineker, who scored 6 goals in the 1986 World Cup and won the Golden Boot, and Harry Kane, who repeated the feat in the 2018 edition, before Bellingham matched the record in the 2026 World Cup, confirming his status as one of the standout stars of the current tournament.



This achievement reflects Bellingham's significant impact on the journey of the "Three Lions," as he played a crucial role in leading the England national team to the advanced stages, continuing to write his name in golden letters in the history of English football.