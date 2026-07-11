The Spanish star Lamine Yamal caught attention after the match against Belgium, not only because of his outstanding performance on the field but also due to the spontaneous moment he shared with his younger brother Kain following Spain's qualification for the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.



The cameras captured Yamal smiling and excitedly watching his little brother's celebrations in the stands, after the latter experienced great joy with the final whistle, in a scene that received wide interaction on social media and reflected the special bond between the two.



This moment came after the Spanish national team won against Belgium with a score of 2-1 in the quarter-finals, allowing "La Roja" to continue their journey in the tournament and set up a date with the French national team in the semi-finals, while Lamine Yamal continued to affirm his status as one of the standout stars of the current edition of the World Cup.