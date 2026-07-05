Ang Postecoglou takes over Al Nassr, the champions of the Roshen Saudi League 2026, in a mission different from traditional building projects; the Australian coach does not start from scratch but enters a team that has a local achievement, a high-value roster, and ambitions that go beyond merely maintaining the league to creating a more balanced version capable of sustainability.



Postecoglou comes with a remarkable digital record, having led Tottenham to the UEFA Europa League title in 2025, the club's first major trophy in 17 years. He previously won 5 titles with Celtic in just two seasons, including a domestic treble, and led Australia to the AFC Asian Cup in 2015, as well as winning the J-League with Yokohama F. Marinos after a 15-year wait for the club. This history places Al Nassr under a coach who knows how to turn the second season into a harvest season, provided he gets the right tools.



- The first challenge for the coach begins with the "goalkeeping" position. The continuation of Pinto means reserving a foreign spot in one position, while Postecoglou's attacking style may necessitate a foreign defensive midfielder to protect the spaces behind the full-backs and provide the team with a greater ability to stop transitions. Here, the decision becomes numerical before it is technical: which one provides more value to Al Nassr? A foreign goalkeeper, or a defensive midfielder that raises the quality of the entire system?



- The second file concerns the "full-backs." Postecoglou relies on full-backs that run, press, build, and penetrate the depth of the field when needed. Therefore, the "birth year" slots seem to be a strategic opportunity for Al Nassr, especially if directed towards modern full-backs with speed and tactical awareness, instead of exhausting foreign spots in positions that can be covered intelligently.



- The third file is the "birth year striker." Al Nassr has big attacking names, but they are entering a long season that requires rotation and depth. Having a birth year striker provides the coach with an additional option in tough minutes and alleviates pressure on the key players without affecting the foreign spots.



- The fourth file is the "budget." In the new phase of the recruitment efficiency program, the Professional League Association announced that the distribution mechanism is linked to criteria that include sports performance, television viewership, and commercial performance, with a clearer direction towards sustainability and increasing clubs' responsibility in their investment decisions.



Al Nassr does not need many signings as much as it needs precise decisions: renewing Brozović, a defensive midfielder, birth year full-backs, a birth year striker, and smart management of the foreign spot.



Postecoglou is a coach of achievements, but his next achievement will begin with the quality of selection before the starting whistle.