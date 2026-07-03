علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن إدارة النادي الأهلي تتجه لإحداث تغييرات في قائمة اللاعبين الأجانب خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية، ضمن خطة فنية تهدف إلى رفع جودة الفريق الأول لكرة القدم قبل انطلاق الموسم الجديد.


ووفقًا للمصدر، فإن الأهلي يعتزم الاستغناء عن الفرنسي إنزو ميو، والبلجيكي دامس، والبرازيلي ريكاردو، في ظل رغبة الجهاز الفني بقيادة الألماني ماتياس يايسله في إضافة أسماء جديدة قادرة على تقديم مردود فني أفضل، وتمنح الفريق خيارات أوسع في مختلف المراكز.


كما يسعى الأهلي إلى التعاقد مع لاعب جناح بديل للجزائري رياض محرز، على أن يكون أكثر تأثيرًا في الجوانب الهجومية، وقادرًا في الوقت ذاته على أداء الأدوار الدفاعية، بما يتناسب مع متطلبات يايسله الفنية وطريقة لعب الفريق.