يتسلم آنج بوستيكوجلو فريق النصر وهو بطل دوري روشن السعودي 2026، في مهمة مختلفة عن مشاريع البناء التقليدية؛ فالمدرب الأسترالي لا يبدأ من الصفر، بل يدخل على فريق يملك منجزاً محلياً، وقائمة عالية القيمة، وطموحاً يتجاوز المحافظة على الدوري إلى صناعة نسخة أكثر توازناً وقدرة على الاستمرار.


بوستيكوجلو يأتي بسجل رقمي لافت، إذ قاد توتنهام إلى لقب الدوري الأوروبي 2025، وهو أول لقب كبير للنادي الإنجليزي منذ 17 عاماً، وسبق له تحقيق 5 بطولات مع سلتيك خلال موسمين فقط، بينها ثلاثية محلية، كما قاد أستراليا إلى كأس آسيا 2015، وحقق الدوري الياباني مع يوكوهاما إف مارينوس بعد انتظار 15 عاماً للنادي. هذا التاريخ يجعل النصر أمام مدرب يعرف كيف يحول الموسم الثاني إلى موسم حصاد، بشرط أن يحصل على الأدوات المناسبة.


- التحدي الأول أمام المدرب يبدأ من مركز «الحراسة» استمرار بينتو يعني حجز مقعد أجنبي في مركز واحد، بينما قد يفرض أسلوب بوستيكوجلو الهجومي الحاجة إلى محور دفاعي أجنبي يحمي المساحات خلف الأظهرة، ويمنح الفريق قدرة أعلى على إيقاف التحولات. هنا يصبح القرار رقمياً قبل أن يكون فنياً: أيهما يمنح النصر قيمة أكبر؟ حارس أجنبي، أم محور دفاعي يرفع جودة المنظومة كاملة؟


- الملف الثاني يتعلق بـ«الأظهرة» بوستيكوجلو يعتمد على أظهرة تركض، تضغط، تبني، وتدخل عمق الملعب عند الحاجة. لذلك تبدو خانة «المواليد» فرصة استراتيجية للنصر، خصوصاً إذا وُجهت نحو أظهرة حديثة تملك السرعة والوعي التكتيكي، بدل استنزاف المقاعد الأجنبية في مراكز يمكن تغطيتها بذكاء.


- الملف الثالث هو «المهاجم المواليد»، النصر يملك أسماء هجومية كبيرة، لكنه يدخل موسماً طويلاً يحتاج تدويراً وعمقاً. وجود مهاجم مواليد يمنح المدرب خياراً إضافياً في الدقائق الصعبة، ويخفف الضغط على العناصر الأساسية دون المساس بمقاعد الأجانب.


- أما الملف الرابع فهو «الميزانية» في المرحلة الجديدة من برنامج كفاءة الاستقطاب، أعلنت رابطة دوري المحترفين أن آلية التوزيع ترتبط بمعايير تشمل الأداء الرياضي، المشاهدة التلفزيونية، والأداء التجاري، مع توجه أوضح نحو الاستدامة ورفع مسؤولية الأندية في قراراتها الاستثمارية.


النصر لا يحتاج صفقات كثيرة بقدر ما يحتاج قرارات دقيقة: تجديد برزوفيتش، محور دفاعي، أظهرة مواليد، مهاجم مواليد، وإدارة ذكية للمقعد الأجنبي.


بوستيكوجلو مدرب منجزات، لكن منجزه القادم سيبدأ من جودة الاختيار قبل صافرة البداية.