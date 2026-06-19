أصبح المنتخب المكسيكي أول المتأهلين إلى الأدوار الإقصائية من كأس العالم 2026، بعد فوزه الصعب على ضيفه الكوري الجنوبي بهدف دون رد، صباح اليوم (الجمعة)، ضمن الجولة الثانية منافسات المجموعة الأولى.


فعلى ملعب «أكرون» بمدينة جوادالاخارا، خطف «الإل تري» بطاقة العبور المبكر بفضل هدف لويس رومو في الدقيقة 50.


وبهذا الفوز يرفع المنتخب المكسيكي رصيده إلى 6 نقاط، ليصبح أول فريق يضمن مقعده في دور الـ32 من النسخة التاريخية التي تستضيفها المكسيك بالشراكة مع الولايات المتحدة وكندا.


في المقابل، تجمد رصيد كوريا الجنوبية عند النقاط الثلاث، وباتت مطالبة بالفوز في الجولة الأخيرة للمنافسة على بطاقة التأهل الثانية.