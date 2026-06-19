The Mexican national team became the first to qualify for the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup after a hard-fought victory over their South Korean guests with a score of 1-0 this morning (Friday) in the second round of Group A matches.



At the "Akron" Stadium in Guadalajara, "El Tri" snatched an early ticket to the next round thanks to a goal by Luis Romo in the 50th minute.



With this victory, the Mexican team raised its points total to 6, becoming the first team to secure a spot in the Round of 32 of this historic edition hosted by Mexico in partnership with the United States and Canada.



On the other hand, South Korea's points remain at three, and they must win in the final round to compete for the second qualification spot.