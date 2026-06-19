حقق المنتخب السويسري فوزًا كبيرًا على نظيره منتخب البوسنة والهرسك بنتيجة 4-1، في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب سوفي بمدينة لوس أنجلوس ضمن منافسات الجولة الثانية من كأس العالم 2026، ليؤكد تفوقه ويعزز حظوظه في المنافسة على بطاقة التأهل.

وشهد الشوط الثاني التحول الأبرز في اللقاء، بعدما فرض المنتخب السويسري سيطرته على مجريات اللعب، مستفيدًا من تراجع المنتخب البوسني وكثرة الأخطاء الدفاعية. وبدأت المواجهة تأخذ طابعًا بدنيًا مع حصول عدد من لاعبي البوسنة على بطاقات ملونة نتيجة محاولاتهم إيقاف المد الهجومي السويسري.

وأجرى المنتخبان عدة تغييرات بحثًا عن تعديل الموازين، إلا أن المدرب السويسري نجح في قراءة المباراة بصورة مثالية، حيث أسهمت تبديلاته الهجومية في زيادة الفاعلية أمام المرمى.

وجاء الهدف الأول لسويسرا في الدقيقة 74 عبر يوهان مانزامبي، الذي افتتح التسجيل بعد أداء مميز لفريقه، قبل أن تتعقد مهمة البوسنة أكثر بطرد المدافع طريف محاريموفيتش في الدقيقة 80، ليكمل فريقه الدقائق الأخيرة بـ10 لاعبين.

واستغل المنتخب السويسري التفوق العددي سريعًا، فأضاف روبين فارغاس الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 84 بعد تمريرة من بريل إمبولو، ثم عاد فارغاس ليمهد الطريق أمام مانزامبي لتسجيل هدفه الشخصي الثاني والثالث لمنتخب بلاده في الدقيقة 90.

ورغم نجاح البوسنة والهرسك في تقليص الفارق خلال الوقت بدل الضائع عبر إدين محميك، إلا أن المنتخب السويسري أنهى الأمور تمامًا عندما سجل جرانيت تشاكا الهدف الرابع من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 90+6.