Lionel Messi continues to write pages of his glory in the Argentina national team shirt, after scoring a penalty to secure a 3-0 victory over Iceland in a friendly, in the final rehearsal for the Tango before the start of the 2026 World Cup.



The captain of Argentina scored his 117th goal in his 199th international match with the "Albiceleste," confirming his technical and physical readiness ahead of the anticipated World Cup.



Messi set a new historical record by scoring the goal, becoming the oldest player to score for the Argentina national team ever, surpassing the record previously held by River Plate legend Ángel Labruna for decades.



The Argentina national team concludes its training camp with a comfortable victory and a special night for its captain, who continues to expand his record numbers as a player and historic top scorer for the national team, a world champion, a two-time Copa America champion, and a symbol for entire generations.



As the World Cup approaches, Messi and his teammates sent a clear message: the "Tango" is ready to defend the title, and the captain is still at the top.