خطف النجم الإسباني لامين يامال الأنظار بعد نهاية مواجهة بلجيكا، ليس فقط بسبب أدائه المميز داخل الملعب، بل أيضًا بسبب اللقطة العفوية التي جمعته بشقيقه الأصغر كاين عقب تأهل إسبانيا إلى نصف نهائي كأس العالم 2026.


وأظهرت الكاميرات يامال وهو يبتسم ويتابع بحماس احتفالات شقيقه الصغير في المدرجات، بعدما عاش الأخير فرحة كبيرة مع صافرة النهاية، في مشهد لاقى تفاعلًا واسعًا عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وعكس العلاقة المميزة التي تجمع الثنائي.


وجاءت هذه اللقطة عقب فوز المنتخب الإسباني على بلجيكا بنتيجة 2-1 في الدور ربع النهائي، ليواصل "لا روخا" مشواره في البطولة ويضرب موعدًا مع المنتخب الفرنسي في نصف النهائي، بينما واصل لامين يامال تأكيد مكانته كأحد أبرز نجوم النسخة الحالية من المونديال.