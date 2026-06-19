تسبب «POST» كرتوني بإحداث أزمة وفجوة كبيرة بين الرجال والنساء في اليابان، الذي حمل صورة كاركاتيرية عن سيدة تقوم بتنظيف المنزل والرجل متمدد ولا يشغل باله بشيء ولا يساعدها، وذلك من خلال الإشادة الكبيرة التي تلقتها الجماهير الرياضية اليابانية خلال مواجهة منتخب الساموراي أمام هولندا وقيام الجماهير بتنظيف المدرجات، حيث حظيت الصور المنتشرة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي بإشادة واسعة، لكن في البلاد انتشر منشور ساخر ينتقد الرجال اليابانيين الذين نادراً ما يقومون بذلك في منازلهم.


وأشاد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) هذا الأسبوع عبر «إكس» بـ«أخلاقهم الرفيعة» التي تجلت في تنظيفهم المدرجات بعد المباريات، مع صور لرجال يرتدون الزي الأزرق وهم يلتقطون القمامة بحماس.


وانتشرت صور مماثلة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لكن منشوراً واحداً على «X» انتشر بشكل واسع بعدما زعم أن الرجال اليابانيين ليسوا كما يُصوَّرون.


جاء في المنشور، الذي حصد 1.9 مليون مشاهدة يقضي الرجال اليابانيون من بين أقل وقت في الأعمال المنزلية على مستوى العالم.


وأضاف المنشور، مصحوباً برسم ساخر يظهر مشجعاً ينظف الملعب بفخر، بينما هو في الواقع مسترخٍ على أريكة في منزله، غافلاً عن كومة الغسيل وزوجته أو والدته التي تغسل الأطباق «رجاء، افعلوا ذلك في المنزل».


يُعرف عن الرجال اليابانيين قلة مشاركتهم في الأعمال المنزلية، حيث تقضي النساء وقتاً أطول بخمسة أضعاف ونصف من الرجال في القيام بأعمال غير مدفوعة الأجر.


وقد انقسمت الآراء حول المنشور الذي انتشر على نطاق واسع، وقال أحد المعلقين: «على الزوجات اللواتي يعانين من أزواج لا ينظفون المنزل إطلاقاً أن يُلبسوهم زيّ الساموراي الياباني في المنزل أيضاً».


وكتب مستخدم آخر «هذا تعميم مفرط، فليس كل الرجال اليابانيين كذلك».