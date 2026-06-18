The International Football Federation is preparing to celebrate an exceptional historical milestone in the World Cup journey, as the match between Tunisia and Japan in the second round of the group stage for the 2026 edition will mark the 1000th match in the tournament's history since its inception in 1930.



FIFA has given this event special attention, as the Chairman of the Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, revealed an exceptional design for the refereeing kit that the match officials will wear, featuring golden touches and a commemorative badge bearing the phrase "1000th Match," in honor of this historic occasion.



In a video clip published by the International Federation on its official platforms, Collina showcased the details of the special kit, emphasizing that this match represents a milestone in the history of the most famous tournament at the national team level.



FIFA has assigned the management of the match to Romanian referee István Kovács, who will have the honor of officiating the thousandth match in the World Cup record, becoming part of an event that will remain in the memory of the tournament for decades to come.



Collina also presented the officiating crew with the official kit for the match in a symbolic gesture that reflects the significance of the occasion, confirming FIFA's commitment to documenting this historical achievement that embodies nearly a century of competitions and unforgettable moments in the World Cup.