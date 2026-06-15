شهد وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، مساء اليوم، الحصة التدريبية الأخيرة للمنتخب السعودي الأول لكرة القدم، قبل انطلاق مشواره في كأس العالم 2026 بمواجهة منتخب أوروجواي فجر الثلاثاء على ملعب «Miami Stadium».
وحرص الوزير خلال الزيارة على الالتقاء باللاعبين والجهاز الفني بقيادة «جورجيوس دونيس»، مؤكداً دعم القيادة الرشيدة للمنتخب في هذا المحفل العالمي، ومحفزاً النجوم على تقديم صورة مشرفة تليق بسمعة الكرة السعودية.
ويأتي حضور وزير الرياضة تأكيداً على الاهتمام الكبير الذي توليه الدولة لدعم الأخضر في مشاركته المونديالية، ورفع الروح المعنوية للاعبين قبل أولى مواجهات المجموعة الثامنة الصعبة.
وميدانيا اختتم المنتخب السعودي استعداداته لمواجهة منتخب الأوروغواي، حيث أجرى لاعبو «الأخضر» حصتهم التدريبية على ملعب نادي إنتر ميامي الأمريكي، تحت إشراف المدير الفني «جورجيوس دونيس»، إذ بدأت بتمارين الإحماء، تلتها مناورة تكتيكية على نصف مساحة الملعب، قبل أن تُختتم الحصة التدريبية بتمارين الكرات الثابتة.
يُذكر أن المنتخب السعودي يأتي في المجموعة الثامنة ضمن بطولة كأس العالم 2026 FIFA™️، إلى جانب منتخبات إسبانيا، الأوروغواي، والرأس الأخضر.
Today evening, Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal attended the final training session of the Saudi national football team before embarking on their journey in the 2026 World Cup, facing the Uruguay national team early Tuesday at the "Miami Stadium".
During the visit, the minister made sure to meet with the players and the coaching staff led by "Georgios Donis", affirming the wise leadership's support for the team in this global event, and encouraging the stars to present a commendable image that befits the reputation of Saudi football.
The presence of the Minister of Sports underscores the significant attention the state gives to supporting the national team in its World Cup participation, and aims to boost the players' morale before their first match in the challenging eighth group.
On the ground, the Saudi national team concluded its preparations to face the Uruguay national team, as the "Green" players conducted their training session at the Inter Miami American club's stadium, under the supervision of head coach "Georgios Donis". The session began with warm-up exercises, followed by a tactical drill on half the pitch, before concluding with set-piece training.
It is worth mentioning that the Saudi national team is in Group H of the FIFA™️ World Cup 2026, alongside the teams of Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.