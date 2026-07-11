Engineer Ahmed bin Khalid Al-Mansouri celebrated his marriage to the daughter of Yusuf Awadah Al-Yamani, in a joyous ceremony held in the city of Jeddah, attended by a group of family, relatives, and friends, along with several dignitaries who shared in the families' joy on this happy occasion.

The event was filled with an atmosphere of warmth and happiness, as the attendees exchanged congratulations and best wishes, hoping for a happy married life for the couple, filled with success, affection, and mercy.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the families of the bride and groom expressed their gratitude and appreciation to everyone who accepted the invitation and shared in their joy, asking Allah Almighty to bless the couple, unite them in goodness, and grant everyone continued happiness and joy.