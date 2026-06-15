Today evening, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal attended the final training session of the Saudi national football team before embarking on their journey in the 2026 World Cup, facing the Uruguay national team early Tuesday at the "Miami Stadium".

During the visit, the minister made sure to meet with the players and the coaching staff led by "Georgios Donis", affirming the wise leadership's support for the team in this global event, and encouraging the stars to present a commendable image that befits the reputation of Saudi football.

The presence of the Minister of Sports underscores the significant attention the state gives to supporting the national team in its World Cup participation, and aims to boost the players' morale before their first match in the challenging eighth group.

On the ground, the Saudi national team concluded its preparations to face the Uruguay national team, as the "Green" players conducted their training session at the Inter Miami American club's stadium, under the supervision of head coach "Georgios Donis". The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by a tactical drill on half the pitch, before concluding with set-piece training.

It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team is in Group H of the FIFA™️ World Cup 2026, alongside the teams of Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.