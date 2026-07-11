احتفل المهندس أحمد بن خالد المنصوري بزواجه من كريمة يوسف عوضه آل يماني، في حفل بهيج أُقيم بمدينة جدة، بحضور لفيف من الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء، وعدد من الأعيان الذين شاركوا الأسرتين فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.

وشهد الحفل أجواءً سادتها مشاعر الألفة والسرور، حيث تبادل الحضور التهاني والتبريكات، متمنين للعروسين حياة زوجية سعيدة يسودها التوفيق والمودة والرحمة.

وفي ختام الحفل، عبّر ذوو العروسين عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لكل من لبّى الدعوة وشاركهم أفراحهم، سائلين الله تعالى أن يبارك للعروسين، وأن يجمع بينهما في خير، وأن يديم على الجميع الأفراح والمسرات.