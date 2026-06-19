أصبح المنتخب المكسيكي أول المتأهلين إلى الأدوار الإقصائية من كأس العالم 2026، بعد فوزه الصعب على ضيفه الكوري الجنوبي بهدف دون رد، صباح اليوم (الجمعة)، ضمن الجولة الثانية منافسات المجموعة الأولى.
فعلى ملعب «أكرون» بمدينة جوادالاخارا، خطف «الإل تري» بطاقة العبور المبكر بفضل هدف لويس رومو في الدقيقة 50.
وبهذا الفوز يرفع المنتخب المكسيكي رصيده إلى 6 نقاط، ليصبح أول فريق يضمن مقعده في دور الـ32 من النسخة التاريخية التي تستضيفها المكسيك بالشراكة مع الولايات المتحدة وكندا.
في المقابل، تجمد رصيد كوريا الجنوبية عند النقاط الثلاث، وباتت مطالبة بالفوز في الجولة الأخيرة للمنافسة على بطاقة التأهل الثانية.
The Mexican national team became the first to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup after a hard-fought victory over their South Korean guests with a score of 1-0 this morning (Friday) in the second round of Group A matches.
At the "Akron" Stadium in Guadalajara, "El Tri" snatched an early ticket to the next round thanks to a goal by Luis Romo in the 50th minute.
With this victory, the Mexican team raised its points total to 6, becoming the first team to secure a spot in the Round of 32 of this historic edition hosted by Mexico in partnership with the United States and Canada.
On the other hand, South Korea's points remain at three, and they must win in the final round to compete for the second qualification spot.