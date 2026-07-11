خطف النجم الإسباني لامين يامال الأنظار بعد نهاية مواجهة بلجيكا، ليس فقط بسبب أدائه المميز داخل الملعب، بل أيضًا بسبب اللقطة العفوية التي جمعته بشقيقه الأصغر كاين عقب تأهل إسبانيا إلى نصف نهائي كأس العالم 2026.
وأظهرت الكاميرات يامال وهو يبتسم ويتابع بحماس احتفالات شقيقه الصغير في المدرجات، بعدما عاش الأخير فرحة كبيرة مع صافرة النهاية، في مشهد لاقى تفاعلًا واسعًا عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وعكس العلاقة المميزة التي تجمع الثنائي.
وجاءت هذه اللقطة عقب فوز المنتخب الإسباني على بلجيكا بنتيجة 2-1 في الدور ربع النهائي، ليواصل "لا روخا" مشواره في البطولة ويضرب موعدًا مع المنتخب الفرنسي في نصف النهائي، بينما واصل لامين يامال تأكيد مكانته كأحد أبرز نجوم النسخة الحالية من المونديال.
The Spanish star Lamine Yamal caught attention after the match against Belgium, not only because of his outstanding performance on the field but also due to the spontaneous moment he shared with his younger brother Kain following Spain's qualification for the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.
The cameras captured Yamal smiling and excitedly watching his little brother's celebrations in the stands, after the latter experienced great joy with the final whistle, in a scene that received wide interaction on social media and reflected the special bond between the two.
This moment came after the Spanish national team won against Belgium with a score of 2-1 in the quarter-finals, allowing "La Roja" to continue their journey in the tournament and set up a date with the French national team in the semi-finals, while Lamine Yamal continued to affirm his status as one of the standout stars of the current edition of the World Cup.