تسبب «POST» كرتوني بإحداث أزمة وفجوة كبيرة بين الرجال والنساء في اليابان، الذي حمل صورة كاركاتيرية عن سيدة تقوم بتنظيف المنزل والرجل متمدد ولا يشغل باله بشيء ولا يساعدها، وذلك من خلال الإشادة الكبيرة التي تلقتها الجماهير الرياضية اليابانية خلال مواجهة منتخب الساموراي أمام هولندا وقيام الجماهير بتنظيف المدرجات، حيث حظيت الصور المنتشرة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بإشادة واسعة، لكن في البلاد انتشر منشور ساخر ينتقد الرجال اليابانيين الذين نادراً ما يقومون بذلك في منازلهم.
وأشاد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) هذا الأسبوع عبر «إكس» بـ«أخلاقهم الرفيعة» التي تجلت في تنظيفهم المدرجات بعد المباريات، مع صور لرجال يرتدون الزي الأزرق وهم يلتقطون القمامة بحماس.
وانتشرت صور مماثلة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لكن منشوراً واحداً على «X» انتشر بشكل واسع بعدما زعم أن الرجال اليابانيين ليسوا كما يُصوَّرون.
جاء في المنشور، الذي حصد 1.9 مليون مشاهدة يقضي الرجال اليابانيون من بين أقل وقت في الأعمال المنزلية على مستوى العالم.
وأضاف المنشور، مصحوباً برسم ساخر يظهر مشجعاً ينظف الملعب بفخر، بينما هو في الواقع مسترخٍ على أريكة في منزله، غافلاً عن كومة الغسيل وزوجته أو والدته التي تغسل الأطباق «رجاء، افعلوا ذلك في المنزل».
يُعرف عن الرجال اليابانيين قلة مشاركتهم في الأعمال المنزلية، حيث تقضي النساء وقتاً أطول بخمسة أضعاف ونصف من الرجال في القيام بأعمال غير مدفوعة الأجر.
وقد انقسمت الآراء حول المنشور الذي انتشر على نطاق واسع، وقال أحد المعلقين: «على الزوجات اللواتي يعانين من أزواج لا ينظفون المنزل إطلاقاً أن يُلبسوهم زيّ الساموراي الياباني في المنزل أيضاً».
وكتب مستخدم آخر «هذا تعميم مفرط، فليس كل الرجال اليابانيين كذلك».
The "POST" cartoon caused a significant crisis and gap between men and women in Japan, featuring a caricature of a woman cleaning the house while a man lies down, unconcerned and unhelpful. This was highlighted by the great praise received by Japanese sports fans during the Samurai team's match against the Netherlands, where fans cleaned the stands. The images that spread across social media received widespread acclaim, but a sarcastic post circulated in the country criticizing Japanese men who rarely do this at home.
The International Football Federation (FIFA) praised this week on "X" their "high morals" demonstrated by cleaning the stands after matches, accompanied by photos of men in blue uniforms enthusiastically picking up trash.
Similar images spread on social media, but one post on "X" went viral after claiming that Japanese men are not as they are portrayed.
The post, which garnered 1.9 million views, stated that Japanese men spend among the least amount of time on household chores in the world.
It added, accompanied by a satirical drawing showing a fan proudly cleaning the stadium, while in reality, he is lounging on a couch at home, oblivious to a pile of laundry and his wife or mother washing the dishes, "Please, do this at home."
Japanese men are known for their minimal participation in household chores, with women spending five and a half times longer than men on unpaid work.
Opinions were divided regarding the widely circulated post, with one commentator saying, "Wives suffering from husbands who never clean the house should dress them in samurai outfits at home too."
Another user wrote, "This is an overgeneralization; not all Japanese men are like that."