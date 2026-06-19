The Swiss national team achieved a significant victory over their Bosnian counterpart with a score of 4-1 in the match held at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles as part of the second round of the 2026 World Cup, confirming their superiority and enhancing their chances in the competition for a qualification spot.

The second half witnessed the most notable shift in the match, as the Swiss team imposed their control over the game, taking advantage of the Bosnian team's retreat and numerous defensive errors. The encounter began to take on a physical nature, with several Bosnian players receiving yellow cards due to their attempts to stop the Swiss attacking momentum.

Both teams made several substitutions in search of balancing the scales, but the Swiss coach successfully read the match perfectly, as his attacking substitutions contributed to increased effectiveness in front of the goal.

The first goal for Switzerland came in the 74th minute through Johan Mvogo, who opened the scoring after a remarkable performance from his team, before the task for Bosnia became even more complicated with the red card shown to defender Tarik Muharemovic in the 80th minute, leaving his team to finish the last minutes with 10 players.

The Swiss team quickly capitalized on their numerical advantage, as Ruben Vargas added the second goal in the 84th minute after a pass from Breel Embolo, then Vargas returned to pave the way for Mvogo to score his second personal goal and the third for his country in the 90th minute.

Despite Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in reducing the deficit during stoppage time through Edin Džeko, the Swiss national team completely sealed the deal when Granit Xhaka scored the fourth goal from a penalty in the 90+6 minute.