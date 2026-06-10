واصل ليونيل ميسي كتابة صفحات مجده بقميص منتخب الأرجنتين، بعدما سجل من ركلة جزاء هدف الفوز 3-0 على آيسلندا ودياً، في البروفة الأخيرة للتانغو قبل انطلاق كأس العالم 2026.
وسجل قائد الأرجنتين هدفه رقم 117 في مباراته الدولية رقم 199 مع «ألبيسيليستي»، ليؤكد جاهزيته الفنية والبدنية قبل المونديال المرتقب.
وحطم ميسي رقماً تاريخياً جديداً بتسجيله الهدف، ليصبح أكبر لاعب سناً يسجل هدفاً لمنتخب الأرجنتين على الإطلاق، متجاوزاً الرقم الذي كان مسجلاً باسم أسطورة ريفر بليت أنخيل لابرونا منذ عقود.
ويختتم منتخب الأرجنتين معسكره الإعدادي بانتصار مريح وبليلة خاصة لقائده، الذي يواصل توسيع أرقامه القياسية كلاعب وهداف تاريخي للمنتخب، وبطل العالم، وبطل أمريكا مرتين، ورمز لأجيال كاملة.
ومع اقتراب المونديال، أرسل ميسي وزملاؤه رسالة واضحة: «التانغو» جاهز للدفاع عن اللقب، والقائد لا يزال في القمة.
Lionel Messi continues to write pages of his glory in the Argentina national team shirt, after scoring a penalty to secure a 3-0 victory over Iceland in a friendly, in the final rehearsal for the Tango before the start of the 2026 World Cup.
The captain of Argentina scored his 117th goal in his 199th international match with the "Albiceleste," confirming his technical and physical readiness ahead of the anticipated World Cup.
Messi set a new historical record by scoring the goal, becoming the oldest player to score for the Argentina national team ever, surpassing the record previously held by River Plate legend Ángel Labruna for decades.
The Argentina national team concludes its training camp with a comfortable victory and a special night for its captain, who continues to expand his record numbers as a player and historic top scorer for the national team, a world champion, a two-time Copa America champion, and a symbol for entire generations.
As the World Cup approaches, Messi and his teammates sent a clear message: the "Tango" is ready to defend the title, and the captain is still at the top.