شهد وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل، مساء اليوم، الحصة التدريبية الأخيرة للمنتخب السعودي الأول لكرة القدم، قبل انطلاق مشواره في كأس العالم 2026 بمواجهة منتخب أوروجواي فجر الثلاثاء على ملعب «Miami Stadium».

وحرص الوزير خلال الزيارة على الالتقاء باللاعبين والجهاز الفني بقيادة «جورجيوس دونيس»، مؤكداً دعم القيادة الرشيدة للمنتخب في هذا المحفل العالمي، ومحفزاً النجوم على تقديم صورة مشرفة تليق بسمعة الكرة السعودية.

ويأتي حضور وزير الرياضة تأكيداً على الاهتمام الكبير الذي توليه الدولة لدعم الأخضر في مشاركته المونديالية، ورفع الروح المعنوية للاعبين قبل أولى مواجهات المجموعة الثامنة الصعبة.

وميدانيا اختتم المنتخب السعودي استعداداته لمواجهة منتخب الأوروغواي، حيث أجرى لاعبو «الأخضر» حصتهم التدريبية على ملعب نادي إنتر ميامي الأمريكي، تحت إشراف المدير الفني «جورجيوس دونيس»، إذ بدأت بتمارين الإحماء، تلتها مناورة تكتيكية على نصف مساحة الملعب، قبل أن تُختتم الحصة التدريبية بتمارين الكرات الثابتة.

يُذكر أن المنتخب السعودي يأتي في المجموعة الثامنة ضمن بطولة كأس العالم 2026 FIFA™️، إلى جانب منتخبات إسبانيا، الأوروغواي، والرأس الأخضر.