يستعد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم للاحتفال بمحطة تاريخية استثنائية في مسيرة كأس العالم، عندما تحتضن مواجهة تونس واليابان ضمن الجولة الثانية من دور المجموعات لنسخة 2026 المباراة رقم 1000 في تاريخ البطولة منذ انطلاقها عام 1930.


وأولى «فيفا» هذا الحدث اهتمامًا خاصًا، حيث كشف رئيس لجنة الحكام بييرلويجي كولينا عن تصميم استثنائي للزي التحكيمي الذي سيرتديه طاقم المباراة، يتضمن لمسات ذهبية وشارة تذكارية تحمل عبارة «المباراة رقم 1000»، تخليدًا لهذه المناسبة التاريخية.


وفي مقطع مصور نشره الاتحاد الدولي عبر منصاته الرسمية، استعرض كولينا تفاصيل الزي الخاص، مؤكدًا أن هذه المباراة تمثل علامة فارقة في تاريخ البطولة الأكثر شهرة على مستوى المنتخبات.


وكان «فيفا» قد أسند إدارة المواجهة إلى الحكم الروماني إشتفان كوفاتش، الذي سيحظى بشرف قيادة المباراة الألف في سجل كأس العالم، ليصبح جزءًا من حدث سيبقى حاضرًا في ذاكرة البطولة لعقود قادمة.


كما سلّم كولينا الطاقم التحكيمي الزي الرسمي الخاص بالمباراة في لفتة رمزية تعكس أهمية المناسبة، وتؤكد حرص الاتحاد الدولي على توثيق هذا الإنجاز التاريخي الذي يجسد قرابة قرن من المنافسات واللحظات الخالدة في كأس العالم.