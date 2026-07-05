يتسلم آنج بوستيكوجلو فريق النصر وهو بطل دوري روشن السعودي 2026، في مهمة مختلفة عن مشاريع البناء التقليدية؛ فالمدرب الأسترالي لا يبدأ من الصفر، بل يدخل على فريق يملك منجزاً محلياً، وقائمة عالية القيمة، وطموحاً يتجاوز المحافظة على الدوري إلى صناعة نسخة أكثر توازناً وقدرة على الاستمرار.
بوستيكوجلو يأتي بسجل رقمي لافت، إذ قاد توتنهام إلى لقب الدوري الأوروبي 2025، وهو أول لقب كبير للنادي الإنجليزي منذ 17 عاماً، وسبق له تحقيق 5 بطولات مع سلتيك خلال موسمين فقط، بينها ثلاثية محلية، كما قاد أستراليا إلى كأس آسيا 2015، وحقق الدوري الياباني مع يوكوهاما إف مارينوس بعد انتظار 15 عاماً للنادي. هذا التاريخ يجعل النصر أمام مدرب يعرف كيف يحول الموسم الثاني إلى موسم حصاد، بشرط أن يحصل على الأدوات المناسبة.
- التحدي الأول أمام المدرب يبدأ من مركز «الحراسة» استمرار بينتو يعني حجز مقعد أجنبي في مركز واحد، بينما قد يفرض أسلوب بوستيكوجلو الهجومي الحاجة إلى محور دفاعي أجنبي يحمي المساحات خلف الأظهرة، ويمنح الفريق قدرة أعلى على إيقاف التحولات. هنا يصبح القرار رقمياً قبل أن يكون فنياً: أيهما يمنح النصر قيمة أكبر؟ حارس أجنبي، أم محور دفاعي يرفع جودة المنظومة كاملة؟
- الملف الثاني يتعلق بـ«الأظهرة» بوستيكوجلو يعتمد على أظهرة تركض، تضغط، تبني، وتدخل عمق الملعب عند الحاجة. لذلك تبدو خانة «المواليد» فرصة استراتيجية للنصر، خصوصاً إذا وُجهت نحو أظهرة حديثة تملك السرعة والوعي التكتيكي، بدل استنزاف المقاعد الأجنبية في مراكز يمكن تغطيتها بذكاء.
- الملف الثالث هو «المهاجم المواليد»، النصر يملك أسماء هجومية كبيرة، لكنه يدخل موسماً طويلاً يحتاج تدويراً وعمقاً. وجود مهاجم مواليد يمنح المدرب خياراً إضافياً في الدقائق الصعبة، ويخفف الضغط على العناصر الأساسية دون المساس بمقاعد الأجانب.
- أما الملف الرابع فهو «الميزانية» في المرحلة الجديدة من برنامج كفاءة الاستقطاب، أعلنت رابطة دوري المحترفين أن آلية التوزيع ترتبط بمعايير تشمل الأداء الرياضي، المشاهدة التلفزيونية، والأداء التجاري، مع توجه أوضح نحو الاستدامة ورفع مسؤولية الأندية في قراراتها الاستثمارية.
النصر لا يحتاج صفقات كثيرة بقدر ما يحتاج قرارات دقيقة: تجديد برزوفيتش، محور دفاعي، أظهرة مواليد، مهاجم مواليد، وإدارة ذكية للمقعد الأجنبي.
بوستيكوجلو مدرب منجزات، لكن منجزه القادم سيبدأ من جودة الاختيار قبل صافرة البداية.
Ang Postecoglou takes over Al Nassr, the champions of the Roshen Saudi League 2026, in a mission different from traditional building projects; the Australian coach does not start from scratch but enters a team that has a local achievement, a high-value roster, and ambitions that go beyond merely maintaining the league to creating a more balanced version capable of sustainability.
Postecoglou comes with a remarkable digital record, having led Tottenham to the UEFA Europa League title in 2025, the club's first major trophy in 17 years. He previously won 5 titles with Celtic in just two seasons, including a domestic treble, and led Australia to the AFC Asian Cup in 2015, as well as winning the J-League with Yokohama F. Marinos after a 15-year wait for the club. This history places Al Nassr under a coach who knows how to turn the second season into a harvest season, provided he gets the right tools.
- The first challenge for the coach begins with the "goalkeeping" position. The continuation of Pinto means reserving a foreign spot in one position, while Postecoglou's attacking style may necessitate a foreign defensive midfielder to protect the spaces behind the full-backs and provide the team with a greater ability to stop transitions. Here, the decision becomes numerical before it is technical: which one provides more value to Al Nassr? A foreign goalkeeper, or a defensive midfielder that raises the quality of the entire system?
- The second file concerns the "full-backs." Postecoglou relies on full-backs that run, press, build, and penetrate the depth of the field when needed. Therefore, the "birth year" slots seem to be a strategic opportunity for Al Nassr, especially if directed towards modern full-backs with speed and tactical awareness, instead of exhausting foreign spots in positions that can be covered intelligently.
- The third file is the "birth year striker." Al Nassr has big attacking names, but they are entering a long season that requires rotation and depth. Having a birth year striker provides the coach with an additional option in tough minutes and alleviates pressure on the key players without affecting the foreign spots.
- The fourth file is the "budget." In the new phase of the recruitment efficiency program, the Professional League Association announced that the distribution mechanism is linked to criteria that include sports performance, television viewership, and commercial performance, with a clearer direction towards sustainability and increasing clubs' responsibility in their investment decisions.
Al Nassr does not need many signings as much as it needs precise decisions: renewing Brozović, a defensive midfielder, birth year full-backs, a birth year striker, and smart management of the foreign spot.
Postecoglou is a coach of achievements, but his next achievement will begin with the quality of selection before the starting whistle.