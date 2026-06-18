The National Cybersecurity Authority has launched the National Framework for Information Sharing and Incident Response related to cybersecurity.

This framework requires all public and private entities in the Kingdom to report any cybersecurity threats or breaches immediately through the national portal "Haseen".

Defining Requirements

The authority clarified that the framework aims to define the national regulatory requirements governing the mechanisms for information sharing and handling cybersecurity incidents, emphasizing that the application of these rules enhances the level of readiness to proactively deal with cyberattacks.

The authority indicated that the scope of the framework includes ministries, agencies, and their affiliated companies, as well as private sector entities and operators of critical infrastructure and service providers.

It pointed out that the regulation mandates immediate and direct reporting to the authority of any cybersecurity breach, whether actual or potential.

4 Timeframes

The authority has defined four timeframes for responding to its requests in normal situations.

It noted that immediate requests require action within a maximum of two hours, while very urgent requests are set at 12 hours, urgent requests at 48 hours, and regular requests at 72 hours.

The authority stressed the necessity for entities to maintain accurate records of all cybersecurity incidents they respond to for no less than 15 years from the date of incident discovery, warning against the destruction, deletion, or modification of those records before submitting them to the authority.

5 Levels

The document classified cybersecurity incidents into five levels of escalating severity.

The authority revealed that level one is considered catastrophic and includes infrastructure breaches that result in harm to lives, while level five represents limited incidents on a workstation without access to national data.

Regarding readiness, the authority required entities to conduct cybersecurity drills simulating incidents to test response plans at least once a year.

Response Phases

It added that the response process occurs through four phases, starting with planning and preparation, followed by detection, analysis, containment, and recovery, and ending with review and lessons learned.

The regulation adopted a traffic light protocol to regulate the scope of sharing security information.

The authority stated that a red signal indicates highly sensitive information that can only be shared with the direct recipient, up to a transparent signal that allows sharing information with the general public without restrictions.

The authority set July 10 as the final deadline for receiving feedback, inviting relevant entities to participate through the unified electronic platform for public opinion "Survey", or through the designated channels on the authority's website.