The "POST" cartoon caused a significant crisis and gap between men and women in Japan, featuring a caricature of a woman cleaning the house while a man lies down, unconcerned and unhelpful. This was highlighted by the great praise received by Japanese sports fans during the Samurai team's match against the Netherlands, where fans cleaned the stands. The images that spread across social media received widespread acclaim, but a sarcastic post circulated in the country criticizing Japanese men who rarely do this at home.



The International Football Federation (FIFA) praised this week on "X" their "high morals" demonstrated by cleaning the stands after matches, accompanied by photos of men in blue uniforms enthusiastically picking up trash.



Similar images spread on social media, but one post on "X" went viral after claiming that Japanese men are not as they are portrayed.



The post, which garnered 1.9 million views, stated that Japanese men spend among the least amount of time on household chores in the world.



It added, accompanied by a satirical drawing showing a fan proudly cleaning the stadium, while in reality, he is lounging on a couch at home, oblivious to a pile of laundry and his wife or mother washing the dishes, "Please, do this at home."



Japanese men are known for their minimal participation in household chores, with women spending five and a half times longer than men on unpaid work.



Opinions were divided regarding the widely circulated post, with one commentator saying, "Wives suffering from husbands who never clean the house should dress them in samurai outfits at home too."



Another user wrote, "This is an overgeneralization; not all Japanese men are like that."