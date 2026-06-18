طرحت الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني مشروع الإطار الوطني لمشاركة المعلومات والاستجابة للحوادث المتعلقة بالأمن السيبراني.
ويلزم هذا الإطار جميع الجهات العامة والخاصة في المملكة بالإبلاغ الفوري عن أي تهديدات أو اختراقات سيبرانية عبر البوابة الوطنية «حصين».
تحديد المتطلبات
وأوضحت الهيئة بأن الإطار يهدف إلى تحديد المتطلبات التنظيمية الوطنية التي تحكم آليات مشاركة المعلومات والتعامل مع الحوادث السيبرانية، مؤكدة بأن تطبيق هذه القواعد يرفع مستوى الجاهزية للاستعداد للتعامل مع الهجمات الإلكترونية بشكل استباقي.
وبيّنت الهيئة أن نطاق تطبيق الإطار يشمل الوزارات والهيئات والشركات التابعة لها وجهات القطاع الخاص والجهات المشغلة للبنى التحتية الحساسة ومقدمي الخدمات.
ولفتت إلى أن التنظيم يفرض إبلاغ الهيئة بشكل فوري ومباشر بأي اختراق للأمن السيبراني للجهة سواء كان واقعاً أو محتملاً.
4 أطر زمنية
وحددت الهيئة أربعة أطر زمنية للاستجابة لطلباتها في الأوضاع الطبيعية.
وأشارت إلى أن الطلبات الفورية تتطلب الإجراء بحد أقصى خلال ساعتين، فيما حددت 12 ساعة للطلبات العاجلة جداً، و48 ساعة للطلبات العاجلة، و72 ساعة للطلبات العادية.
وشددت الهيئة على ضرورة احتفاظ الجهات بسجلات دقيقة لجميع الحوادث السيبرانية التي تتم الاستجابة لها لمدة لا تقل عن 15 سنة من تاريخ اكتشاف الحادثة، محذرة من إتلاف أو حذف أو تعديل تلك السجلات قبل تسليمها إلى الهيئة.
5 مستويات
وصنفت الوثيقة حوادث الأمن السيبراني إلى خمسة مستويات متدرجة الخطورة.
وكشفت الهيئة بأن المستوى الأول يُعد كارثياً ويشمل اختراق البنية التحتية الذي يؤدي لأضرار على الأرواح، بينما يمثل المستوى الخامس الحوادث المحدودة على محطة عمل دون الوصول لبيانات وطنية.
وفيما يخص الجاهزية، ألزمت الهيئة الجهات بإجراء تمارين سيبرانية تحاكي الحوادث لاختبار خطط الاستجابة مرة واحدة على الأقل في السنة.
مراحل الاستجابة
وأضافت أن عملية الاستجابة تتم عبر أربع مراحل تبدأ بالتخطيط والتحضير وتمر بالكشف والتحليل والاحتواء والاستعادة وتنتهي بالمراجعة واستخلاص الدروس المستفادة.
واعتمد التنظيم بروتوكول الإشارة الضوئية لضبط نطاق مشاركة المعلومات الأمنية.
وأفادت الهيئة بأن الإشارة الحمراء تعني معلومات عالية الحساسية لا يمكن مشاركتها إلا مع المستلم المباشر، وصولاً إلى الإشارة الشفافة التي تتيح مشاركة المعلومات مع عامة الناس بدون قيود.
وحددت الهيئة 10 يوليو القادم موعداً نهائياً لاستقبال المرئيات، داعية الجهات ذات العلاقة إلى المشاركة عبر المنصة الإلكترونية الموحدة لاستطلاع آراء العموم «استطلاع»، أو من خلال القنوات المخصصة على موقع الهيئة الإلكتروني.
The National Cybersecurity Authority has launched the National Framework for Information Sharing and Incident Response related to cybersecurity.
This framework requires all public and private entities in the Kingdom to report any cybersecurity threats or breaches immediately through the national portal "Haseen".
Defining Requirements
The authority clarified that the framework aims to define the national regulatory requirements governing the mechanisms for information sharing and handling cybersecurity incidents, emphasizing that the application of these rules enhances the level of readiness to proactively deal with cyberattacks.
The authority indicated that the scope of the framework includes ministries, agencies, and their affiliated companies, as well as private sector entities and operators of critical infrastructure and service providers.
It pointed out that the regulation mandates immediate and direct reporting to the authority of any cybersecurity breach, whether actual or potential.
4 Timeframes
The authority has defined four timeframes for responding to its requests in normal situations.
It noted that immediate requests require action within a maximum of two hours, while very urgent requests are set at 12 hours, urgent requests at 48 hours, and regular requests at 72 hours.
The authority stressed the necessity for entities to maintain accurate records of all cybersecurity incidents they respond to for no less than 15 years from the date of incident discovery, warning against the destruction, deletion, or modification of those records before submitting them to the authority.
5 Levels
The document classified cybersecurity incidents into five levels of escalating severity.
The authority revealed that level one is considered catastrophic and includes infrastructure breaches that result in harm to lives, while level five represents limited incidents on a workstation without access to national data.
Regarding readiness, the authority required entities to conduct cybersecurity drills simulating incidents to test response plans at least once a year.
Response Phases
It added that the response process occurs through four phases, starting with planning and preparation, followed by detection, analysis, containment, and recovery, and ending with review and lessons learned.
The regulation adopted a traffic light protocol to regulate the scope of sharing security information.
The authority stated that a red signal indicates highly sensitive information that can only be shared with the direct recipient, up to a transparent signal that allows sharing information with the general public without restrictions.
The authority set July 10 as the final deadline for receiving feedback, inviting relevant entities to participate through the unified electronic platform for public opinion "Survey", or through the designated channels on the authority's website.