طرحت الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني مشروع الإطار الوطني لمشاركة المعلومات والاستجابة للحوادث المتعلقة بالأمن السيبراني.

ويلزم هذا الإطار جميع الجهات العامة والخاصة في المملكة بالإبلاغ الفوري عن أي تهديدات أو اختراقات سيبرانية عبر البوابة الوطنية «حصين».

تحديد المتطلبات

وأوضحت الهيئة بأن الإطار يهدف إلى تحديد المتطلبات التنظيمية الوطنية التي تحكم آليات مشاركة المعلومات والتعامل مع الحوادث السيبرانية، مؤكدة بأن تطبيق هذه القواعد يرفع مستوى الجاهزية للاستعداد للتعامل مع الهجمات الإلكترونية بشكل استباقي.

وبيّنت الهيئة أن نطاق تطبيق الإطار يشمل الوزارات والهيئات والشركات التابعة لها وجهات القطاع الخاص والجهات المشغلة للبنى التحتية الحساسة ومقدمي الخدمات.

ولفتت إلى أن التنظيم يفرض إبلاغ الهيئة بشكل فوري ومباشر بأي اختراق للأمن السيبراني للجهة سواء كان واقعاً أو محتملاً.

4 أطر زمنية

وحددت الهيئة أربعة أطر زمنية للاستجابة لطلباتها في الأوضاع الطبيعية.

وأشارت إلى أن الطلبات الفورية تتطلب الإجراء بحد أقصى خلال ساعتين، فيما حددت 12 ساعة للطلبات العاجلة جداً، و48 ساعة للطلبات العاجلة، و72 ساعة للطلبات العادية.

وشددت الهيئة على ضرورة احتفاظ الجهات بسجلات دقيقة لجميع الحوادث السيبرانية التي تتم الاستجابة لها لمدة لا تقل عن 15 سنة من تاريخ اكتشاف الحادثة، محذرة من إتلاف أو حذف أو تعديل تلك السجلات قبل تسليمها إلى الهيئة.

5 مستويات

وصنفت الوثيقة حوادث الأمن السيبراني إلى خمسة مستويات متدرجة الخطورة.

وكشفت الهيئة بأن المستوى الأول يُعد كارثياً ويشمل اختراق البنية التحتية الذي يؤدي لأضرار على الأرواح، بينما يمثل المستوى الخامس الحوادث المحدودة على محطة عمل دون الوصول لبيانات وطنية.

وفيما يخص الجاهزية، ألزمت الهيئة الجهات بإجراء تمارين سيبرانية تحاكي الحوادث لاختبار خطط الاستجابة مرة واحدة على الأقل في السنة.

مراحل الاستجابة

وأضافت أن عملية الاستجابة تتم عبر أربع مراحل تبدأ بالتخطيط والتحضير وتمر بالكشف والتحليل والاحتواء والاستعادة وتنتهي بالمراجعة واستخلاص الدروس المستفادة.

واعتمد التنظيم بروتوكول الإشارة الضوئية لضبط نطاق مشاركة المعلومات الأمنية.

وأفادت الهيئة بأن الإشارة الحمراء تعني معلومات عالية الحساسية لا يمكن مشاركتها إلا مع المستلم المباشر، وصولاً إلى الإشارة الشفافة التي تتيح مشاركة المعلومات مع عامة الناس بدون قيود.

وحددت الهيئة 10 يوليو القادم موعداً نهائياً لاستقبال المرئيات، داعية الجهات ذات العلاقة إلى المشاركة عبر المنصة الإلكترونية الموحدة لاستطلاع آراء العموم «استطلاع»، أو من خلال القنوات المخصصة على موقع الهيئة الإلكتروني.