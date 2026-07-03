Sources informed "Okaz" that the management of Al-Ahli Club is moving towards making changes to the list of foreign players during the summer transfer window, as part of a technical plan aimed at improving the quality of the first football team before the start of the new season.



According to the source, Al-Ahli intends to part ways with French player Enzo Miyo, Belgian Dams, and Brazilian Ricardo, in light of the coaching staff's desire, led by German Matthias Jaissle, to add new names capable of providing better technical performance and offering the team broader options in various positions.



Al-Ahli is also seeking to sign a winger to replace Algerian Riyad Mahrez, who is expected to have a greater impact on the offensive aspects while also being capable of fulfilling defensive roles, in line with Jaissle's technical requirements and the team's playing style.